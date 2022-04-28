Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market - 49% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Interior Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive adhesive tapes market size is set to grow by USD 3.29 billion from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progressing at a CAGR of 5.54%. 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for automotive adhesive tapes in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The significant increase in the demand for HCVs owing to large-scale real estate projects to provide residential support to new urban dwellers will facilitate the automotive adhesive tapes market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market by Application, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a Sample Report

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the automotive adhesive tapes market by Application (Interior, Exterior, and Others ), Material (Polypropylene, Paper, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The automotive adhesive tapes market by interior segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the sales volume of luxury and premium segments of vehicles will drive the automotive adhesive tapes market growth through this segment in the coming years.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample report

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Cost of operation for adhesive tape application is low to drive growth

The key factor driving the global automotive adhesive tapes industry growth is the low cost of operation for adhesive tape applications. Other advantages of employing the adhesive tapes for assembly functions include low cost, easy assembly, low labor requirement, and short post-assembly curing time. All these factors are considered on a comparative degree to other joining methods, such as design locking, bolting, clamping, welding, adhesive application, and others. The low cost of implementation of adhesive tapes in the assembly process is a major advantage, which will accelerate the demand for automotive adhesive tapes, which in turn, will drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Story continues

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Adhesive tapes cannot be used for critical functions, making it a challenge for market growth

Adhesive tapes cannot be used for critical functions, which may challenge the global automotive adhesive tapes market growth. The applications with high-temperature exposure, chemical and oil exposure, and others restrict the applicability of such tapes in the complete joining process. In such cases, end users may use spot welding, bolting, automated adhesive infusion, clamping, and locking design for joining, which covers about 53% of the assembly process in the production line. Adhesive tapes have to advance to a high level to replace the primitive spot welding techniques, which can reduce the overall manufacturing overhead and increase adhesive tape application even in the joining of strong mechanical application components. Thus, such factors may hamper the demand for these tapes in the coming years.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Request a Sample Report

Related Reports:

The automotive pedestrian protection system market share is expected to increase by USD 666.94 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%. Download a sample now!

The automotive grille market share is expected to increase by USD 15.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%. Download a sample now!

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.4 Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Corp., Avery Dennison Corp., Berry Global Inc., Coating and Converting Technologies Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH and Co. KG, GERGONNE INDUSTRIE, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., L and L Products Inc., LINTEC Corp., Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG, Nitto Denko Corp., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, PPI Adhesive Products Ltd., Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc., Shurtape Technologies LLC, Sika AG, tesa SE, and THREEBOND INTERNATIONAL Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Interior - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Exterior - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Material

6.3 Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Material

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 3M Corp.

11.4 Avery Dennison Corp.

11.5 Berry Global Inc.

11.6 Coating and Converting Technologies Inc.

11.7 Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH and Co. KG

11.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

11.9 Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG

11.10 Nitto Denko Corp.

11.11 Sika AG

11.12 tesa SE

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-adhesive-tapes-market---49-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-interior-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301533325.html

SOURCE Technavio