Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% by 2026 | Driven by Decline in Sensor Prices | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive ADAS aftermarket market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Brandmotion LLC, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Gentex Corp., Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Nortek Security and Control LLC, Valeo SA, VOXX International Corp., and Wabtec Corp. are some of the major market participants. The automotive ADAS aftermarket market is set to grow by USD 3.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.03% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive ADAS Aftermarket by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Scope

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global automotive ADAS aftermarket market growth is the decline in sensor prices. The reduction in the price of displays in the last decade due to wide adoption from the consumer electronics and automotive segments enabled the automotive OEMs to reduce the cost of infotainment systems used in vehicles, which further increased market penetration. Similarly, the continuous decline in the price of sensors such as radars and cameras due to the increase in the application of these sensors in the automotive industry will support the growth of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market. For instance, in 2018, global smartphone shipments were about 1.3 billion units. This allowed the camera suppliers to reduce the prices of cameras, which are a vital component for many ADAS technologies. Moreover, radar sensors witnessed a reduction in their prices and are currently priced in the range of USD 50 to USD 200. Such factors are expected to positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, the major challenge to the global automotive ADAS aftermarket growth is the adoption of active ADAS technologies by OEMs. The aftermarket adoption of ADAS is limited to passive systems (due to their cost-effectiveness) that provide just alerts or warnings to drivers. However, automotive OEMs are not limiting their offerings to passive systems as the adoption of advanced ADAS technologies such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), and advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) has been rising in mass-segment vehicles, which created a technology gap between OEM offerings and aftermarket offerings of ADAS. Moreover, lack of trust in ADAS leads to uncertainty in user acceptance of aftermarket ADAS System reliability is being challenged by users, which is impacting the wide adoption of ADAS products in the aftermarket. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Technology

Geography

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the automotive ADAS aftermarket in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, and MEA, The significant increase in the adoption of the automotive ADAS aftermarket and the presence of prominent revenue contributing countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea will facilitate the automotive ADAS aftermarket market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The automotive ADAS aftermarket market in the passive park assists segment will be significant for revenue generation. In 2021, the passive park assists segment dominated the global automotive ADAS aftermarket and is expected to continue the same during the forecast period. The growth will be supported by the adoption of passive systems owing to the tight parking spaces in urban localities and the demand for simple and cost-effective solutions for their lower-trim vehicles and older models.

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive ADAS aftermarket market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive ADAS aftermarket market vendors

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.12 Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brandmotion LLC, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Gentex Corp., Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Nortek Security and Control LLC, Valeo SA, VOXX International Corp., and Wabtec Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 01: Parent market

**2.2: Market Characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 02: Value Chain Analysis: Automotive components and accessories market

*2.2.1 Inputs:

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Distribution and logistics:

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales:

*2.2.6 Service

*2.2.7 Industry innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 04: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2020

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

*Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5 Market Segmentation by Technology

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

· Passive park assists

· FCWS and LDWS

· Others

*Exhibit 09: Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Technology

*Exhibit 10: Comparison by Technology

**5.3 Passive park assists - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 11: Passive park assists - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 12: Passive park assists - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 FCWS and LDWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 13: FCWS and LDWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: FCWS and LDWS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 15: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 16: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

*Exhibit 17: Market opportunity by Technology

***6 Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 18: Customer landscape

***7 Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 19: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 20: Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 21: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 22: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 23: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 24: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 27: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 28: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 31: Key leading countries

**7.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Decline in sensor prices

*8.1.2 Priority of automotive safety among customers

*8.1.3 Stringent regulations promoting the adoption of ADAS

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Adoption of active ADAS technologies by OEMs

*8.2.2 Lack of trust in ADAS leading to uncertainty in user acceptance of aftermarket ADAS

*8.2.3 Growing shortage of skilled automotive technicians

*Exhibit 33: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Growing development of aftermarket ADAS for CVs

*8.3.2 Development of highly accurate map content for ADAS

*8.3.3 Growing online purchase of aftermarket ADAS

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Competitive scenario

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 34: Vendor Landscape

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 35: Landscape disruption

**9.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 36: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 37: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 38: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Brandmotion LLC

*Exhibit 39: Brandmotion LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 40: Brandmotion LLC - Business segments

*Exhibit 41: Brandmotion LLC - Key offerings

**10.4 Continental AG

*Exhibit 42: Continental AG - Overview

*Exhibit 43: Continental AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 44: Continental AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 45: Continental AG - Segment focus

**10.5 Garmin Ltd.

*Exhibit 46: Garmin Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 47: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 48: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 49: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.6 Gentex Corp.

*Exhibit 50: Gentex Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 51: Gentex Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 52: Gentex Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 53: Gentex Corp. - Segment focus

**10.7 Intel Corp.

*Exhibit 54: Intel Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 55: Intel Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 56: Intel Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 57: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

**10.8 Knorr Bremse AG

*Exhibit 58: Knorr Bremse AG - Overview

*Exhibit 59: Knorr Bremse AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 60: Knorr Bremse AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 61: Knorr Bremse AG - Segment focus

**10.9 Nortek Security and Control LLC

*Exhibit 62: Nortek Security and Control LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 63: Nortek Security and Control LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 64: Nortek Security and Control LLC - Key offerings

**10.10 Valeo SA

*Exhibit 65: Valeo SA - Overview

*Exhibit 66: Valeo SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 67: Valeo SA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 68: Valeo SA - Segment focus

**10.11 VOXX International Corp.

*Exhibit 69: VOXX International Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 70: VOXX International Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 71: VOXX International Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 72: VOXX International Corp. - Segment focus

**10.12 Wabtec Corp.

*Exhibit 73: Wabtec Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 74: Wabtec Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 75: Wabtec Corp. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$?

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 77: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

*Exhibit 79: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

