Automotive airbag sensor market size is set to grow by USD 220.4 million from 2022-2027; Enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags will boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive airbag sensor market size is estimated to grow by USD 220.4 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period. The market is driven by enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags. More than one million people die each year in road accidents. By taking safety measures and implementing safety features in vehicles these fatalities can be minimized. Airbags are one of the vehicle safety mechanisms that can reduce the risks of accidents. These airbags are found in steering trim panels, front instrument panels, and the sides of automobile doors. Ideally, all vehicles are equipped with two airbags. That number could grow to an average of six, and manufacturers plan to keep increasing this number. The increasing number of airbags per vehicle is expected to boost market growth. Technavio has segmented the market based on application (passenger cars, lCVs, MCVs, and HCVs), end-user (OEMs and aftermarket), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions.

Global automotive airbag sensor market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. Frontal airbags are widely installed in the segment of passenger vehicles. Additionally, the use of side/curtain, knee, and exterior airbags is expanding in the passenger vehicle market. Throughout the forecast period, this is anticipated to continue to be a key factor in the development of the passenger cars market segment globally. The market's expansion is heavily reliant on the output and sales of passenger cars because airbag penetration in this segment is high.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ethylene glycol market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 56% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is expected to see the greatest growth due to its market potential and the rapid growth of commercial vehicle sales in the region. In addition, governments in several countries have begun to introduce strict safety standards to reduce the number of road fatalities. For example, in October 2018, India mandated that all new passenger cars be fitted with safety devices. Safety equipment included ABS, airbags, and a high-speed warning system. These factors drive the rapid introduction of safety features such as side/curtain airbags, knee airbags, and electronic brake force distribution systems. Factors like these are expected to boost the growth of the APAC market during the forecast period.

Global automotive airbag sensor market– Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global automotive airbag sensor market is characterized by the presence of various vendors such as Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., DENSO Corp., Dorman Products Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, TaiHangChangQing Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others.

Global automotive airbag sensor market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The MEMS sensors for airbags are an emerging trend in the market.

Modern vehicles are equipped with various applications that can help improve engine operation along with reducing emissions.

They also help drivers to prevent accidents.

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) are small mechanical and electro-mechanical elements.

It detects the changes in the driving environment and gathers information, both inside and outside the vehicle. The control units (ECUs) receive the information gathered from MEMS.

With the help of this data, the connected control units protect the car from accidents. Thus, such factors are expected to boost the market in focus growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of regulation for airbags in medium and heavy-duty vehicles is a major challenge impeding the market .

Irrespective of saving thousands of lives annually, global traffic safety regulators have not mandated the presence of airbags in medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (HCVs).

Several arguments have been put forward for not having regulations mandating airbags in HCVs. For example, the number of occupant fatalities in heavy-duty truck accidents is relatively lower than the number of occupant fatalities in passenger cars.

Thus, this will likely pose a challenge for the market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive airbag sensor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive airbag sensor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive airbag sensor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive airbag sensor market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive airbag sensor market vendors

Automotive Airbag Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 220.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., DENSO Corp., Dorman Products Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, TaiHangChangQing Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

