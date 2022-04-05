U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.75
    -12.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,732.00
    -97.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,122.75
    -41.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.00
    -5.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.59
    +1.31 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.20
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0966
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.16
    -0.47 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3123
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.9700
    +0.1980 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,641.84
    +720.40 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.23
    +11.98 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.37
    -12.55 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% by 2026 | Driven by Decline in Sensor Prices | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive ADAS aftermarket market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Brandmotion LLC, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Gentex Corp., Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Nortek Security and Control LLC, Valeo SA, VOXX International Corp., and Wabtec Corp. are some of the major market participants. The automotive ADAS aftermarket market is set to grow by USD 3.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.03% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive ADAS Aftermarket by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive ADAS Aftermarket by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our automotive ADAS aftermarket market report covers the following areas:

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global automotive ADAS aftermarket market growth is the decline in sensor prices. The reduction in the price of displays in the last decade due to wide adoption from the consumer electronics and automotive segments enabled the automotive OEMs to reduce the cost of infotainment systems used in vehicles, which further increased market penetration. Similarly, the continuous decline in the price of sensors such as radars and cameras due to the increase in the application of these sensors in the automotive industry will support the growth of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market. For instance, in 2018, global smartphone shipments were about 1.3 billion units. This allowed the camera suppliers to reduce the prices of cameras, which are a vital component for many ADAS technologies. Moreover, radar sensors witnessed a reduction in their prices and are currently priced in the range of USD 50 to USD 200. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, the major challenge to the global automotive ADAS aftermarket growth is the adoption of active ADAS technologies by OEMs. The aftermarket adoption of ADAS is limited to passive systems (due to their cost-effectiveness) that provide just alerts or warnings to drivers. However, automotive OEMs are not limiting their offerings to passive systems as the adoption of advanced ADAS technologies such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), and advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) has been rising in mass-segment vehicles, which created a technology gap between OEM offerings and aftermarket offerings of ADAS. Moreover, lack of trust in ADAS leads to uncertainty in user acceptance of aftermarket ADAS System reliability is being challenged by users, which is impacting the wide adoption of ADAS products in the aftermarket. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, and challenges with upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Technology

  • Geography

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the automotive ADAS aftermarket in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, and MEA, The significant increase in the adoption of the automotive ADAS aftermarket and the presence of prominent revenue contributing countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea will facilitate the automotive ADAS aftermarket market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

  • The automotive ADAS aftermarket market in the passive park assists segment will be significant for revenue generation. In 2021, the passive park assists segment dominated the global automotive ADAS aftermarket and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. The growth will be supported by the adoption of passive systems owing to the tight parking spaces in urban localities and the demand for simple and cost-effective solutions for their lower-trim vehicles and older models.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive ADAS aftermarket market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive ADAS aftermarket market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The automotive vacuumless braking market share is expected to increase by USD 2.54 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.57%. Download a free sample now!



  • The automotive NVH materials market share is expected to increase by USD 5.6 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.03%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.12

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Brandmotion LLC, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Gentex Corp., Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Nortek Security and Control LLC, Valeo SA, VOXX International Corp., and Wabtec Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 01: Parent market

**2.2: Market Characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 02: Value Chain Analysis: Automotive components and accessories market

*2.2.1 Inputs:

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Distribution and logistics:

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales:

*2.2.6 Service

*2.2.7 Industry innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 04: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2020

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

*Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5 Market Segmentation by Technology

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

· Passive park assists

· FCWS and LDWS

· Others

*Exhibit 09: Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Technology

*Exhibit 10: Comparison by Technology

**5.3 Passive park assists - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 11: Passive park assists - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 12: Passive park assists - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 FCWS and LDWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 13: FCWS and LDWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: FCWS and LDWS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 15: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 16: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

*Exhibit 17: Market opportunity by Technology

***6 Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 18: Customer landscape

***7 Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 19: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 20: Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 21: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 22: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 23: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 24: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 27: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 28: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 31: Key leading countries

**7.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Decline in sensor prices

*8.1.2 Priority of automotive safety among customers

*8.1.3 Stringent regulations promoting the adoption of ADAS

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Adoption of active ADAS technologies by OEMs

*8.2.2 Lack of trust in ADAS leading to uncertainty in user acceptance of aftermarket ADAS

*8.2.3 Growing shortage of skilled automotive technicians

*Exhibit 33: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Growing development of aftermarket ADAS for CVs

*8.3.2 Development of highly accurate map content for ADAS

*8.3.3 Growing online purchase of aftermarket ADAS

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Competitive scenario

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 34: Vendor Landscape

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 35: Landscape disruption

**9.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 36: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 37: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 38: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Brandmotion LLC

*Exhibit 39: Brandmotion LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 40: Brandmotion LLC - Business segments

*Exhibit 41: Brandmotion LLC - Key offerings

**10.4 Continental AG

*Exhibit 42: Continental AG - Overview

*Exhibit 43: Continental AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 44: Continental AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 45: Continental AG - Segment focus

**10.5 Garmin Ltd.

*Exhibit 46: Garmin Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 47: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 48: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 49: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.6 Gentex Corp.

*Exhibit 50: Gentex Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 51: Gentex Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 52: Gentex Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 53: Gentex Corp. - Segment focus

**10.7 Intel Corp.

*Exhibit 54: Intel Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 55: Intel Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 56: Intel Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 57: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

**10.8 Knorr Bremse AG

*Exhibit 58: Knorr Bremse AG - Overview

*Exhibit 59: Knorr Bremse AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 60: Knorr Bremse AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 61: Knorr Bremse AG - Segment focus

**10.9 Nortek Security and Control LLC

*Exhibit 62: Nortek Security and Control LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 63: Nortek Security and Control LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 64: Nortek Security and Control LLC - Key offerings

**10.10 Valeo SA

*Exhibit 65: Valeo SA - Overview

*Exhibit 66: Valeo SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 67: Valeo SA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 68: Valeo SA - Segment focus

**10.11 VOXX International Corp.

*Exhibit 69: VOXX International Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 70: VOXX International Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 71: VOXX International Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 72: VOXX International Corp. - Segment focus

**10.12 Wabtec Corp.

*Exhibit 73: Wabtec Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 74: Wabtec Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 75: Wabtec Corp. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$?

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 77: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

*Exhibit 79: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-adas-aftermarket-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-03-by-2026--driven-by-decline-in-sensor-prices--technavio-301516853.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power Pops: Is There Still Time to Plug In?

    Shares of Plug Power are up smartly Monday, gaining more than 10% on the day. In our Nov. 22 PLUG review we wrote that, "Traders who are long PLUG can continue to hold but I would raise stops to $36 from $31.

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • Russian magnate says charging roubles for exports would backfire - newspaper

    He also criticized the proposed delisting of Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, saying this would increase risks and undermine the rights of shareholders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that natural gas, exported mostly to Europe, be paid for in roubles instead of foreign currency following sweeping Western sanctions over Ukraine. European capitals have rejected the demand, which Germany said amounted to "blackmail".

  • Alibaba, Didi Fuel $93 Billion Rally for Chinese Stocks in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Didi Global Inc. rallied for a second day, adding $93 billion in value to U.S. listed Chinese stocks as fears of potential delistings eased.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Germany Seizes Control of Gazprom Unit to Secure Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will temporarily take control of a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaU.S. Switchblade Drones for Ukraine Will Include Tank KillersGazprom Germania GmbH -- o

  • DWAC SPAC stock falls after 2 executives depart Trump’s Truth Social app

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why the SPAC shares for Donald Trump's Truth Social platform are down today.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChin

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Why Fisker Shares Popped Today

    Fisker (NYSE: FSR) may be behind other electric vehicle (EV) start-ups with the release of its first commercial vehicle, but it seems there are plenty of customers willing to wait. Investors in Fisker haven't had much to feel good about over the past year as shares have mostly treaded water. Fisker is offering four models of the Ocean SUV that are being manufactured under a contract agreement by 60-year-old automotive industry supplier Magna International.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Airbus cancels third A350 as Qatar dispute tops $1 billion - sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus has revoked the contract for a third A350 ordered by Qatar Airways after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery in an ongoing dispute over damage to the surface of the long-haul jets, two people familiar with the matter said. The number of A350s grounded by the airline in the dispute over exposed and damaged lightning protection has reached 23, bringing the value of compensation sought by the carrier to slightly over $1 billion, they said. The two sides have wrangled for more than a year over accelerated surface damage that the airline says raises questions over the safety of the planes, with Qatar's regulator grounding jets as the problem appears.

  • Why Workhorse Group Soared 59.7% in March

    The electric delivery van maker signed a new purchase agreement, had some insider stock-buying, and benefited from a broad market recovery.

  • Top Marijuana Penny Stocks For Q2 2022

    These are the marijuana penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q2 2022.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Alphabet's Wing to Begin Biggest U.S. Drone-Delivery Test in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Wing is set to begin the largest drone-delivery test program so far in the U.S., starting Thursday in the Dallas suburbs. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Wing LLC, which had