Automotive Axle Market Growing at a Phenomenal Pace Surpassing US$ 74.60 Bn by 2032 witnessing a growth of 2% CAGR - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per Future Market Insights, the Asia Pacific is expected to possess nearly 36% market share for automotive axles in the assessment period 2022-2032. The growing demand for commercial and luxury vehicles especially in U.S. and Canada is augmenting the growth of automotive axles in the region. North America is expected to hold 25% market share for automotive axles in the assessment period 2022-2032. Europe is expected to hold 20% market share in the automotive axles in the forecast period 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published study by FMI expects the global automotive axle market to augment at a 2% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 74.60 Billion is expected for the market. Increase in sales of luxurious cars, passenger cars and heavy commercial cars are escalating the demand for automotive axles. As electric vehicles penetrate the market, the demand for automotive axles is expected to grow with time.



From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced noteworthy growth, registering a value CAGR of 2% and closing at US$ 60 Billion. Although the COVID-19 pandemic halted the growth of the automotive axle market, post the pandemic, the demand is expected to rise. Manufacturers of automotive axles are focusing on producing cost-efficient and durable axles. Hybrid and electric vehicles are creating lucrative opportunities for automotive axles.

Furthermore, increasing purchasing capacity in regions like Asia Pacific, North America and Europe is positively influencing the market for automotive axles. Moving ahead, owing to the research undertaken for automotive axles, manufacturers are planning to integrate smart features to axles that will help the vehicle to carry heavy loads.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By vehicle type, passenger cars are expected to hold nearly 45% market share for automotive axles in the forecast period 2022-2032.

By type, drive axles are expected to possess 60% market share for automotive axles in the sales indicator period 2022-2032.

Asia Pacific is expected to possess 36% market share for automotive axles in the assessment period 2022-2032.

North America is expected to hold 25% market share of automotive axles

Europe is expected to hold 20% market share of automotive axles as of 2022





“Passenger vehicles are gaining immense popularity across different geographical locations. In addition, increase in transportation activities is playing a pivotal role in the demand for automotive axles.” says an analyst at FMI

Market Competition

Key players in the automotive axles market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Melrose Industries PL, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Meritor Inc., Dana Incorporated, Daimler AG, Talbros Engineering Limited and GNA Group

In February 2022, Meritor Inc extended agreement with Wabash till 2026. Due to the agreement, the company will provide loose axles for Wabash’ configuration.

Dana Incorporated, a key player in the automotive axle market is focusing on offering a wide variety of axles for different types of vehicles.

Key Segments Profiled in the Automotive Axle Market Industry Survey

Automotive Axle Market by Axle Type:

Dead Automotive Axle

Drive Automotive Axle

Lift Automotive Axle





Automotive Axle Market by Application:

Front Automotive Axle

Rear Automotive Axle

Automotive Axle Market by Vehicle Type:

Automotive Axle for Passenger Cars

Automotive Axle for Light Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Axle for Heavy Commercial Vehicles





Automotive Axle Market by Region:

North America Automotive Axle Market

Latin America Automotive Axle Market

Europe Automotive Axle Market

Asia Pacific Automotive Axle Market

Middle East & Africa Automotive Axle Market





More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automotive axle market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Type (Dead, Drive, Lift), Application (Front, Rear), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

About the Automotive Division at Future Market Insights

The automotive team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

