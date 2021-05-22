U.S. markets closed

Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market 2021-2025 | Integration of Telematics with ATIS to emerge as Major Trend | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Set to grow by USD 482.79 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market to register a CAGR of almost 10%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ColVen SA, Dana Inc., Hendrickson Holdings LLC, Meritor Inc., Michelin Group, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pressure Systems International Inc., SAF-HOLLAND SE, STEMCO Products Inc., and ti.systems GmbH are some of the major market participants. The government regulations on TPMS will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography



Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ColVen SA, Dana Inc., Hendrickson Holdings LLC, Meritor Inc., Michelin Group, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pressure Systems International Inc., SAF-HOLLAND SE, STEMCO Products Inc., and ti.systems GmbH.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market size

  • Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market trends

  • Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market industry analysis

The integration of telematics with ATIS is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, technology readiness for advanced systems in emerging countries may threaten the growth of the market.


Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market - Global automotive intelligent tires market is segmented by application (commercial vehicles and passenger cars) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).


Global Automotive Green Tires Market - Global automotive green tires market is segmented by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).


Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Trailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Trucks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ColVen SA

  • Dana Inc.

  • Hendrickson Holdings LLC

  • Meritor Inc.

  • Michelin Group

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Pressure Systems International Inc.

  • SAF-HOLLAND SE

  • STEMCO Products Inc.

  • ti.systems GmbH

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-automatic-tire-inflation-system-atis-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-automatic-tire-inflation-system-atis-market-2021-2025--integration-of-telematics-with-atis-to-emerge-as-major-trend--technavio-301296725.html

SOURCE Technavio

