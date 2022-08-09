Automotive Airless Tire Market records a Y-O-Y of 4.74%, Highlighting the use of 3D printing to reduce manufacturing costs and curb pollution as a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled Automotive Airless Tire Market by Material (Rubber and Plastic) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) from Technavio, the market size is expected to increase by USD 251.06 million between 2021-2026. The growth can be mainly attributed to the performance benefits of using airless tires.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Airless Tire Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Material, which is the leading segment in the market?

What are the major trends in the market?

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Who are the top players in the market?

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

How big is the APAC market

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Amerityre Corp., Bridgestone Corp., Michelin Group, Toyo Tire Corp., Marathon Industries inc., Sentry Tire, and Rubber LLC., Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The performance benefits of using airless tires, low risk of getting punctured, and increasing demand for eco-friendly automotive airless tires will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the price fluctuations of rubber are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. Download Free Sample Report.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive airless tire market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into various company product offerings.

Automotive Airless Tire Market Segmentation

Material

Geography

Grab access to the automotive airless tire market sample report outlook for effective decision making- Here

Automotive Airless Tire Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive airless tire market report covers the following areas:

Story continues

Automotive Airless Tire Market Size

Automotive Airless Tire Market Trends

Automotive Airless Tire Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the use of 3-dimensional (3D) printing as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Airless Tire Market.

Automotive Airless Tire Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive airless tire market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive airless tire market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive airless tire market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive airless tire market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst.

Related Reports:

Two-wheeler Ignition Switch Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The two-wheeler ignition switch market share is expected to increase to USD 221.48 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%.

Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive paddle shifter system market share is expected to increase to 9.01 billion units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74%.

Automotive Airless Tire Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.33% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 251.06 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.74 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amerityre Corp., Bridgestone Corp., Michelin Group, Toyo Tire Corp., Marathon Industries inc., Sentry Tire, and Rubber LLC., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Consumer Discretionary " Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Material

5.3 Rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amerityre Corp.

10.4 Bridgestone Corp.

10.5 Marathon Industries inc.

10.6 Michelin Group

10.7 Sentry Tire and Rubber LLC.

10.8 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

10.9 Toyo Tire Corp.

10.10 Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-airless-tire-market-records-a-y-o-y-of-4-74-highlighting-the-use-of-3d-printing-to-reduce-manufacturing-costs-and-curb-pollution-as-a-major-trend---technavio-301600859.html

SOURCE Technavio