U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,906.25
    -24.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,577.00
    -166.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,870.00
    -99.75 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.30
    -10.40 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.28
    -2.43 (-2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.00
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    -0.27 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0462
    -0.0056 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.56
    -0.43 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2206
    -0.0044 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1420
    -0.8060 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    26,602.54
    -3,882.37 (-12.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.21
    -136.48 (-18.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.88
    -142.78 (-1.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Automotive Bearing Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.0% by 2026.

Radiant Offshore Consultancy LLP
·4 min read
Radiant Offshore Consultancy LLP
Radiant Offshore Consultancy LLP

The market for bearings in the automotive industry is subjected to mark a healthy recovery in the coming years to reach an estimated value of US$ 18.31 billion in 2026; states Stratview Research.

Raipur, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the Automotive Bearing Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click Here to get the free sample pdf: DOWNLOAD

What are Automotive Bearings?

In the automotive industry, bearings are used to enable rotational or linear movement while reducing friction and handling stress. Bearings are usually designed to bear axial, radial, or a combination of both loads. The structure of bearing consists of rolling elements and inner and outer races. This assembly allows one part to bear another in automobiles.

How is the Report Helpful?

Stratview Research provides high-utility reports to help users and key decision-makers gain accurate insights into current business trends, future growth opportunities, and key success factors in the industry.

Most importantly, this report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a productive manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

The automotive bearings market is highly dependent on the organic growth of automotive production and follows similar strides as automotive production.

Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Medium& Heavy Commercial Vehicles.

Bearing Type – Ball Bearing, Roller Bearing, and Plain Bearing.

Material Type – Metallic, Non-metallic, and Hybrid.

Application Type – Engine& Transmission System, Steering System, Wheels, and Others.

End-User Type – OE and Aftermarket

Region – North America, Europe, Aisa-pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Market Insights

Automotive Bearings Market Share by Vehicle Type

Based on the vehicle type, Passenger vehicle is expected to maintain its indubitable lead till 2026, driven by a sustained increase in urban demand, rising consumer disposable income, increasing motorization rate, and reasonably higher production of passenger cars than commercial vehicles.

Automotive Bearings Market Share by Bearing Type

Based on the bearing type, the Ball bearing is likely to remain the dominant bearing type in the market till 2026, given its characteristics of efficient functioning at higher speed as compared to roller bearings and ability to bear both radial and axial load in moderate amounts.

Automotive Bearings Market Share by Material Type

Based on the type of material, Metallic bearing is projected to maintain its invincible lead in the market till 2026, propelled by its ability to sustain in applications involving extremely high loads and fast rotations per minute (rpm). Stainless steel is the most widely used bearing material type, its excellent corrosion- and temperature-resistant properties make it superior to other competing materials.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

All regions registered massive downfalls in 2020 in the wake of the pandemic. Asia-Pacific registered the minimum loss in 2020 and is projected to maintain its lead in the global market during the study. China, India, and Japan, with a majority of the world’s population, are creating a massive demand for vehicles, which, in turn, is causing a stir in the region’s automotive bearings market.

To know more about the report, download a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1490/automotive-bearing-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, automotive bearings manufacturers, distributors, OEMs, dealers, and distributors.

The key automotive bearing manufacturers include-

  • Schaeffler Group

  • AB SKF

  • NSK Ltd.

  • NTN Corporation

  • JTEKT Corporation

  • The Timken Company

Bird’s eye view of the market -

  • What will be the size of the Automotive Bearing Market in the foreseeable future?

  • Who are the key players in the market?

  • Which region is expected to maintain its lead in the market?

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearvch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Lordstown Motors completes long-anticipated agreements with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors Corp. has completed long-anticipated agreements to sell its electric vehicle-making facility to affiliates of Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, which will manufacture and co-develop EVs at the plant. Shares of Lordstown Motors (Nasdaq: RIDE) — which have been punished in recent weeks as the deadline for the agreements was postponed — were up 34% to $1.51 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday evening. Without the infusion of cash, manufacturing expertise and supply chain connections supplied by the Foxconn agreements, Lordstown Motors operations were in jeopardy of closing.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Scrutiny of Elon Musk’s Twitter Moves Intensifies in Washington

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter Inc. is facing more scrutiny in Washington following a report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether he broke rules last month when disclosing a large stake in the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • Crypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a long few weeks since the crypto crowd was partying in Miami.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksCoinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Morgan Stanley’s done better than most forecasting markets during this turbulent year. Here’s what it says is coming next.

    Here's what Morgan Stanley is now forecasting, after being the most bearish major Wall Street firm heading into 2022.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Disney earnings ‘a sigh of relief’ after Netflix's subscriber loss: Analyst

    Hargreaves Lansdown Equity Analyst Laura Hoy sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to look at Disney's Q2 earnings report, its subscriber growth for Disney+ streaming, its park revenues, and its outlook in the streaming space.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Terra’s LUNA Crashes 95% As Investors Mull Recovery Plan

    Terra's Flagship Token is Cratering

  • Dutch Bros. stock spills 37% lower after forecast cut due to inflation

    After just its third quarterly earnings report since going public, coffee chain Dutch Bros. Inc. shares were slaughtered in late trading Wednesday after executives revised their annual outlook to predict less profit this year amid record inflation.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Bounced Early Today

    Shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been getting crushed recently, tumbling more than 25% in just the last five trading days. As of 1:22 p.m. ET, Nio shares had moved down 2.2% for the day. One of the biggest headwinds has been related to the potential for its American depositary shares (ADSs) to be delisted by U.S. regulators.