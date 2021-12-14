U.S. markets open in 8 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,675.50
    +6.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,688.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,097.00
    +15.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.40
    +6.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.23
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.40
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.31
    +1.62 (+8.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3206
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5620
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,882.95
    -2,393.36 (-4.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.61
    -67.53 (-5.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.44
    -60.34 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,460.04
    -180.46 (-0.63%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Automotive Aftermarket Industry [2021-2028] Size | is Projected to Reach USD 529.88 Billion

Fortune Business Insights

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Automotive Aftermarket are Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany), Denso Corporation (Aichi, Japan), Magna International Inc. (Aurora, Canada), Continental AG (Hanover, Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Friedrichshafen, Germany), Aisin Seiki Co. (Aichi, Japan), Lear Corp. (Michigan, U.S.), Valeo SA (Paris, France), Bridgestone Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Faurecia (Nanterre, France)

Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automotive Aftermarket Industry size is projected to reach USD 529.88 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The digitization of automotive component delivery services results in greater supply diversity and higher price transparency for customers. The growing digitization of automotive component delivery services and the expansion of the automotive industry are likely to bolster the growth of the market. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled, “Automotive Aftermarket Industry, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 392.35 billion in 2020.

OEM’s investments in customer experience optimization have risen in recent years. The introduction of differentiated aftermarket service offerings helps OEMs retain customers and enhance their decision-making regarding service repair. The surging expansion of aftermarket activities by OEMs is likely to stimulate market growth in the coming years.

Industry Developments-

  • November 2020: FullSpeed Automotive from CenterOak Partners was acquired by MidOcean Partners to fulfill the company’s aggressive growth plan by strategic acquisition & merger and universal organic activities.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-after-market-102613


COVID-19 Impact-

The automotive industry has significantly suffered from the negative impact inflicted by the global pandemic. A decline in the production levels due to the lockdowns, curfews, and social distancing norms can be witnessed, along with a decline in revenues. Closure of plants and restrictions on exports and imports by several nations potentially hampered the industry growth. Moreover, the pandemic resulted in reduced purchasing power of consumers, which further aggravated the situation. Nonetheless, the vaccines are now available to the masses, and the market is gradually recovering. The market is expected to gain steep momentum post-pandemic.

Drivers & Restraints-

Expansion of Automotive Industry to Propel Market Growth

The swift digitization in developed and developing countries has enabled manufacturers and suppliers to provide consumers the desired product through online sales channels. Customers can use these channels to gather information about parts' price and use these channels to determine the vehicle’s parts to buy. The digitization of automotive component delivery services results in greater supply diversity and higher price transparency for customers. The growing digitization of automotive component delivery services is likely to bolster the global Automotive Aftermarket Industry growth.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-after-market-102613


The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are improving and expanding their aftermarket activities within the Automotive Aftermarket parts value chain. The introduction of differentiated aftermarket service offerings helps OEMs enhance their decision-making regarding service repair and retain customers. The surging expansion of aftermarket activities by OEMs is likely to stimulate market growth in the coming years.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Vehicle Sales to Accumulate Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain the largest portion of the global Automotive Aftermarket Industry share. The increasing sales of commercial vehicles and passenger cars are expected to boost the market’s growth. Additionally, the implementation of new tax regimes and the rising consolidation amongst Automotive Aftermarket parts distributors are likely to complement the market growth.


Quick Buy - Automotive Aftermarket Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102613


Europe is projected to witness the second-highest growth in the global market due to surging digitization of automotive component delivery services. Moreover, the use of advanced technology in automotive parts fabrication is likely to augment the market growth.

North America is expected to witness steady growth due to the key manufacturers present in the region.
The Rest of the World is likely to gain moderate growth in the forthcoming years. The growing urbanization, increasing customization and fabrication works, and improving disposable income levels are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Adopt Inorganic Strategies to Garner Growth in the Market

The market is fragmented and highly competitive. The market includes Valeo SA, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Lear Corp., and others as the major players. The key players focus on extensive R&D activities to provide a comprehensive range of products for the market. The key players focus on the development of new products, patents, technological advancements, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and others to generate greater revenues and improve their market presence. For instance, in October 2020, BorgWarner Inc. acquired Delphi Technologies, a leading powertrain, and aftermarket company. The acquisition is aimed to empower BorgWarner’s scale and capabilities, electronics & power products, and create a global pioneer in electrified propulsion systems.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-after-market-102613


Key Players in the Global Industry are:

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

  • Denso Corporation (Aichi, Japan)

  • Magna International Inc. (Aurora, Canada)

  • Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Friedrichshafen, Germany)

  • Aisin Seiki Co. (Aichi, Japan)

  • Lear Corp. (Michigan, U.S.)

  • Valeo SA (Paris, France)

  • Bridgestone Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Faurecia (Nanterre, France)


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US : +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Shares of semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped again on Monday -- down 4.2% as of noon ET -- its fourth straight down day in a row. There doesn't appear to be any particular news behind today's decline, at least not specific to Nvidia. Although high demand for high-end Nvidia graphics chips is generally good news for the company and its pricing power, the network notes that "semiconductors are beneath the hood of an increasing number of products," but "things made with chips don't just use one chip." Thus, even a PC manufacturer lucky enough to get hold of all the Nvidia chips it needs might not be able to sell its PC if it can't also get all the power control, memory, and other chips it also needs to build the product.

  • Charlie Munger: This market is 'even crazier' than the dot-com bust — here are 3 contrarian stocks to help you sidestep the herd

    Buffett's right-hand man just rang the bubble alarm. It might be time to heed his warning.

  • A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

    Our call of the day from Stifel sees the Fed working toward a bubble of the century. Here's what happened before.

  • Dow Jones Slips; Elon Musk Says This, Bitcoin Plunges; AMC Stock, GameStop Crater

    The Dow Jones fell. Bitcoin took a dive after Elon Musk spoke out. AMC stock and GameStop cratered amid a meme stock sell-off.

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks; Sees at Least 90% Upside

    Heading into year’s end, the Street’s professional analysts are busy putting together their predictive models, working to give investors an idea just where the markets are heading. All in all, it would seem to be a positive picture; despite some recent volatility, the markets are still following the sustained upward trend they’ve been on since the spring of last year. Writing from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus leads the bulls. He sees gains of 13% in store for the S&P 5

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Are Sinking Again. Don’t Expect a Bounce Soon.

    Bearish sentiment is building in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, as investors weigh the Omicron variant and other new macro risks.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Rags to riches is a common trope in our storytelling. Some people actually live it, and few more so than hedge fund billionaire Israel Englander. Using $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management – and by 2019 his firm was managing over $39 billion. As of this year, that number is up to $57 billion. In 2020, Millennium brought in a total of $10.2 billion for its investors, and Englander took home $3.8 billion in personal earnings – which made him the highest paid fund mana

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed This Morning

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed 4% in very early trading this morning before beginning to bounce around, first higher, then lower again. A confluence of negative macroeconomic news headlines out of China may be weighing on Nio shares. First and foremost, of course, is the worry that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may begin delisting Chinese shares because of China's failure to permit its companies to subject themselves to audit inspection by the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. On top of that worry, though, last week Chinese property giant China Evergrande Group finally and officially placed itself in default when it missed a final deadline to pay interest due on about $1.2 billion worth of international loans.

  • Here's Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Is Heating Up Today

    A revamped shareholder rewards program has investors piling into this beaten-down pharma stock today.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Sells Off Ahead Of Fed Meeting; Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Stock

    Dow Jones were little changed after Monday's stock market retreat ahead of this week's Fed meeting. Tesla stock broke key support Monday.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend stocks with over 12% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield. Dividend investing has always been an attractive option for investors who are looking for passive income, retired […]

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Begins

    Metaverse news has been flooding the headlines ever since Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms. No one knows how successful, if at all, the metaverse will be. Two companies providing metaverse services are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Unity Software (NYSE: U). Crowdstrike provides endpoint security software to secure network access points.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s top 10 stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Warren Buffett, the 91-year-old fund manager of Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most-watched investors in the world. The legendary investor is the brain behind the […]

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy After Chipmaker's Third-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Tesla Stock Is Down More Than 20% From Its High. How Low Can Shares Go?

    Shares of electric-vehicle leader Tesla are down more than 20% from their November 52-week high. What's pulling shares down, and how could this play out?

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Jumping Today

    Concerns about the omicron variant as well as some good news are helping drive these vaccine stocks higher.

  • Lucid Group stock rallies after Nasdaq Tech 100 inclusion

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Lucid Group stock being up after being added to the Nasdaq Tech 100 and Rivian winning an award for best truck.

  • Looking to Ride the Electric Vehicle Boom? These Analysts Suggest 2 EV Stocks to Buy

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to expand and increase charging station networks to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. For investors, this type of political environment mak

  • Qualcomm Stock Has Surged. Why It Could Be a Top Pick for 2022.

    Qualcomm stock is getting a boost Monday from J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, who Monday morning added the stock to his firm’s “analyst focus list,” asserting that earnings in 2022 should benefit from a combination of easing supply-chain pressures and product diversification. Chatterjee’s call on Qualcomm (ticker: QCOM) was part of a broad shuffling of his stance on networking and hardware stocks. Overall, the analyst suggests investors shift their focus to networking and away from hardware stocks, but there are some exceptions. “The challenges brought about by the pandemic have accelerated the demand drivers for technology hardware across the board, be it in the form of demand for devices for hybrid work or demand for network bandwidth or demand for network upgrades for more agile and robust network infrastructure,” Chatterjee writes in a research note.

  • Square Becomes Block. Is That a Move Toward the Metaverse?

    Jack Dorsey's been busy. The tech visionary stepped down as CEO of Twitter on Nov. 29, and a day later, his other company announced it would soon change its name from Square to Block (NYSE: SQ), a move that's now official. This follows Meta Platforms' name change in October, from Facebook, in an effort to identify with the developing metaverse. Along the way, it's become a champion of cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin, as a native internet token.