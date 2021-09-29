U.S. markets closed

Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market Records Growth of $ 56.74 Bn between 2021 and 2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market by Product, Customer Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market by Product, Customer Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market size will grow by USD 56.74 billion between 2021 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio's in-depth research has all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., Buy Auto Parts, CarParts.com Inc., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., Icahn Automotive Group LLC, and Parts Multiverse are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing vehicle lifespan leading to vehicle parts growth will offer immense growth opportunities, high price sensitivity leading to margin pressure on e-retailers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Type

  • Geography

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive aftermarket e-retailing market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies growing demand for vehicle customization as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive aftermarket e-retailing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive aftermarket e-retailing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive aftermarket e-retailing market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Battery Aftermarket Market - Global automotive battery aftermarket is segmented by type (passenger cars, LCV, and M and HCV) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket - Global automotive brake components market is segmented by product (brake pads, brake shoes, brake calipers, brake rotors, brake drums, and brake hoses), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles).
Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021

19.50%

Forecast Period

2021 to 2025

CAGR

Accelerating at 20.46%

Historical Data

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages

120

Exhibits

105

Incremental growth

$ 56.74 Billion

Segments covered

Product; Customer type; Geography

By Product

By Customer type

By Region

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-aftermarket-e-retailing-market-records-growth-of--56-74-bn-between-2021-and-2025--technavio-301387853.html

SOURCE Technavio

