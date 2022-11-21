U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market Size to Grow by USD 49153.06 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market share is set to increase by USD 49153.06 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.33% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 22.39% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2023-2027

To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Automotive ADAS Sensors MarketParent Market Analysis

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive
sample!

Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!

    Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market – Customer Landscape

  • The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

  • The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Automotive ADAS Sensors MarketSegmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027

The automotive ADAS Sensors Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 Automotive ADAS Sensors Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

  • Europe is the fastest-growing region in the global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market compared to other regions. 32% growth will originate from Europe. Global automakers and well-known luxury car companies like BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz are based in Europe. Thus, one of the biggest potential markets for ADAS technologies is in Europe. The European Commission is also imposing very strict car safety standards in the area, which call for the incorporation of cutting-edge safety devices in automobiles. This is a key factor in the region's adoption of ADAS systems and ADAS sensors during the course of the projected period. The region's automakers are being compelled to install ADAS systems in their vehicles due to the rise in traffic accidents in Europe. The considerable use of ADAS systems in the developing nations of Eastern Europe is fueling the expansion of the local market.

Type Segment Overview

  • The Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market as per Product segmentation is categorized into Radar sensors, Image sensors, Ultrasonic sensors, Infrared sensors, and LiDAR sensors.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - Large enterprises are using cloud solutions to make their business more profitable. The major areas of use for radar sensors in the automotive industry are ADAS and autonomy. As ADAS technology advances, the automobile industry is steadily moving toward autonomous vehicles. Studies carried out in numerous nations have demonstrated that AEBS dramatically lowers the frequency of rear-end crashes. The US Department of Transportation has ordered that AEBS be a standard feature on all vehicles manufactured after the 2022 model year. During the projected period, this will propel the market for automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensors.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales
revenue - Get it now!

Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market– Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

  • The expansion of the automotive ADAS sensors market is significantly being driven by the improved accuracy in detecting the environment provided by the sensor fusion approach. Modern automakers have created sophisticated safety systems with limited information exchange in mind.

  • However, the sensor fusion technique merges data from several sensors to mix inputs from various radars, lidars, and cameras. By reducing the shortcomings of each sensor, the method enables the efficient operation of the ADAS system. With the help of sensor fusion technology, it is possible to effectively perceive and be aware of the environment while driving by combining several inputs from various sensors

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

  • The key factor fueling the expansion of the automotive ADAS sensors market is the rising use of CMOS image sensors in camera-based ADAS. Earlier, car cameras employed pricey CCD technology. The usage of this technology resulted in slow analog-to-digital conversion and visual distortion. Recently, CMOS image sensors in camera modules have come to the forefront of car OEMs' attention. This sort of sensor includes digitized circuits, amplifiers, charge-to-voltage conversion technology, and noise-correction technology.

  • Even in poor vision, these sensors assist in producing images in the rearview mirror that are not blurry. The growing demand for CMOS image sensors is also a result of the increased installation of features that enhance convenience and safety in automobiles.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

  • The expansion of the automotive ADAS sensors market may be hampered by the high cost of ADAS technologies. The implementation of ADAS technology and systems in vehicles other than luxury models has been constrained by the high costs involved with their acquisition and maintenance. The cost of acquiring and installing ADAS-based systems is high.

  • The high costs of ADAS sensors can be linked to the expenses of producing, obtaining, and selling such sensors and their constituent parts. However, the high cost of these sensors prevents their widespread use in many vehicle categories. Night vision cameras have little governmental assistance, which further limits their adoption.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic)
considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and
indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research
reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist Automotive ADAS Sensors Market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the Automotive ADAS Sensors Market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the Automotive ADAS Sensors Market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Automotive ADAS Sensors Market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market is projected to grow by USD 136.06 million with a CAGR of 15.37% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers the motorcycle airbag jacket market segmentation by product (airbag vest and airbag jacket) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The Automotive Radiator Fan Market is projected to grow by 12.49 billion with a CAGR of 3.84% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers the automotive radiator fan market segmentations by Application (Passenger cars, LCVs, and M&HCVs) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

Automotive ADAS Sensors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.33%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 49153.06 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

22.39

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aptiv, Asahi Kasei Corp., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, LeddarTech Inc., Magna International Inc., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global automotive ADAS sensors market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Radar sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Image sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Ultrasonic sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Infrared sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 LiDAR sensor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aptiv

  • 12.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • 12.5 Autoliv Inc.

  • 12.6 Continental AG

  • 12.7 Denso Corp.

  • 12.8 Gentex Corp.

  • 12.9 HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.10 LeddarTech Inc.

  • 12.11 ON Semiconductor Corp.

  • 12.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Siemens AG

  • 12.15 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.16 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • 12.17 Texas Instruments Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

