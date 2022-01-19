U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

Automotive Bioplastics Market to reach US$ 1,442.2 Mn by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Automotive Bioplastics Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) has forecasted the Automotive Bioplastics Market to grow with a year on year growth of 10.3% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 687.5 Mn by 2022 end.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new research study on the automotive bioplastic market that contains global industry analysis for 2014 - 2018 and opportunity assessment for 2022 - 2029.

Automotive Bioplastics Market Base Year Value (2021A)

US$ 623.3 Mn

Automotive Bioplastics Market Estimated Year Value (2022E)

US$ 687.5 Mn

Automotive Bioplastics Market Projected Year Value (2029F)

US$ 1,442.2 Mn

Value CAGR (2022-2029)

10.7%

Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E)

49.4%

The research study covers the latest trends, market influencing factors, key success factors, forecasting factors, macroeconomics factors, key information, and past market scenario. The report examines the automotive bioplastic market and delivers critical insights for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10531

The global automotive bioplastic market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 687.5 Mn in 2022 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of ~11% during the forecast period. As per the comprehensive analysis provided in the report, the global automotive bioplastic market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the coming years owing to the steady increase in the adoption of bioplastic materials for various car components.

Application wise, the interior segment is expected to hold prominent value share of the global automotive bioplastic market. This segment includes seats, dashboard, air-duct, HVAC, and other related interior components.

Automotive bioplastic materials tend to reduce dependency on fossil resources, according to FMI’s analysis. Automotive bioplastic materials are not as affected by oil price instability the way petroleum-based materials are. Automotive bioplastics help reduce the dependency on limited fossil resources, which is a key growth driver for market, with fuel prices projected to surge significantly over the coming years.

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles to Create High Growth Opportunities

Increasing environmental awareness and inconsistent fuel prices have influenced consumers, particularly in developed countries of North America and Europe, to opt for electric car models, such as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV).

Growing urban population, incentives for use of electric vehicles, reducing battery prices, strengthening transportation infrastructure in developed and emerging countries, and inter-governmental steps for electric vehicles are further driving the adoption of electric cars. This, in turn, is anticipated to contribute to the demand for automotive bioplastic materials during the forecast period.

Governments have put immense pressure on automotive manufactures to reduce vehicle weight to achieve fuel economy. Nowadays, weights of vehicle modules in newer vehicles are much lighter than conventional ones, which had metal bodywork. It has been observed that these were nearly twenty percent heavier than today’s modules.

Companies are heavily investing in research & development and manufacturing strategies to reduce the weight of several body components. OEMs prefer bioplastic-based materials over conventional raw materials (steel) for specific applications as these help reduce the weight of the vehicle significantly and have other technological advancements over other materials.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10531

The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as leaders in the global automotive bioplastic market. Few examples of key players in the automotive bioplastic market are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Total Corbion PLA, NatureWorks LLC, Solvay Group, Eastman Chemical, Arkema Group, Braskem, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, and Dow Chemical Company, among others.

Scope of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Historical Data Available for

2014-2021

Market Analysis

USD Million for Value and Tons for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, ASEAN, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, and South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Material, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation AS

• Total Corbion PLA

• Teijin Group (1/3)

• NatureWorks LLC

• Denso Corporation

• Solvay Group

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Arkema Group

• Braskem

• Novamount S.P.A.

• RTP Company

• BASF SE

• Dow Chemical Company

• Eastman Chemical Company

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Customization & Pricing

Available upon Request

About Chemicals & Materials division of FMI

The Chemicals & Materials division at FMI offers distinct and pin-point analysis about the chemicals & materials industry. Coverage of the chemicals and materials market extends from commodity, bulk, specialty and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology. The team also puts special emphasis on ‘green alternatives’, recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand trade assessment. Our research studies are widely referred by chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Acid Dyes Market: According to latest research, the demand of Acid Dyes is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 4% to 6% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

2K Coatings Market: According to latest research, 2K Coatings Market is set to witness prominent growth during the period 2021-2031, with a CAGR of more than 5% during the period.

Para-tert-Octylphenol (POTP) Market: According to latest research, the demand of Para-tert-Octylphenol is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate of about 4.5% to 6.0% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

Photoresist Stripper Market: According to latest research, the market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031 with CAGR of 4.5 to 5% between 2021 and 2031.

Polyacrylate Rubber Market: According to latest research conducted, the global market of Polyacrylate Rubber is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7% to 8% in between the assessment period of 2021-2031.

Potassium Humate Market: According to latest assessment, the Potassium Humate market is anticipated to exhibit impressive growth between 8% and 10% during the tenure of 2021 to 2031.

Polybutadiene Rubber Market: According to latest research, the demand of polybutadiene rubber (PBR) is anticipated to grow with a steady growth rate of about 4.0% to 6.0% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

Valeronitrile Market: As per the research study, Valeronitrile consumption is expected to witness a growth rate of 3.0% to 5.0% during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

Thermoplastic Ester Elastomer (TPEE) Market: According to latest research, the Thermoplastic Ester Elastomer (TPEE) market is projected to expand between 4% and 6% CAGR during the 2021 to 2031 assessment period.

Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Market: According to latest research on Nonwoven polyester fabric market, the demand of Nonwoven polyester fabric market is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate of about 5.0% to 7.0% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-bioplastic-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/automotive-bioplastic-market


