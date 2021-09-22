Automotive Battery Management System Market by Type, Application, and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
The automotive power battery management system market is segmented by type (lithium-ion and others), application (hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and other vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The global automotive battery management system market is poised to grow by USD 714.41 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, JTT Electronics Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lithium Balance AS, and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, complexity in designing automotive battery management systems will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Battery Management System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Battery Management System Market is segmented as below:
Type
Application
Geography
Automotive Battery Management System Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive battery management system market report covers the following areas:
Automotive Power Battery Management System Market size
Automotive Battery Management System Market trends
Automotive Battery Management System Market industry analysis
This study identifies the advent of intelligent automotive battery management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive battery management system market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Battery Management System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Battery Management System Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Battery Management System Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Battery Management System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive battery management system market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive battery management system market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive battery management system market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive battery management system market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Hybrid electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Battery electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Other vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Lithium-ion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
Continental AG
DENSO Corp.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Infineon Technologies AG
Johnson Matthey Plc
JTT Electronics Ltd.
LG Chem Ltd.
Lithium Balance AS
Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
