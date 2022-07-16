Automotive Battery Management System Market Segmented by Type, Application, and Geographic, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Battery Management System Market is expected to grow by USD 714.41 bn a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is notably driving the automotive battery management system market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Battery Management System Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Technavio automotive battery management system market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.

Top Key Players in the Automotive Battery Management System Market are covered as:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Infineon Technologies AG

Johnson Matthey Plc

JTT Electronics Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Lithium Balance AS

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

The automotive battery management system market will be affected by intelligent automotive battery management systems. Apart from this, other market trends include the emergence of cloud-based BMS services and the development of robust and dynamic BMS.

In addition, increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, use of communication protocols and smart sensors, and declining prices of Li-ion batteries will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

The Automotive Battery Management System Market is segmented by

Type

Application

Geographic

The regional distribution of automotive battery management system market industries is considered for estimating the performance of the international market. In Japan, China, and South Korea, there are large numbers of electric and hybrid cars that include automotive battery management systems, which will help the market for these systems develop in APAC throughout the projection period.

Story continues

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global automotive battery management system industry by value?

What will be the size of the global automotive battery management system industry?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global automotive battery management system industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global automotive battery management system market?

The automotive battery management system market research report presents critical information and factual data about the automotive battery management system industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the automotive battery management system market study.

Automotive Battery Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 714.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.35 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, JTT Electronics Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lithium Balance AS, and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Hybrid electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Battery electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Other vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Lithium-ion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

11.4 Continental AG

11.5 DENSO Corp.

11.6 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

11.7 Infineon Technologies AG

11.8 Johnson Matthey Plc

11.9 JTT Electronics Ltd.

11.10 LG Chem Ltd.

11.11 Lithium Balance AS

11.12 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

