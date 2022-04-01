U.S. markets open in 8 hours 24 minutes

Automotive On-Board Diagnostics Market Size to Grow by USD 27.63 billion | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market size is expected to increase by USD 27.63 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive On-Board Diagnostics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio offers additional highlights related to the market growth. Download Free Sample Report

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market: Driver

The adoption of UBI using OBD as a measurement parameter is driving the growth of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market. The automotive insurance industry is expected to grow with the rise in vehicle production globally. With the increase in complexity of vehicles, automotive insurance providers are exploring options to achieve accuracy in insurance claims. Usage-based insurance (UBI) is gaining popularity among insurance providers, wherein insurance providers define the premium for the insurance subscription based on the driving patterns of drivers. UBI is popular in Europe and the US, and insurers are making profits from this concept. The integration of telematics, along with OBD, supports in procuring adequate information. This helps in obtaining accurate data based on the usage. This helps insurers with market pricing and the users with saving their insurance premiums. These factors are expected to drive market growth.

Looking for more factors impacting the growth of the market? Request Free Sample Report

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market: Challenge

The increase in cost for integration of telematics will challenge the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market during the forecast period. The growth of the global automotive OBD market can be largely attributed to the market dynamics of telematics applications and services. OBD services are a part of bundled offerings of connected car services. The market for OBD centers on the low costs (incurred by the customer and OEMs per vehicle) because such applications use the same TCU and hardware components of other connected car offerings. Therefore, a subscription pricing strategy will play a crucial role in the expansion of OBD services. However, the reluctance of the customers to pay for such a service poses a significant challenge for the market growth. Such customer attitudes prevail in the mass market segment.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, the market has been segmented into allied services and OBD ports. The allied services segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America, MEA, and APAC. The feature upgrades and newer business models aimed at developing additional revenue streams for the OEMs will drive the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Know more about the contribution of each segment of the market, Download a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Automotive and Transportation Connector Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Electric Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 27.63 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.16

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Autel Intelligent Technology Co., Continental AG, Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.), DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Innova Electronics Corp., Intel Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik GmbH, and Verizon Communications Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Allied services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • OBD port - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Autel Intelligent Technology Co.

  • Continental AG

  • Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.)

  • DENSO Corp.

  • HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

  • Innova Electronics Corp.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Vector Informatik GmbH

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-on-board-diagnostics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-27-63-billion--technavio-301513919.html

SOURCE Technavio

