Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (oBD) Market: Informationby-Product (allied services and OBD port) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) market is segmented into three categories based on the product (smart security systems, smart EMS, HVAC control systems, smart lighting systems, and audio-video conferencing systems) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 27.63 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 17%.

Attractive Opportunities in Automotive On-Board Diagnostics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

The global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market is classified by Technavio as part of the global IT consulting and other services market. The global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market is classified as part of the global automotive components and accessories industry by Technavio. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the future years have been extensively examined in our research analysis and will define the levels of growth of the automotive onboard diagnostics (OBD) market during the forecast period.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global automotive onboard diagnostics (OBD) market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample,

Automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of automotive onboard diagnostics (OBD) is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Distribution and logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Industry innovations

Story continues

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market, including some of the vendors such as Autel Intelligent Technology Co., Continental AG, Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.), DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH, and Co. KGaA, Innova Electronics Corp., Intel Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik GmbH, Verizon Communications Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD)s market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Autel Intelligent Technology Co. - Offers automotive on-board diagnostics tools such as MaxiSys elite, MaxiSys MS908S Pro, MaxiSys CV, and others.

Continental AG. - Offers automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) software such as Autodiagnos Pro, a resource that is updated as vehicles evolve.

DENSO Corp. - Offers automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) functions and information needed for advanced troubleshooting.

The automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings – Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for automotive onboard diagnostics (OBD) in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American, MEA and APAC regions.

The automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market in North America would benefit from feature updates and newer business models targeted at establishing extra revenue streams for OEMs. In terms of OBD connectivity, embedded display systems, and telematics, these firms are leading the way. As a result, remote vehicle diagnostics has established itself as a complement to standard OBD and as part of connected car solutions, which include a variety of telematics apps and services. Feature enhancements and improved business models targeted at establishing extra revenue streams for OEMs will drive the industry in this area.

Furthermore, the US is the top producer of automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD), owing to the feature upgrades and newer business models aimed at developing additional revenue streams for the OEMs in the region.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Key Market Drivers:

Automobile insurance firms are looking into numerous ways to help achieve accuracy in insurance claims as vehicle complexity grows. Usage-based insurance (UBI) is one such strategy that is gaining traction among insurance companies. An insurance provider determines the premium for an insurance subscription based on the driver's driving pattern in this way. UBI is popular in Europe and the United States, and insurers profit from it. The use of telematics in conjunction with OBD has aided in the acquisition of adequate data, resulting in accurate data based on consumption. This aids insurers in setting market prices.

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Key Market Trends:

A remote diagnostic is a useful tool since it aids in preventive maintenance and the scheduling of vehicle service cycles, decreasing vehicle downtime and breakdowns. Remote diagnostics are becoming increasingly common among OBD system makers. This is due to an increase in demand for these systems among fleet operators of both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the automotive onboard diagnostics (OBD) market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Automotive Rain Sensors Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Electronic Brake System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 27.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Autel Intelligent Technology Co., Continental AG, Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.), DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Innova Electronics Corp., Intel Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik GmbH, and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-on-board-diagnostics-obd-market-information-by--product-allied-services-and-obd-port-and-geography-north-america-europe-apac-south-america-and-meaforecast-till-2025technavio-301466687.html

SOURCE Technavio