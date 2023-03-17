U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.75
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,214.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,577.00
    -6.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.70
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.47
    +0.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.70
    +3.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    +0.21 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0633
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    +0.0930 (+2.66%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    -3.15 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2131
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2770
    -0.3080 (-0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,901.21
    +1,448.93 (+5.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    572.21
    +29.59 (+5.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,177.88
    +167.27 (+0.62%)
     

Automotive Airbag Market is Projected to Surpass USD 23.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2028; Increasing Regulatory Stringency Concerning Vehicle Safety to Foster Market Growth

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest's report on the automotive airbag market is an invaluable resource for anyone looking to understand this ever-evolving industry better. What sets this report apart is its comprehensive analysis of both primary and secondary market drivers, giving readers a deep understanding of the current market landscape and future projections. With this information, individuals can make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve in a constantly evolving industry. In addition, the report's user-friendly format and insightful analysis make it an ideal resource for anyone looking to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in the market.

Westford, USA,, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European automotive airbag market is expected to experience remarkable growth in the coming years, despite tight competition from North America. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of stringent government regulations related to the adoption of airbags in automobiles. Moreover, important countries around the world have issued new safety orders that require the installation of airbags in vehicles. As a result, rising customer awareness of traffic and vehicle safety is projected to drive the market's growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as introducing flexible vent technology, are expected to complement market progress.

According to the latest global research findings by SkyQuest, the automotive industry experienced a significant surge in car sales in 2022, with an estimated 61.7 million automobiles sold worldwide. This represents a remarkable growth trend, particularly when compared to the sales figures from 2020. The impressive growth in car sales has significant implications for various sectors, including the automotive airbag industry. The airbag market has been an essential automotive industry component for many years. Its primary function is to provide safety and protection for drivers and passengers in the event of an accident.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/automotive-airbag-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Automotive Airbag Market"

  • Pages - 246

  • Tables - 63

  • Figures - 63

Airbags are one of the most crucial safety features in modern cars. They are inflatable cushions built into the vehicle's interior and designed to protect the occupants in the event of a collision. In recent years, advances in airbag technology have made them even more effective at protecting vehicle occupants. Nevertheless, it remains an essential component of any modern vehicle, and its continued development and improvement will undoubtedly help to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities on our roads.

Prominent Players in the Automotive Airbag Market

  • Autoliv

  • ACS Industries, Inc.

  • AmSafe

  • Toyota Gosei

  • Amphenol Corporation

  • ARC Automotive, Inc.

  • Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd

  • Marelli Corporation

  • Daicel Corporation

  • GLOBAL TEK.

  • Hanwha Group

  • HYOSUNG

  • MOBIS INDIA LIMITED

Passenger Car Segment to Drive Tremendous Growth due to Rising Demand for Passenger Vehicles and Growing Focus on Safety Features

As per market research, the automotive airbag market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with the passenger car segment dominating the market from 2022 to 2028. The rising concerns regarding road safety and increasing government regulations mandating the installation of airbags in vehicles are some of the key factors contributing to this growth. Passenger cars are one of the most commonly used modes of transportation worldwide, with a large consumer base. Hence, the demand for airbags in this segment is expected to be high. Additionally, the increasing number of accidents and fatalities on roads has increased the emphasis on passenger safety, further boosting the adoption of airbags in cars.

The automotive airbag market is expected to grow significantly in Europe by 2028. This growth is attributed to the strict government regulations concerning vehicle safety and standards, which are projected to become more stringent in the coming years. The region's automotive industry has been at the forefront of adopting new technologies, and this trend is expected to continue, further boosting the market's growth. The industry players are investing heavily in research and development activities to create more efficient, reliable airbag systems that provide superior safety features.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/automotive-airbag-market

Front Type Segment to Attain Higher Growth Thanks to Its High Demand and Usage in Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

The automotive airbag market has been growing steadily over the years, driven by the rising demand for vehicle safety features. Among the different segments of airbags, the front type segment has emerged as a key player, holding a significant share of the market in 2021. As per projections, this segment is expected to continue its upward trajectory and dominate the market from 2022 to 2028. Manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D to create airbags that can provide better protection to occupants in the event of a collision. These advancements have made front type airbags more reliable and safer than ever before.

According to recent research, North America and Asia Pacific remain key players in the automotive airbag market, and this trend is expected to continue until at least 2028. As vehicles' demand for advanced safety features continues to grow, manufacturers are racing to develop more effective and innovative airbag solutions to stay competitive. Overall, the automotive airbag industry is dynamic and rapidly evolving, with North America at the forefront of innovation and development.

SkyQuest has recently published a report on the automotive airbag market that comprehensively analyzes the industry's major players. The report covers various aspects such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, offering valuable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market.

Key Developments in Automotive Airbag Market

  • Morris Garage, the popular automobile manufacturer, has recently released the updated Hector and the all-new 4x4 Gloster models. Both vehicles have garnered significant attention and have experienced strong market growth since their launch. One of the key safety features of these cars is the inclusion of six airbags in their top-of-the-line versions.

  • ARC Automotive and Yanfeng have recently teamed up to form a joint venture to produce high-quality airbag inflators for use in various types of vehicles. This new partnership combines the expertise and resources of both companies, allowing them to leverage their collective strengths to create innovative and reliable airbag inflators that meet the industry's stringent safety standards.

  • Daicel Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of airbag inflators, has announced the opening of its first production facility in India. The company will invest approximately Rs 230 crore in the project's initial phase. The investment in the Indian production facility is part of Daicel's global expansion strategy, which aims to strengthen its presence in key global markets.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/automotive-airbag-market

Key Questions Answered in Automotive Airbag Market Report

  • How can hindrances in the global market be minimized to foster growth in specific industries?

  • How do successful companies overcome challenges and leverage opportunities within the global market?

  • Which segments are expected to have the highest revenue and sales growth rates in specific geographic regions of the global market?

  • What effective tactics and strategies can vendors implement to navigate obstacles and capitalize on opportunities within particular segments of the global market?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Automotive Active Purge Pump Market

Global Automotive Instrument Cluster Market

Global Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market

Global Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market

Global Energy Infrastructure for EV Charging Stations Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Schwab Clients Pull $8.8 Billion From Prime Funds This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors scrutinized the brokerage’s resilience amid questions about the health of the wider financial industry.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestNew Fed Bank Ba

  • Cathie Wood Plows Millions Into Her Newest Investment

    While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

  • Eleven Banks Deposit $30 Billion in First Republic Bank

    Eleven banks have deposited $30 billion in First Republic Bank, according to a joint statement from the heads of the Treasury, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

  • Boeing resumes deliveries of 787 Dreamliner as order book swells

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing confirmed on Thursday it delivered a 787 Dreamliner to German airline Lufthansa, its first since deliveries were halted in late February after it disclosed a data issue with a component. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed last month that Boeing had paused deliveries due to the data analysis error related to the jet’s forward pressure bulkhead, which the company found after reviewing certification records. The FAA said Friday it was satisfied the issue has been resolved and approved Boeing to resume delivering 787s.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • How Does the New French Retirement Age Stack Up Globally?

    Amid fervent protests from citizens and lawmakers, French President Emmanuel Macron unilaterally changed the retirement age Thursday. See how it compares to other countries.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Crude Oil: Let's Get to the Bottom of Where Prices Are Headed

    Oil is breaking downward from a three-month sideways consolidation pattern. Here's what it means for the commodity and energy stocks.

  • Biden unveils EV charging plan; Will Tesla throw a wrench in it?

    On Tuesday the White House unlocked the latest stage of its $7.5 billion national EV charging network, opening applications to fund electric vehicle charging in local communities nationwide, as well as along designated highways, interstates, and major highways. This of course is a key step towards the administration’s goal of building a national network of 500,000 public EV charging stations by the year 2030. The program, part of the bipartisan infrastructure legislation signed into law last year, was well received by the transportation industry and analysts, but the country may need more in order to really make a difference.

  • IBD Screen Of The Day: AMD Surges Past Buy Point, Chipotle Boast Rising Profit Estimates

    AMD stock surged past a new buy point in today's stock market action, while Chipotle boasts rising profit estimates.

  • U.S. bank deposits have started moving to money market funds - Goldman Sachs

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said deposits have started to move out of U.S. banks and towards money markets funds, as investors seek the safety in Treasury securities amid worries about stresses in the banking sector. Retail money market funds have seen large and accelerating inflows over the last week, Goldman said in a note on Thursday, likely suggesting some migration away from deposits. Following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, U.S. regional bank stocks have had a bruising last few days, as investors worried about possible deposit outflows causing capital issues at other regional banks.

  • Buffett loves cash dividends and here’s why you should too – plus 8 stocks with higher yield to get you started.

    Dividend-paying stocks are consistent, defensive and tend to outperform over time, writes Michael Brush.

  • Should You Buy Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Ahead of Earnings?

    Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Bove Says ‘Crisis Is Over’ as Banks Eye First Republic Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- The “banking crisis is over,” Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove said after reports that the nation’s largest private banks will provide $30 billion in liquidity to stabilize First Republic Bank.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds

  • 3 Big Tech Stocks are Holding Up the Entire Market

    One area of the market that has performed well YTD, and held up over the last month is Tech

  • Report: 10 Banks Are Most Exposed To Uninsured Deposits

    High levels of uninsured deposits helped do in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But it turns out they're not alone.

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Holds Support As EV Price War Continues

    Tesla and BYD are the world's largest electric-vehicle makers. Which one is No. 1 depends on your EV definition. In 2022, BYD vehicle sales raced far past Tesla's. Among all-battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, Tesla still leads, though BYD is rapidly closing the gap.