Automotive Balance Shaft Market with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Opportunity, New Trend Analysis & Forecast 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the automotive balance shaft market is likely to register a CAGR of almost 7% with an incremental growth of 35.53 mn units during 2021-2025. AB SKF, American Axle and Manufacturing Inc., Engine Power Components Inc., Jebsen & Co. Ltd., Linamar Corp., MAT Foundry Group Ltd., Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd., Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co. Ltd., Sansera Engineering Ltd., and SHW AG are some of the major market participants.

Attractive Opportunities with Automotive Balance Shaft Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Impact of COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the automotive balance shaft market in the auto parts & equipment industry is likely to witness a negative impact during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The automotive balance shaft market share growth by the in-line 4-cylinder engine segment is leading the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The automotive balance shaft market has the potential to grow by 35.53 million units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79%.

Who are the top players in the market?

AB SKF, American Axle and Manufacturing Inc., Engine Power Components Inc., Jebsen & Co. Ltd., Linamar Corp., MAT Foundry Group Ltd., Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd., Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co. Ltd., Sansera Engineering Ltd., and SHW AG are the top players in the market.

How big is the APAC market?

59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Although the performance benefits associated with the use of balancer shafts in engines, and the growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the smart mobility solutions leading to declining in car ownership have been identified as market challenges that limit the growth of market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive balance shaft market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Balance Shaft Market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive balance shaft market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Balance Shaft Market Size

Automotive Balance Shaft Market Trends

Automotive Balance Shaft Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Balance Shaft Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive balance shaft market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive balance shaft market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive balance shaft market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive balance shaft market vendors

