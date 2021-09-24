Automotive ADAS Market In China during 2021-2025 | Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Automotive ADAS Market in China by Technology and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automotive ADAS market in China in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry is poised to grow by $ 2.19 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the automotive ADAS market in China will be progressing at a CAGR of about 14%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive ADAS Market in China 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Application

Automotive ADAS Market in China 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive ADAS market in China provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive ADAS Market in China size

Automotive ADAS Market in China trends

Automotive ADAS Market in China industry analysis

The adoption of ADAS technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the ongoing slowdown of the economy in China will hamper market growth.

Story continues

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive ADAS market in China are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Automotive ADAS Market in China 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the automotive ADAS market in china growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive ADAS market in china size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive ADAS market in china

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive ADAS market in china vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

BSD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

DMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

FCW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

Veoneer Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

