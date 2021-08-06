Automotive Bicycle Rack Market in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | Increasing Demand for Adventure Tourism to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive bicycle rack market and it is poised to grow by USD 554.01 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and the latest trends and drivers impacting the position of various vendors including Allen Sports USA (US), Atera GmbH (Germany), Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kuat Innovations (US), Mont Blanc Group AB (Sweden), Rhino Rack Pty Ltd. (US), Thule Group AB (Sweden), Tyger Auto Inc. (US), VDL Groep BV (The Netherlands), and Yakima Products Inc. (US).
Download Our Free Sample Report for More Insights
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing demand for adventure tourism will offer immense growth opportunities, decreased fuel efficiency of vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" at only USD 3,000 a year to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Bicycle Motors Market - Global bicycle motors market is segmented by type (hub motor and crank motor) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Bicycle Gearbox System Market - Global bicycle gearbox system market is segmented by type (multiple gear and fixed gear) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive bicycle rack market report covers the following areas:
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market size
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market trends
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market industry analysis
This study identifies the introduction of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive bicycle rack market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Bicycle Rack Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Bicycle Rack Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive bicycle rack market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive bicycle rack market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive bicycle rack market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive bicycle rack market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Hitch-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Roof-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Trunk-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Allen Sports USA
Atera GmbH
Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Kuat Innovations
Mont Blanc Group AB
Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.
Thule Group AB
Tyger Auto Inc.
VDL Groep BV
Yakima Products Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-bicycle-rack-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-bicycle-rack-market-in-auto-parts--equipment-industry--increasing-demand-for-adventure-tourism-to-boost-growth--technavio-301349826.html
SOURCE Technavio