Automotive Battery Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 71.74 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 5.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

0
Verified Market Research
·4 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The growing Automotive Industry in emerging economies, rising consumer preference for pollution-free electric & hybrid vehicles coupled with the stringent emission standards set by the government has contributed to the growth of the Automotive Battery Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Automotive Battery Market” By Battery (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, and Other), By Vehicle (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), and By Geography.

Automotive Battery Market size was valued at USD 48.19 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 71.74 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=5358

Browse in-depth TOC onAutomotive Battery Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Automotive Battery Market Overview

An automotive battery is defined as a rechargeable battery that is used for supplying electrical current to a motor vehicle. The batteries are mainly used for powering starting, lighting and ignition system of a vehicle. Apart from this, it is also used to provide power to automobile accessories such as radio, wipers, music players, air conditioners, and charging plugs. Moreover, the automotive battery also serves as a voltage stabilizer by absorbing abnormal transient voltages in the vehicle’s electrical system.

A lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to factors such as growing production of hybrid & electric vehicles and strict emission norms which are influencing the demand to develop products like electric vehicles that meet future needs of transportation.

Moreover, the rising adoption of infotainment systems in vehicles has increased the demand for energy-efficient batteries. There are certain restraints and challenges faced which can hinder the market growth. The availability of underdeveloped support infrastructure for electric vehicles and the failure of batteries due to excess heating are some of the factors that may affect the growth of the market.

Key Players

The “Global Automotive Battery Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.  The major players in the market are

  • ARTA

  • Exide

  • Clarios

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • A123 Systems

  • GS Yuasa Corporation

  • Hitachi Group Ltd.

  • Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited

  • China Aviation Lithium Battery Co. Ltd

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Automotive Battery Market into Battery, Vehicle, and Geography.

  • Automotive Battery Market, by Battery

    • Lead Acid

    • Lithium Ion

    • Other


  • Automotive Battery Market, by Vehicle

    • Passenger Cars

    • Commercial Vehicles


  • Automotive Battery Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive ECU Market By Capacity (16-Bit ECU, 32-Bit ECU, 64-Bit ECU), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Application (ADAS And Safety System, Body Control And Comfort System), By Propulsion Type (Battery Powered, Hybrid), By Geography, And Forecast

Thin Film And Printed Battery Market By Voltage Rating (Below 1.5V, 1.5V-3V, Above 3V), By Chargeability (Rechargeable, Single Use), By Geography, And Forecast

Flexible Batteries Market By Type (Thin-Film Battery, Printed Battery), By Chargeability (Rechargeable Battery, Single-Use Battery), By Application (Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics, Smart Packaging), By Geography, And Forecast

Lithium–Silicon Battery Market By Product (Silicon Nanotubes Anode, Silicon Coating Anode), By Application (Electrically Driven Car, Electrically Driven Machine, Electronic Product), By Geography, And Forecast

Best EV Battery Manufacturers pulling off decarbonization and renewable energy goals

Visualize Automotive Battery Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


