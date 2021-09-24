Automotive ADAS Market In China during 2021-2025 | Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies
The automotive ADAS market in China in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry is poised to grow by $ 2.19 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the automotive ADAS market in China will be progressing at a CAGR of about 14%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive ADAS Market in China 2021-2025: Segmentation
Technology
Application
Automotive ADAS Market in China 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive ADAS market in China provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Automotive ADAS Market in China size
Automotive ADAS Market in China trends
Automotive ADAS Market in China industry analysis
The adoption of ADAS technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the ongoing slowdown of the economy in China will hamper market growth.
Automotive ADAS Market in China 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist the automotive ADAS market in china growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive ADAS market in china size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive ADAS market in china
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive ADAS market in china vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments
Comparison by Technology
BSD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
PAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
DMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
FCW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Technology
Customer Landscape
Volume drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Aptiv Plc
Continental AG
DENSO Corp.
Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
Intel Corp.
Magna International Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Valeo SA
Veoneer Inc.
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
