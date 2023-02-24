U.S. markets closed

Automotive batteries market is estimated to grow by USD 89.21 billion between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities A123 Systems LLC, Amara Raja Group with among others - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive batteries market by vehicle type, channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 89.21 billion between 2022 and 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.75%. . The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Batteries Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Batteries Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 - Download a PDF
Sample Report

Automotive Batteries Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.75%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 89.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

16.01

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

A123 Systems LLC, Amara Raja Group, Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Montana Tech Components AG, and Toshiba Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global automotive batteries market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 55% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing disposable income and the launches of new car models by OEMs drive market growth. Moreover, APAC has the maximum number of potential first-time buyers of passenger cars, which is also leading to growth in the sales of passenger cars, which, in turn, is driving the market. Grow your profit margin with Technavio  - Buy the report

Company Profiles

The automotive batteries market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • A123 Systems LLC - The company offers automotive batteries such as Lithium-ion 12V starter batteries, and Lithium-ion 48V batteries.

  • Clarios - The company offers automotive batteries such as Lithium-ion batteries, Lead-Acid batteries.

  • Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - The company offers automotive batteries such as CROWN1 AGM.

  • Exide Industries Ltd. - The company offers automotive batteries such as EXIDE EPIQ, and EXIDE EEZY.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as a rise in sales of passenger cars, growing demand for air conditioning systems in commercial vehicles in APAC, and a rise in sales of electric vehicles, which is increasing demand for automotive batteries. However, multiple limitations and the short life cycle of lead-acid batteries are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

  • The solar batteries market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7.89 billion. The implementation of solar-plus-storage systems is notably driving the solar batteries market growth, although factors such as the complexity of solar PV systems may impede the market growth.

  • The power tool batteries market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.91% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1.95 billion. The increase in consumer use of power tools is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of power tool battery equipment may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging
technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to
Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this automotive batteries market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the automotive batteries market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive batteries market vendors.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global automotive batteries market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

7 Market Segmentation by Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Channel

  • 7.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 A123 Systems LLC

  • 12.4 Amara Raja Group

  • 12.5 Clarios

  • 12.6 Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

  • 12.7 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • 12.8 EnerSys

  • 12.9 Exide Industries Ltd.

  • 12.10 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 GS Yuasa Corp.

  • 12.12 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 12.13 LG Corp.

  • 12.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 12.16 Toshiba Corp.

  • 12.17 TotalEnergies SE

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Batteries Market 2023-2027
Global Automotive Batteries Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-batteries-market-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-89-21-billion-between-2022-and-2027-evolving-opportunities-a123-systems-llc-amara-raja-group-with--among-others---technavio-301753151.html

SOURCE Technavio

