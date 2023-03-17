U.S. markets closed

Automotive airbag sensor market size is set to grow by USD 220.4 million from 2022-2027; Enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags will boost the market growth- Technavio

PR Newswire
·19 min read

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive airbag sensor market size is estimated to grow by USD 220.4 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period. The market is driven by enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags. More than one million people die each year in road accidents. By taking safety measures and implementing safety features in vehicles these fatalities can be minimized. Airbags are one of the vehicle safety mechanisms that can reduce the risks of accidents. These airbags are found in steering trim panels, front instrument panels, and the sides of automobile doors. Ideally, all vehicles are equipped with two airbags. That number could grow to an average of six, and manufacturers plan to keep increasing this number. The increasing number of airbags per vehicle is expected to boost market growth. Technavio has segmented the market based on application (passenger cars, lCVs, MCVs, and HCVs), end-user (OEMs and aftermarket), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Airbag Sensor Market 2023-2027

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions.

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global automotive airbag sensor market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview

  • The market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. Frontal airbags are widely installed in the segment of passenger vehicles. Additionally, the use of side/curtain, knee, and exterior airbags is expanding in the passenger vehicle market. Throughout the forecast period, this is anticipated to continue to be a key factor in the development of the passenger cars market segment globally. The market's expansion is heavily reliant on the output and sales of passenger cars because airbag penetration in this segment is high.

Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ethylene glycol market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 56% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is expected to see the greatest growth due to its market potential and the rapid growth of commercial vehicle sales in the region. In addition, governments in several countries have begun to introduce strict safety standards to reduce the number of road fatalities. For example, in October 2018, India mandated that all new passenger cars be fitted with safety devices. Safety equipment included ABS, airbags, and a high-speed warning system. These factors drive the rapid introduction of safety features such as side/curtain airbags, knee airbags, and electronic brake force distribution systems. Factors like these are expected to boost the growth of the APAC market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise, historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global automotive airbag sensor marketVendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global automotive airbag sensor market is characterized by the presence of various vendors such as Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., DENSO Corp., Dorman Products Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, TaiHangChangQing Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others.

Global automotive airbag sensor market Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The MEMS sensors for airbags are an emerging trend in the market.

  • Modern vehicles are equipped with various applications that can help improve engine operation along with reducing emissions.

  • They also help drivers to prevent accidents.

  • Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) are small mechanical and electro-mechanical elements.

  • It detects the changes in the driving environment and gathers information, both inside and outside the vehicle. The control units (ECUs) receive the information gathered from MEMS.

  • With the help of this data, the connected control units protect the car from accidents. Thus, such factors are expected to boost the market in focus growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The lack of regulation for airbags in medium and heavy-duty vehicles is a major challenge impeding the market.

  • Irrespective of saving thousands of lives annually, global traffic safety regulators have not mandated the presence of airbags in medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (HCVs).

  • Several arguments have been put forward for not having regulations mandating airbags in HCVs. For example, the number of occupant fatalities in heavy-duty truck accidents is relatively lower than the number of occupant fatalities in passenger cars.

  • Thus, this will likely pose a challenge for the market in focus during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Automotive airbag sensor market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive airbag sensor market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the automotive airbag sensor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the automotive airbag sensor market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive airbag sensor market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The airbag systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,440.67 million. The report extensively covers commercial combi ovens market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), type (front airbag, knee airbag, side airbag, and curtain airbag), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The automotive knock sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 820.65 million. The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Automotive Airbag Sensor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 220.4 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.56

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., DENSO Corp., Dorman Products Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, TaiHangChangQing Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global automotive airbag sensor market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 LCVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 MCVs and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Analog Devices Inc.

  • 12.4 Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 12.5 Autoliv Inc.

  • 12.6 Continental AG

  • 12.7 DENSO Corp.

  • 12.8 HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

  • 12.9 Hyundai Motor Group

  • 12.10 Infineon Technologies AG

  • 12.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 12.12 Nihon Plast Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.

  • 12.14 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 12.16 Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

