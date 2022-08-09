Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Size to Grow by 19250.34 thousand units, Aisin Corp. and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Among Key Vendors -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive automatic transmission (AT) market size is expected to grow from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period. The automotive automatic transmission market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automotive automatic transmission (AT) market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the global automotive automatic transmission (AT) market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Aisin Corp., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EXEDY Corp., Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Hyundai Transys, Magna International Inc., NSK Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault sas, Schaeffler AG, Valeo SA, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Xtrac Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Aisin Corp. - The company offers automotive automatic transmission such as eAxle, 1 motor hybrid transmission, High Torque Capacity RWD Multi Stage Hybrid Transmission, and Direct Shift CVT.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - The company offers automotive automatic transmission such as eGen Power series which features fully integrated electric motors, a multi-speed gearbox, an oil cooler and a pump, providing industry high performance and efficiency.

AVL List GmbH - The company develops and offers simulation and testing of powertrain systems and their integration into the vehicle, as well as new fields like ADAS/AD and data intelligence.

Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers automotive automatic transmission such as DualTronic Clutch System, and One Way Clutches.

EXEDY Corp. - The company offers automotive automatic transmission such as 12-speed overdrive and 11-speed direct drive.

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive automatic transmission (AT) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive automatic transmission (AT) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive automatic transmission (AT) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive automatic transmission (AT) market vendors

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% Market growth 2022-2026 19250.34 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.92 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Corp., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EXEDY Corp., Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Hyundai Transys, Magna International Inc., NSK Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault sas, Schaeffler AG, Valeo SA, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Xtrac Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

