Automotive Antenna Module Market to Grow by USD 525.67 million | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest automotive antenna module market report by Technavio infers that the increasing connectivity technologies in vehicles is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 525.67 million from 2020 to 2025.

Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Antenna Module Market by Vehicle Type, Frequency Range, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automotive antenna module market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS-ICP GmbH, Continental AG, HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Plc, Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type:

Segmentation by frequency range:

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. The high demand for automobiles in the US will drive the automotive antenna module market growth in North America during the forecast period. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US will contribute the highest market growth.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Automotive Antenna Module Market

Market Driver:

The global automotive market is witnessing a rise in the adoption of connectivity technologies through connected infotainment systems and navigation systems. The demand for luxury cars in emerging markets such as China is increasing due to the rise in average disposable income. Connected technology is also gaining traction in mid-segment vehicles, which will increase the volume sales of automotive antenna modules.

Story continues

Market Trend:

The growing popularity of cellular V2X technologies is supporting the automotive antenna module market share growth. The developments in 4G LTE and 5G wireless technology are helping the testing and adoption of cellular V2X communication. C-V2X technologies for connectivity would have a positive impact on the global automotive antenna module market in the near future with the adoption of 4G LTE for connectivity in a few regions.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive antenna module market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive antenna module market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive antenna module market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive antenna module market vendors

Automotive Antenna Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 525.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS-ICP GmbH, Continental AG, HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Plc, Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

