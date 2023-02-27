U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,986.14
    +16.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,911.56
    +94.64 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,477.00
    +82.06 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.00
    +5.52 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.61
    -0.71 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    -0.22 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    +0.0058 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9200
    -0.0290 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0115 (+0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2280
    -0.1780 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,298.27
    -216.28 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.66
    -4.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.11
    +56.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

Automotive Battery Management System Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 15.18 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 15.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·10 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific was the biggest market in the world in 2021, with a size of USD 2.40 billion, and this is expected to stay the case for the next few years.

Farmington, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Size Was USD 5.14 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 5.56 Billion In 2022 To USD 15.18 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 15.4% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been frightening and has never happened before. In all places, the demand has been higher than expected compared to before the pandemic. Our study shows that the global market grew by 10% from 2019 to 2020.

A rise in the use of electric and hybrid electric cars, more partnerships and collaborations for the development and integration of BMS, and more work by the government on charging infrastructure for electric mobility will all help the market grow. The growing demand for smart battery management systems in new electric cars will also help push the use of BMS in cars.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Automotive Battery Management System Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Propulsion Type (BEV, PHEV, and HEV), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • January 2021: Texas Instruments (TI) unveiled its highest performing solution for wireless BMS. This solution enables automakers to improve reliability, minimize design complexity, and reduce vehicle weight to extend range.

  • August 2020: Infineon Technologies Launches New Battery Management System Infineon Technologies has launched a new battery management system called the TLE9012AQU to balance and manage battery charge in electric vehicles. Primarily designed for hybrid and electric vehicle batteries, but also suitable for other applications such as energy storage systems and e-bike battery management systems.

Segment Overview

Propulsion Type Insights

In 2021, the BEV segment had the biggest share of the market, and this is expected to stay true during the forecast period. Some of the things that are helping the segment grow are government policies that make it easier to buy battery-electric vehicles, more battery charging stations in tourist and public places, and the price of BEVs going down as technology gets better. Also, the fact that there are a lot of battery-powered cars in large countries like the U.S., Europe, China, and others is likely to help the segment grow.

Vehicle Type Insights

The most money was made by private cars in 2021, and this is likely to still be true in 2029. This is because there are a lot more people living in towns now, and they all have to get to work. Electric cars are also becoming more popular because gas prices are going up, people are becoming more worried about the environment, and it doesn't cost much to run an electric car.

The commercial vehicle segment is likely to grow the fastest over the next few years. Most of the rise in demand for electric commercial vehicles is due to tighter emission rules for commercial vehicles in major countries around the world. Leading commercial vehicle makers are also putting a lot of work into making and selling business vehicles with a lot of power and a long range. Because of this, the segment of commercial vehicles is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:                                                                                   

Asia-Pacific was the biggest market in the world in 2021, with a size of USD 2.40 billion, and this is expected to stay the case for the next few years. China has a big market for electric cars, which has helped the business grow. The market is also likely to grow in the future because India, South Korea, Japan, and other developing APAC countries are using more commercial electric cars. For example, the China Passenger Car Association says that from 2020 to 2021, the number of electric passenger cars sold in China rose by 169.1%, to almost 2.99 million.

Europe is the second-fastest-growing market. There are a lot of big market players and cars in Europe, which helps the growth of the market. Also, the European market is growing because regulations on vehicle emissions are getting stricter, support for electric vehicles is rising, and more money is being put into electric vehicle innovations.

North America is likely to grow at the fastest rate after Asia-Pacific. Electric cars and trucks are selling very well in the U.S., so the market is rising. Also, the market should grow at a good rate over the next few years because more people are interested in making and selling electric autonomous cars and Robo-taxis.

The CAGR for the rest of the world is projected to be quite high from 2022 to 2029. In Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia, among other places, more people are getting cars that run on batteries. This, along with more investments in public charging infrastructure in Latin America and the Middle East, is expected to drive the adoption of electric cars, which in turn drives the growth of the automotive battery management system market.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248566   

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2030                       

USD 15.18 Billion

By Propulsion Type

BEV, PHEV, HEV, Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Others

By Companies 

Robert Bosch GmbH. (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Denso Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Analog Devices (U.S.), Johnson Matthey (U.K.), LG Chem (South Korea), Midtronics (U.S.)

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

Putting wireless BMS in place will help the market grow.

Most electric cars use a wired BMS to monitor the health and charge level of the battery. In standard wired systems, copper wires connect each cell of the battery to the next. This kind of style can be hard to use and cost a lot of money. With a wireless BMS, you don't have to make new communication networks or rewire new vehicles. The method will help make sure that its final battery can be used in the future by many different brands and types of vehicles.

Driving Factors:

As more people buy electric and hybrid electric cars, the market will grow.

Demand is going up a lot for electric vehicles (EV) as well as cars with normal internal combustion engines (IC). This is because of stricter pollution rules like the Kyoto Protocol, better government policies and subsidies for buying battery and hybrid electric vehicles, and more people knowing how bad gasoline and diesel cars are for the environment. For example, a study by PWC says that from 2020 to 2021, sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) grew by 121% worldwide. China was the leader in the market, selling almost 3 million BEVs. This was 172% more than in 2020. In 2021, the number of new electric cars registered in Germany, the UK, and the US all went up by 83%, 76%, and 62%, respectively. Also, Bloomberg Finance L.P. says that there will be 677 million passenger and business ZEVs around the world by 2040. Also, new data from BloombergNEF shows that battery-electric and plug-in hybrid cars made up 7.2% of global car sales in 2021. In 2019 and 2020, these types of cars only made up 2.6% and 4.3% of sales, respectively. Also, automakers and customers are putting more effort into making and selling EVs because of worries about the environment and strict rules about how much pollution cars can put out. General Motors, Ford, and other car makers have said that by 2040, no emissions will be made by any car they sell. So, the battery is the main source of power for EVs, and the need for a good BMS is expected to increase. People are becoming more concerned about the environment, and there are incentives for making BEVs and HEVs, so there is going to be a huge demand for automotive BMS.

Restraining Factors:

A rise in the price of cars will slow the growth of the market.

Installation of sin vehicles depends on the type and design of the vehicle. This increases the cost of making cars because parts of the battery tracking and control systems need a good cooling system to work well. Also, the battery management system (BMS) needs to have a lot of ports and plugs so that it can connect directly to all of the battery packs. So, putting in such systems can make the end price of a car go up by a lot, which may make people who care about prices less likely to buy cars. Automakers are less likely to use BMS because of this, even though they could be useful. So, people who want to save money when they buy a car don't pay more. Because of this, companies are less likely to spend in new technologies and money, which slows the growth of the market for battery management systems.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Robert Bosch GmbH. (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Denso Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Analog Devices (U.S.), Johnson Matthey (U.K.), LG Chem (South Korea), Midtronics (U.S.), and others.

By Propulsion Type

  • BEV

  • PHEV

  • HEV

  • Others

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market - The Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Is Expected to Register CAGR of Around 7.35% during the Forecast Period 2022 To 2030.

  • Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market - The Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size Was Valued At USD 53.13 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 58.31 Billion In 2022 To USD 94.58 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 7.2% During The Forecast Period.

  • Family Cargo Bikes Market - The Global Family Cargo Bikes Market Size Was USD 485.7 Million In 2022, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 13.8% During The Forecast Period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Not living their life to impress others’: These are the top car brands that rich Americans earning more than $200K drive most — here's why you should steer toward them too

    These successful folks have a different kind of drive.

  • Tesla Investor Day: Three things to watch

    It’s all eyes on Tesla this week as the EV-maker will hold its Investor Day on Wednesday from its Gigafactory in Austin. The event will be livestreamed (and this being Tesla, timing has not been announced), and will allow some institutional and retail investors to attend the event in person. Here are three big things to watch as the event unfolds.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Elon Musk Makes New Revelations About the Tesla Cybertruck

    The CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer has been pumping up this pickup truck for several weeks.

  • Fisker Stock Jumps on SUV, Product-Target News

    Shares of Fisker jumped Monday after the electric-vehicle company said deliveries of its first vehicle, the Ocean SUV, [would commence in the spring](https://www.wsj.com/articles/fisker-shares-jump-27-as-ev-deliveries-set-for-spring-launch-feac0bfc), and maintained its full-year production target. Fisker's shares were recently up nearly 27%.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Investor Day Looms; BYD Joins China EV Price War

    TSLA stock has surged in 2023 in part on buzz for the March 1 Tesla Investor Day. BYD has now joined the China EV price war that Tesla began.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices remaining volatile, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and CDE are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Musk's plan for a cheap Tesla car is what fans hope to hear this week

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has for years teased the world with his dream of an affordable electric car. Musk said last year he shelved the plan for a $25,000 car, known as Model 2, and he hasn't mastered the new battery technology that he has stated would be crucial to the cheap cars. Expanding into the mass market is critical to meeting Tesla's goal to increase vehicle deliveries 15-fold - to 20 million - by 2030.

  • Coca-Cola-Owned Brand Expands Its Bold Take On a Novel Drink

    A Coca-Cola subsidiary is launching new unique beverages to expand the cola giant's variety of drinks.

  • Altria in Talks to Buy Vaping Startup NJOY for at Least $2.75 Billion

    Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. is in advanced talks to buy e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc. for at least $2.75 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, moving to take over a new vaping brand after its bet on Juul fizzled. The deal for NJOY, one of the few e-cigarette makers whose products have clearance from federal regulators, could be announced as soon as this week, the people said, though the talks could still fall apart. The Wall Street Journal reported last June that NJOY had hired advisers and was exploring a sale.

  • VinFast slashes lease prices for first U.S. buyers, to deliver first EVs March 1

    Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has cut the lease price for its first model shipped to the United States by more than 50% for its first customers in California, with delivery starting this week, according to the company and emails to customers reviewed by Reuters. VinFast, a subsidiary of conglomerate Vingroup JSC, had said in January its first VF8 all-electric crossovers would be available to lease at a monthly payment of $599 for 24 months. VinFast told people who had already paid a refundable deposit on the car that the payment would be $274 per month in California, the first U.S. state to receive the vehicles, according to messages to those potential buyers reviewed by Reuters.

  • Ohio derailment a ‘PR nightmare’ for Norfolk Southern and the rail industry

    The derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials on the outskirts of East Palestine, Ohio, is a public-relations nightmare for carrier Norfolk Southern Corp. and for the rail industry, Cowen analyst Jason Seidl said Friday. No one was killed or injured in the Feb. 3 derailment of 38 cars that that sent flames and black smoke into the sky and sparked an evacuation of the area. The derailed cars included 11 tank cars carrying hazardous materials that subsequently ignited, fueling fires that damaged an additional 12 railcars, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over $500 million ‘South Park’ deal

    Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

  • Stellantis invests $155 million in Argentine copper mine

    Carmaker Stellantis said on Monday it had invested $155 million to buy a minority stake in a copper mine in Argentina as part of its global push to secure raw materials for electric vehicle batteries. The company acquired a 14.2% stake in McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of Canada's McEwen Mining, which owns the Los Azules project in Argentina. The $155-million investment will make Stellantis the second-largest shareholder in McEwen Copper along with Rio Tinto, it said in a statement.

  • Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive an EU antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.

  • How Can I (Legally) Avoid Taxes on a Used Car?

    Sales tax on large purchases, like a car, is crucial to factor into the price. Depending on where you live and the price of your car, sales tax can cost you thousands of dollars. But did you know there are … Continue reading → The post How to Legally Avoid Paying Sales Tax on a Used Car appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett blasts ‘one of the shames of capitalism’

    In his new annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Warren Buffett didn’t hold back his feelings on the whole discussion of whether or not a company beats expectations.

  • As Walmart, Home Depot raise wages, analyst calls it 'no brainer' for long-term value

    Big box retailers — and big-time employers — in the U.S. recently announced plans to increase minimum wages.

  • Is $1 million enough to retire? These experts say no

    Inflation and a rocky stock market are worsening America's retirement crisis: $1 million is no longer enough to retire—experts say you need double that instead.

  • Russia Boosts Pacific Oil Cargoes as Year of War Reshapes Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- A year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow’s seaborne crude exports held close to the highest levels seen since its troops crossed the border, with record volumes leaving its Pacific ports.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Five States; Obi Takes LagosUkraine Latest: Saudi Forei