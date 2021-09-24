U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

Automotive ADAS Market In China during 2021-2025 | Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Automotive ADAS Market in China by Technology and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The automotive ADAS market in China in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry is poised to grow by $ 2.19 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the automotive ADAS market in China will be progressing at a CAGR of about 14%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario & the overall market environment.

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive ADAS Market in China 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Technology

  • Application

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43919

Automotive ADAS Market in China 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive ADAS market in China provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Automotive ADAS Market in China size

  • Automotive ADAS Market in China trends

  • Automotive ADAS Market in China industry analysis

The adoption of ADAS technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the ongoing slowdown of the economy in China will hamper market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive ADAS market in China are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market -The hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market have the potential to grow by USD 11.86 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 57.94%. Download a free sample report now!

Heavy-duty Truck Suspension System Market -The heavy-duty truck suspension system market has the potential to grow by USD 4.47 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 1.66%. Download a free sample report now!

Automotive ADAS Market in China 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the automotive ADAS market in china growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive ADAS market in china size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive ADAS market in china

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive ADAS market in china vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • BSD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • PAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • DMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • FCW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape

  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aptiv Plc

  • Continental AG

  • DENSO Corp.

  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Magna International Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Valeo SA

  • Veoneer Inc.

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-adas-market-in-china-during-2021-2025--technavio-partnering-with-over-100-fortune-500-companies-301382945.html

SOURCE Technavio

