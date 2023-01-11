Automotive antenna module market size to grow by USD 1,071.96 million from 2022 to 2027; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive antenna module market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,071.96 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Antenna Module Market 2023-2027

Automotive antenna module market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Get detailed insights into the market study. Buy the report!

Automotive antenna module market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global automotive antenna module market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The vendors in the market are continuously working on the development of advanced antenna electronics owing to the increasing demand for seamless connectivity solutions from automakers and customers. They are also focusing on increasing the penetration of connectivity solutions to give users access to connected infotainment, comfort, and convenience. This is increasing the competition among vendors and the competition is expected to intensify further during the forecast period.

A few prominent vendors that offer automotive antenna module in the market are Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS ICP GmbH, Continental AG, FIAMM Componenti Accessori FCA Spa, Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co. Ltd., Harada Industry Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Group, Lorom Industrial Co Ltd, MP Antenna Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ruian Tianye Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schaffner Group, Schwarzbeck Mess Elektronik OHG, SHIEN LIEN ENT Co Ltd, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Texas Instruments Inc.

Vendor Offerings -

ANTONICS ICP GmbH - The company offers automotive antenna modules such as OmPlecs TOP 200 RA MF 04 3, and OmPlecs TOP 200 RA UB MF 05 5 5G MIMO 4x4.

Continental AG - The company offers automotive antenna modules such as KR5 BSRFV1RW0 Intelligent Antenna Module.

FIAMM Componenti Accessori FCA Spa - The company offers automotive antenna modules such as FIAMM Universal Smart Antenna SM21.

Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co. Ltd. - The company offers automotive antenna modules such as SL10846A and SL10938A.

Story continues

Automotive antenna module market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on frequency range (high-range, medium-range, and low-range), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the high-range segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing demand for premium cars and advances in connectivity technologies in commercial vehicles.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive antenna module market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive antenna module market.

North America is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising demand for premium cars and the increase in the penetration of vehicle connectivity in CVs are driving the growth of the regional market.

Download a Sample Report

Automotive antenna module market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

The increasing connectivity technologies in vehicles is driving the growth of the market.

The rising consumer demand for entertainment, comfort, and other features such as remote diagnostics and ECU software management have increased the penetration of connectivity technologies in vehicles.

This increasing the adoption of automotive antennas in mid-segment cars. For instance, currently, more than half of the vehicles in the US are fitted with remote diagnostics and it is expected to increase further during the forecast period. This is increasing the adoption for automotive antennas.

Similarly, the rising disposable incomes of consumers have increased the adoption of luxury cars, especially in emerging markets such as China. These cars come with connected technologies as standard fitting.

As a result of these factors, the market size is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Key Trends –

The growing popularity of cellular V2X technologies is identified as one of the key trends in the market.

Developments in cellular technologies such as 4G LTE and 5G are increasing the scope for testing and adoption of Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology.

It plays a crucial role in the efficient working of connected cars.

The technology is being tested by several major automotive brands to facilitate communication between passenger cars, motorcycles, and road infrastructure.

This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive antenna module market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The direction of the antenna and its ability to detect signals is identified as one of the major challenges in the market.

Positioning antennas to pick signals from any direction is one of the challenges faced by automotive manufacturers.

In addition, the lack of signal strength is another barrier to the adoption of telematics in many regions.

Thus, producing antennas that can overcome such barriers is a challenge for antenna module manufacturers. This is hindering the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this automotive antenna module market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive antenna module market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive antenna module market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive antenna module market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive antenna module market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive engine sensors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,277.47 million. The increasing demand for vehicle and environmental safety is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as issues related to inappropriate tuning of sensors may impede the market growth.

The automotive driving simulator market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 380.89 million. The decrease in vehicular production costs and reduced TTM leading to increased use of driving simulators across the value chain are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of validating simulation resulting in increased TCO of simulators may impede the market growth.

Automotive Antenna Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1071.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS ICP GmbH, Continental AG, FIAMM Componenti Accessori FCA Spa, Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co. Ltd., Harada Industry Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Group, Lorom Industrial Co Ltd, MP Antenna Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ruian Tianye Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schaffner Group, Schwarzbeck Mess Elektronik OHG, SHIEN LIEN ENT Co Ltd, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive antenna module market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Frequency range Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Frequency Range

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Frequency Range

6.3 High-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Medium-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Low-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Frequency Range

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amphenol Corp.

12.4 ANTONICS ICP GmbH

12.5 Continental AG

12.6 FIAMM Componenti Accessori FCA Spa

12.7 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co. Ltd.

12.8 Harada Industry Co. Ltd.

12.9 Kymeta Corp.

12.10 Laird Group

12.11 Lorom Industrial Co Ltd

12.12 MP Antenna Ltd.

12.13 Schaffner Group

12.14 Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd.

12.15 TE Connectivity Ltd.

12.16 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

12.17 Texas Instruments Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Antenna Module Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-antenna-module-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-071-96-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301715421.html

SOURCE Technavio