Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size to Hit USD 19.1 Bn by 2030

0
Precedence Research
·7 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global automotive artificial intelligence (AI) market size is expected to hit around USD 19.1 billion by 2030 and growing at a CAGR of 23.3% between peiod 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive artificial intelligence (AI) market size was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021. The development in the auto business is supposed to drive the automotive artificial intelligence market. The car business has encountered the guarantee of man-made consciousness and is among the significant enterprises utilizing AI to increase and copy the activity of people. Besides, the development of norms like high-level driver helps framework (ADAS), versatile voyage control (ACC), vulnerable side caution, and development sought after for comfort highlights draw in auto merchants towards AI.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2165

Computerized reasoning (AI) frameworks are utilized to change, cycle, and capacity information and calculations to emulate the scholarly elements of the human brain, and gain the ability to naturally retain and determine issues. Vehicles with self-driving highlights are bound to take on such frameworks to work on their productivity and working.

Key Insights:

  • The hardware segment has accounted market share of over 58% in 2021.

  • The Asia Pacific hit market share of over 80% in 2021.

  • By application, the semi-autonomous segment has generated 53% market share in 2021

  • By technology, computer vision segment has contributed market share of over 34% in 2021.

Regional Snapshot

The Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market in APAC is supposed to develop at a high rate somewhere in the range of 2021-2030. APAC's enormous populace, quickly developing economies, and rising expectations for everyday comforts are strategically situated to ride the AI wave. This district houses laid out automakers like Toyota (Japan), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), and Honda Motor Company (Japan). Different nations in APAC, like South Korea and Japan, have serious areas of strength for have abilities. The district, thusly, addresses a reasonable mix of interest and innovation, making it an optimal venture for any OEM.

Report Highlights

  • Based on component type, the software segment is expected to keep a bigger part share concerning parts Continuously lessening association cost of cloud-based programming arrangements close by a rising need to relate various information of premium for the steady blend of cycles will achieve programming segment emerging as the critical financial backer concerning parts. The part should stay aware of its slice of the pie during the guess time with state-of-the-art developments emerging keeping watch and have to update structures to streamline cycles and exercises inside the auto business.

  • Based on technology, PC vision is arranged to make an impact in the overall vehicle man-made cognizance market with a high improvement rate. PC Vision is prepared to show the fastest advancement across the overall vehicle man-made intellectual prowess market. A couple of associations across the globe have started to embrace picture affirmation as one of the man-made cognizance-based plans in free or semi-free applications which the majority would view as typical to reshape their business.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2165

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.9 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 19.1 Billion

Europe Market Share

28% in 2021

CAGR

23.3% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

Intel Corporationm, Waymo, LLC., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Tesla, Inc., General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company and Others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing market revenue due to the technological advancements

  • The growing positive knowledge among purchasers concerning free progressions will enhance the market pay. As purchasers are rapidly taking on driver-assist progress with reducing the driving weight and assurance of road prosperity, the interest for autonomous vehicles will flood beneficially throughout the gauge timeframe. Auto producers are noticing these examples and are offering innovative driver-assist replies with acquiring a high ground. Another variable adding to the automotive artificial intelligence Market share is the growing revenue for driver convenience and further creating permission to adaptability.

Restraints

Lack of awareness and high cost of Artificial Intelligence-based Automobiles

  • Independent vehicles have made the existence of customers protected and advantageous. Notwithstanding, there are sure dangers that are looked at by the makers connected with security and protection concerns like the wellbeing of individual information, digital assaults, and driver interruptions. For example, around 1.4 million Fiat Chryslers were reviewed in the US because of an error in their dashboard PCs that allowed programmers to debilitate the vehicle. Essentially, white cap programmers were effective in embedding malware into the arrangement of a Tesla vehicle. These examples of meddling with client security are a portion of the significant restrictions in the market development.

Opportunities

Growing advancements in the automotive technology are estimated to generate higher revenues

  • The vehicle area is near the very edge of a huge disturbance. Visionary automakers have started executing creative advances in their items and cycles to remain one stride in front of their industry peers. Man-made brainpower and information science mix has helped auto producers yet in addition to part providers, programming suppliers, vehicle rental firms, and other car-related undertakings. In the broadest sense, one can partition AI in the auto space into three classes, particularly concerning vehicles. There's the vehicle plan and creation. There's the purchasing venture.

Challenges

Lack of trust among consumers is one of the major challenges faced by the market

  • Another worry automakers are right now confronting is acquiring the client's trust. While fairly prepared for a vehicle to help out and about, the equivalent isn't valid for self-driving vehicles. The eagerness of individuals to believe AI in vehicles is expanding at an exceptionally sluggish rate: the numbers were unaltered through 2020 and 2021, with just an 8% ascent from 2019. This is the way things look now: current clients maintain that a vehicle should be utilitarian, agreeable, safe, give extra infotainment usefulness, yet stay subordinate (not overwhelmed) while out and about.

Related Reports

Recent Developments

  • In March 2021, BMW introduced iDrive 8, the company's next infotainment system, which aims to be a drive digitally connected, smart and proactive companion. Future BMW iX and i4 models will be powered by computer vision, computational linguistics, AI cloud, and 5G.

  • In May 2021, Didi Chuxing announced a strategic partnership with Volvo Cars on autonomous vehicles for DiDi’s self-driving test fleet. Volvo autonomous drive-ready XC90 cars will be the first to integrate DiDi Gemini, a new self-driving hardware platform, which is equipped with NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Pegasus. These vehicles, equipped with DiDi’s Gemini self-driving hardware platform, will eventually be deployed in robotaxi services.

  • In June 2020, Waymo and the Volvo Cars Group consented to team up on the improvement of a self-driving electric vehicle for ride-hailing as a feature of another worldwide participation. Waymo will focus on computerized reasoning and explicit innovation, similar to cameras, lidar, and radar, for the independent "driver." Volvo will plan and build the vehicles.

  • In July 2019, The Volvo Group and NVIDIA have consented to team up on the dynamic framework for independent business vehicles and machines. The subsequent framework is intended to securely oversee independent driving on open streets and roadways by using NVIDIA's start to finish man-made consciousness stage for preparing, reenactment, and in-vehicle registering.

Market Segmentation

By Offering

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Service

By Technology  

  • Computer Vision

  • Context Awareness

  • Deep Learning

  • Machine Learning

  • Natural Language Processing

By Application  

  • Autonomous Driving

  • Human–Machine Interface

  • Semi-autonomous Driving

By Process

  • Signal Recognition

  • Image Recognition

  • Voice Recognition

  • Data Mining

By Component

  • Graphics processing unit (GPU)

  • Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

  • Microprocessors (Incl. ASIC)

  • Image Sensors

  • Memory and Storage systems

  • Biometric Scanners

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2165

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


