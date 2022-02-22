U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

Automotive, Aerospace Industries Lead Demand for Stationary Coordinate Measuring Machine Market

·2 min read

CMM's integration with mobile and robot-mounted systems for rapid measurement expedites global stationary CMM market growth, says Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that integration with mobile and robot-mounted systems for rapid measurement is expediting the global stationary coordinate measuring machine (CMM) market growth. The global stationary CMM market revenue is estimated to reach approximately $1.68 million by 2025, up from $1.33 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Automotive, aerospace and machine shops are the key industry verticals expected to accelerate demand for stationary CMMs over the forecast period.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://frost.ly/709

"The increasing need to maximize productivity on the shop floor is driving demand for more automation and robotics. With customers demanding inline measurement solutions to increase throughput, several vendors have introduced shop-floor CMMs," said Ram Ravi, Measurement & Instrumentation Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, CMMs equipped with scanners or multi-sensor systems are gaining prominence with the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 across manufacturing."

Ravi added: "From a product perspective, bridge and gantry CMMs will dominate the total stationary CMMs space. The popularity of bridge CMM is attributed to its affordability and ability to offer precise measurements. In contrast, sectors which require high precision such as aerospace and automotive will propel the demand for gantry CMM."

To take advantage of the growing stationary CMM industry, market participants should:

  • Establish relationships with automotive suppliers as electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cells will continue to augment CMM growth prospects.

  • Continuously review and align testing procedures/techniques with the latest materials used in additive manufacturing.

  • Materialize the opportunity rendered by major applications within the automotive and aerospace industries that are set to enhance robot features and flexibility to perform complex operations.

Global Stationary CMM Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Measurement & Instrumentation research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Stationary CMM Growth Opportunities

K68B

Contact:
Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications
T: +65 6890 0926
E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-aerospace-industries-lead-demand-for-stationary-coordinate-measuring-machine-market-301487229.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c8114.html

