Automotive aftermarket e-retailing market set to grow at a CAGR of 18.31% between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing vehicle lifespan - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 79,605.34 million between 2022 and 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.31% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing lifespan of vehicles. The average lifespan of vehicles in use is increasing year over year. This is because modern vehicles are more efficient and equipped with long-lasting engines. Hence, customers keep their vehicles for longer periods of time. With the growth in the average lifespan of vehicles, the demand for aftermarket auto parts is increasing across the world. This is driving the growth of the market in focus. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 79605.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 1A Auto Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., Buy Auto Parts, CarParts.com Inc., Cummins Inc., Delticom AG, Denso Corp., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Icahn Automotive Group LLC, LKQ Corp., PARTS iD Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, RockAuto LLC, The Reinalt-Thomas Corp., and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (wheels and tires, brakes and brake pads, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the wheels and tires segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rising popularity of vehicle aftermarket modifications and the increasing online sales of aftermarket wheels and tires are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market.

North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region has a strong presence of organized automotive aftermarket stores. Also, consumers in North America are highly aware of automotive components. These factors are increasing the adoption of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in North America.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments, historic (2017 to 2021), and

forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trend Influencing Market Growth

E-retailing is gaining popularity in the automotive aftermarket, and the market is witnessing a paradigm shift toward online platforms. The sales of automotive aftermarket products ranging from replacement parts to oils are increasing through e-commerce platforms. For instance, in 2019, Advance Auto Parts observed that its online sales increased significantly compared to the products sold through traditional channels. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges Impacting Market Growth

High price sensitivity leading to margin pressure on e-retailers is the major challenge hindering the growth of the market. The rise in labor costs, the growing complexity of vehicles, and the rise in the prices of automotive costs are increasing the repair cost of vehicles. Thus, vendors are forced to consider value-based pricing while providing discounts to attract price-sensitive customers. This also helps them maintain margins for automotive products sold on their websites. Also, the intense competition in the market and the rise in the cost of spare parts affect the pricing strategies of vendors. Such challenges are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Find some insights on market dynamics from a sample report.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

What are the key data covered in this automotive aftermarket e-retailing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive aftermarket e-retailing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The motorcycle transmission control unit (TCU) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 309.87 million. The rise in long-distance traveling on motorcycles is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing complexity of TCUs used in motorcycles may impede the market growth.

The two-wheeler engine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 24.64 million units. The increasing electronic content in two-wheelers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growth of the two-wheeler rental market may impede the market growth.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Customer type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Wheels and tires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Brakes and brake pads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Customer Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Customer Type

7.3 DIY customers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Professional customers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Customer Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 1A Auto Inc.

12.4 Advance Auto Parts Inc.

12.5 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

12.6 Amazon.com Inc.

12.7 AutoZone Inc.

12.8 Buy Auto Parts

12.9 CarParts.com Inc.

12.10 Delticom AG

12.11 Denso Corp.

12.12 eBay Inc.

12.13 Genuine Parts Co.

12.14 Icahn Automotive Group LLC

12.15 LKQ Corp.

12.16 PARTS iD Inc.

12.17 Walmart Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-aftermarket-e-retailing-market-set-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-18-31-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-increasing-vehicle-lifespan---technavio-301760778.html

SOURCE Technavio