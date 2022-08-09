U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Size to Grow by 19250.34 thousand units, Aisin Corp. and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Among Key Vendors -Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive automatic transmission (AT) market size is expected to grow from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period. The automotive automatic transmission market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automotive automatic transmission (AT) market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the global automotive automatic transmission (AT) market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Aisin Corp., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EXEDY Corp., Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Hyundai Transys, Magna International Inc., NSK Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault sas, Schaeffler AG, Valeo SA, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Xtrac Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • Aisin Corp. - The company offers automotive automatic transmission such as eAxle, 1 motor hybrid transmission, High Torque Capacity RWD Multi Stage Hybrid Transmission, and Direct Shift CVT.

  • Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - The company offers automotive automatic transmission such as eGen Power series which features fully integrated electric motors, a multi-speed gearbox, an oil cooler and a pump, providing industry high performance and efficiency.

  • AVL List GmbH - The company develops and offers simulation and testing of powertrain systems and their integration into the vehicle, as well as new fields like ADAS/AD and data intelligence.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers automotive automatic transmission such as DualTronic Clutch System, and One Way Clutches.

  • EXEDY Corp. - The company offers automotive automatic transmission such as 12-speed overdrive and 11-speed direct drive.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive automatic transmission (AT) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive automatic transmission (AT) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive automatic transmission (AT) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive automatic transmission (AT) market vendors

Related Reports

Automotive Transmission Systems Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Automotive Transmission Electronics Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72%

Market growth 2022-2026

19250.34 th units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.92

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aisin Corp., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EXEDY Corp., Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Hyundai Transys, Magna International Inc., NSK Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault sas, Schaeffler AG, Valeo SA, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Xtrac Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Hydraulic AT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 CVT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 DCT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aisin Corp.

  • 11.4 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

  • 11.5 BorgWarner Inc.

  • 11.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 11.7 NSK Ltd.

  • 11.8 Porsche Automobil Holding SE

  • 11.9 Schaeffler AG

  • 11.10 Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA

  • 11.11 WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-automatic-transmission-at-market-size-to-grow-by-19250-34-thousand-units-aisin-corp-and-allison-transmission-holdings-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301601577.html

SOURCE Technavio

