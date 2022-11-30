Automotive aftermarket e-retailing Market to Grow by USD 79,605.34 Mn, Auto parts and equipment market considered as parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market has been categorized as a part of the global auto parts and equipment market. The parent market, the global auto parts and equipment market, covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2023-2027

The automotive aftermarket e-retailing market size is expected to grow by USD 79,605.34 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.31% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Automotive aftermarket e-retailing market 2023-2027: Scope

The automotive aftermarket e-retailing market report covers the following areas:

Automotive aftermarket e-retailing market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market is fragmented with the presence of many manufacturers, and it is characterized by rapid technological innovations. Investments in the development of innovative supply chain methods are expected to increase during the forecast period. The market has some well-known and established players, which are the suppliers of automotive components to end-users. Players in the market are leveraging their technical expertise and know-how to broaden the functionality and capabilities of performance-enhancing systems. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify, with the growing volume of sales of automobiles across geographies.

Story continues

1A Auto Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., Buy Auto Parts, CarParts.com Inc., Cummins Inc., Delticom AG, Denso Corp., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Icahn Automotive Group LLC, LKQ Corp., and PARTS iD Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Full Report

Automotive aftermarket e-retailing market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

The automotive aftermarket e-retailing market growth in the healthcare segment will be significant during the forecast period. Bad road conditions in emerging markets, such as India, make vehicle more susceptible to breakdown and increases the wear and tear of tires. This leads to an increased demand for aftermarket fitments. Also, the increasing aging vehicle population in developed mature automobile markets, such as Japan, the US, and Western Europe, is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. North America is the largest automotive market in the world. The growing population of vehicles in North America is a major driver for the regional market. The region also has the presence of DIY customers who prefer to repair vehicles in small garages in their homes, which is further driving the growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request a PDF Sample

Automotive aftermarket e-retailing Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive aftermarket e-retailing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

The automotive aftermarket market share should rise by USD 211.53 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.39%. The market is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The automotive aftermarket shock absorbers market share is expected to increase to USD 2.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25%. The market is segmented by vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 79605.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 1A Auto Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., Buy Auto Parts, CarParts.com Inc., Cummins Inc., Delticom AG, Denso Corp., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Icahn Automotive Group LLC, LKQ Corp., and PARTS iD Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Customer type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Wheels and tires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Brakes and brake pads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Customer Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Customer Type

7.3 DIY customers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Professional customers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Customer Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 1A Auto Inc.

12.4 Advance Auto Parts Inc.

12.5 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

12.6 Amazon.com Inc.

12.7 AutoZone Inc.

12.8 Buy Auto Parts

12.9 CarParts.com Inc.

12.10 Delticom AG

12.11 Denso Corp.

12.12 eBay Inc.

12.13 Genuine Parts Co.

12.14 Icahn Automotive Group LLC

12.15 LKQ Corp.

12.16 PARTS iD Inc.

12.17 Walmart Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-aftermarket-e-retailing-market-to-grow-by-usd-79-605-34-mn-auto-parts-and-equipment-market-considered-as-parent-market--technavio-301689114.html

SOURCE Technavio