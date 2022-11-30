U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

Automotive aftermarket e-retailing Market to Grow by USD 79,605.34 Mn, Auto parts and equipment market considered as parent market - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market has been categorized as a part of the global auto parts and equipment market. The parent market, the global auto parts and equipment market, covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2023-2027

The automotive aftermarket e-retailing market size is expected to grow by USD 79,605.34 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Automotive aftermarket e-retailing market 2023-2027: Scope

The automotive aftermarket e-retailing market report covers the following areas:

Automotive aftermarket e-retailing market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market is fragmented with the presence of many manufacturers, and it is characterized by rapid technological innovations. Investments in the development of innovative supply chain methods are expected to increase during the forecast period. The market has some well-known and established players, which are the suppliers of automotive components to end-users. Players in the market are leveraging their technical expertise and know-how to broaden the functionality and capabilities of performance-enhancing systems. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify, with the growing volume of sales of automobiles across geographies.

1A Auto Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., Buy Auto Parts, CarParts.com Inc., Cummins Inc., Delticom AG, Denso Corp., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Icahn Automotive Group LLC, LKQ Corp., and PARTS iD Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Full Report

Automotive aftermarket e-retailing market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Product

The automotive aftermarket e-retailing market growth in the healthcare segment will be significant during the forecast period. Bad road conditions in emerging markets, such as India, make vehicle more susceptible to breakdown and increases the wear and tear of tires. This leads to an increased demand for aftermarket fitments. Also, the increasing aging vehicle population in developed mature automobile markets, such as Japan, the US, and Western Europe, is contributing to the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. North America is the largest automotive market in the world. The growing population of vehicles in North America is a major driver for the regional market. The region also has the presence of DIY customers who prefer to repair vehicles in small garages in their homes, which is further driving the growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request a PDF Sample

Automotive aftermarket e-retailing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive aftermarket e-retailing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

The automotive aftermarket market share should rise by USD 211.53 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.39%. The market is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market share is expected to increase to USD 2.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25%. The market is segmented by vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

164

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.31%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 79605.34 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.46

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

1A Auto Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., Buy Auto Parts, CarParts.com Inc., Cummins Inc., Delticom AG, Denso Corp., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Icahn Automotive Group LLC, LKQ Corp., and PARTS iD Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Customer type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Wheels and tires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Brakes and brake pads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Customer Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Customer Type

  • 7.3 DIY customers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Professional customers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Customer Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 1A Auto Inc.

  • 12.4 Advance Auto Parts Inc.

  • 12.5 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 12.6 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.7 AutoZone Inc.

  • 12.8 Buy Auto Parts

  • 12.9 CarParts.com Inc.

  • 12.10 Delticom AG

  • 12.11 Denso Corp.

  • 12.12 eBay Inc.

  • 12.13 Genuine Parts Co.

  • 12.14 Icahn Automotive Group LLC

  • 12.15 LKQ Corp.

  • 12.16 PARTS iD Inc.

  • 12.17 Walmart Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2023-2027
Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-aftermarket-e-retailing-market-to-grow-by-usd-79-605-34-mn-auto-parts-and-equipment-market-considered-as-parent-market--technavio-301689114.html

SOURCE Technavio

