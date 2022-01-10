U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,672.75
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,149.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,587.25
    +6.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,181.90
    +6.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.30
    +0.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.40
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.53
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3592
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6700
    +0.1200 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,886.75
    +242.91 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.13
    -47.75 (-4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.98
    +4.70 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market to Surpass $11,643.5 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From $6,414.1 million in 2020, the automotive adhesives and sealants market size will witness a 6.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, to reach $11,643.5 million by 2030. according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence. This will be because of the rise in the stringency of vehicle safety standards in response to the high rate of road crashes. This is propelling the usage of adhesives and sealants on the bonnet, in order to provide integrity to these parts and enhance their ability to withstand head-on collisions.

P &amp; S Intelligence Logo
P & S Intelligence Logo

Epoxy-based adhesives and sealants have been the most popular among automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM) till now. This is credited to epoxy products' rigid bonding ability, which improves the structural integrity of vehicles, thus making them stronger and impact resistant. Hence, with the rising demand for automobiles, coupled with the strict vehicle and passenger safety regulations in place, the consumption of epoxy adhesives and sealants continues to grow.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/global-automotive-adhesive-and-sealant-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Report

  • The automotive adhesives and sealants market will grow the fastest in body-in-white (BIW) applications as the usage of these materials for BIW purposes makes vehicles lighter and fuel-efficient.

  • Passenger car production accounted for the higher consumption of these materials as it outnumbers commercial vehicle production. With people's rising disposable income, automakers are augmenting their passenger car output.

  • The burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) production is also boosting the usage of these materials. With the rising environmental awareness and numerous supporting government schemes in place, electric car sales hit the 3 million mark in 2020. Adhesives and sealants are being widely used to enhance EVs' structural integrity, thereby driving the industry.

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mostly negative impact on automotive adhesive and sealant producers by shutting down auto production and decreasing the demand for vehicles due to the worldwide financial instability.

  • Another key driver for the automotive adhesives and sealants market is the rising sale of lightweight automobiles due to the increasing vehicular emissions. To make lightweight vehicles, plastics, aluminum, and carbon fiber are used instead of iron and steel, which leads to the usage of adhesives and sealants over nuts, bolts, and welding.

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the biggest consumer of automotive adhesives and sealants as it is the world's largest producer of automobiles. Moreover, many European and North American companies are setting up plants here to manufacture automotive adhesives and sealants, thereby leading to their easy availability.

Browse detailed report on Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size and Growth Forecast to 2030

Key companies in the automotive adhesives and sealants market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company, PPG Industries Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, Permatex Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Bostik S.A., and EFTEC AG. To dominate the intense competition, they are engaging in mergers and acquisitions and facility expansions.

Market Size Breakdown by Segments

Based on Type

  • Epoxy

  • Acrylics

  • Polyurethanes

  • Rubber

  • Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

  • Silicones

  • Hot Melts

Based on Application

  • Body-In-White (BIW)

  • Under-The-Hood (UTH) and Power Train

  • Paint Shop

  • Assembly

Based on Vehicle

  • Passenger Car

  • Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

  • Heavy and Medium Commercial Vehicle (HMCV)

Geographical Analysis

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • Latin America (LATAM)

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Browse Other Related Reports

Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market in Germany

Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market in Asia-Pacific

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-adhesives-and-sealants-market-to-surpass-11-643-5-million-revenue-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301456890.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • How Does Tesla's China Growth Compare to Nio's?

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) record-high quarterly and full-year production and delivery numbers caught the market by surprise on Monday as its share price rose to within striking distance of its all-time high. Investors who follow the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market might be interested to see how Tesla's numbers compare to those of Chinese EV heavyweight Nio (NYSE: NIO). Daniel Foelber (Tesla): According to reports by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla sold 54,391 China-made vehicles in October and 52,859 in November.

  • Is Tesla Stock Headed to $1,400 or $67? Why Predicting Auto Makers’ Performance Is Tricky.

    Ford Motor General Motors Tesla and Rivian Automotive each had price swings of more than 10% during the first trading week of the year. Tesla made the first big move, jumping 13.5% on Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter deliveries of 308,600 vehicles, trouncing estimates and its own record. Next, Ford (F) gained 11.7% on Tuesday after it announced that it would raise production of its first electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, to 150,000 units a year.

  • The US is winning the last fossil fuel gold rush

    Newly-built US terminals and record-high prices in Europe has made the US the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas for the first time, according to Bloomberg data for December 2021. With president Joe Biden looking to spend billions of dollars to decarbonize the US economy, the US is leading the last growth market for global trade in fossil fuels. Power plants worldwide, especially in Asia, are boosting demand for gas as they scramble coal, which is more polluting and releases more CO2. The fracking boom of the mid-2010s unleashed vast new volumes of domestic supply, and the US became a net exporter in 2017.

  • TSMC Sales Set Sixth Quarterly Record on Elevated Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a sixth straight quarter of record sales, buoyed by unrelenting demand by Apple Inc. and other customers for chips produced by the world’s largest foundry. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in Sout

  • 4 Popular Alternatives to PayPal

    Read about four popular alternatives to PayPal, and learn why the online payments industry is too big for one firm to dominate completely.

  • Tesla’s New Austin Factory to Start Up Soon. It’s Going to Be Wild.

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote Saturday that Tesla's new facility in Austin, Texas, will begin production in about a week. That means more Model Y crossover vehicles and that the Cybertruck will be arriving on U.S. roads shortly.

  • Why Gores Guggenheim Stalled Out With a 13% Drop in December

    The electric-vehicle (EV) market got overheated in 2021, but it cooled considerably as the year wore on, which explains why Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ: GGPI), a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) expected to merge with Swedish EV maker Polestar Automotive in the first half of this year, saw its stock fall 13.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While the proposed $20 billion reverse merger between Polestar and Gores Guggenheim should be an enticing driver for investors, the EV maker is caught up in the automotive industry's chip shortage problem, and Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath is expecting the supply chain issues to drag out well into the year. While the chip shortage affects all car manufacturers, from rival EV companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to old-line car makers such as Ford (NYSE: F), Polestar has been counting on its new Polestar 2 vehicle to put it on the map with car buyers, because it will be a relatively affordable vehicle at $45,900.

  • Amazon confirms 'Project Tiger' plan for Renton warehouse

    Amazon's plan — dubbed "Project Tiger" — includes the renovation of a 164,480-square-foot building in Renton. Here's how the company says it will use the facility.

  • Ousted James Hardie CEO rejects claims over conduct, considers legal action

    The world's top fibre cement products maker on Friday fired CEO Jack Truong, saying dozens of top executives had threatened to quit due to his conduct, which was not rectified despite repeated calls to do so and breached its code of conduct. Executive Chairman Mike Hammes later said on a conference call that he had urged Truong to change his behaviour but a "sincere change" had not occurred. "I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company," Truong said in an emailed statement early Monday.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival Is Catching Up

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Revenue Forecasts

    Shareholders in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • Supply-Chain Constraints Are Easing. 5 Stocks That Should Benefit.

    Signs are emerging that the supply chain's woes are finally starting to ease. General Motors and four other stocks should be major beneficiaries.

  • Oil prices edge up on Kazakhstan, Libyan supply worries

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up on Monday as supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya offset worries stemming from the rapid global rise in Omicron infections. Brent crude rose 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.99 a barrel at 0730 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 22 cents, or 0.3%, at $79.12 a barrel. Oil prices gained 5% last week after protests in Kazakhstan disrupted train lines and hit production at the country's top oilfield Tengiz, while pipeline maintenance in Libya pushed production down to 729,000 barrels per day from a high of 1.3 million bpd last year.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • ‘Employees have more leverage right now’: Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs. Should you stay or go?

    In recent months, the gap between what Americans could earn from switching jobs widened as labor shortages persisted.

  • Bank of America's Covid surge branch strategy: temporary closures, child care stipends

    The bank has had to be more creative with how it staffs its branches during the current increase in Covid-19 infections, including temporarily closing some locations and rotating staff.

  • Can Energy Stocks Stay Hot in 2022?

    As economies around the world started to reopen, energy demand surged, fueling a rebound by energy stocks. Energy investors can use exchange-traded funds to invest in a diversified portfolio of fossil-fuel producers and other companies, or they can choose funds that focus on particular sectors of the industry. As with every sector of the economy, low-cost passive index ETFs are available for energy.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Built a Tunnel Under Las Vegas (It's Both Awesome and Ridiculous)

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has always mixed innovative ideas with really silly ones. The Boring Company creates safe, fast-to-dig, and low-cost transportation, utility, and freight tunnels The mission: solve traffic, enable rapid point-to-point transportation, and transform cities. The Boring Co. may ultimately revolutionize how people move around cities, but its project under the Las Vegas Convention Center takes proof of concept to an absurd level.

  • Oil Rides Into 2022 on Bullish Wave as Demand Fears Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil has started off 2022 with a bang. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseA market that was supposed to suffer a ballooning surplus instead surpassed $80 a barrel last week as global demand shru

  • JPMorgan to boost Asia private banking headcount by over 100 this year - sources

    JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to boost its private banking business headcount in Asia by more than 100 this year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, joining its peers in a push to grab a bigger share of the region's wealth. About a fifth of its new hires will focus on clients in mainland China, the people added, which is among the fastest growing wealth markets globally despite an unprecedented regulatory crackdown that has clouded its economic prospects. The Wall Street bank has already expanded aggressively in Asia in 2021 with 42 new joiners based in Hong Kong to cover mainland clients, bringing the total number of people on its mainland China team to 80, one of the sources said.