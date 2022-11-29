U.S. markets closed

Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market Size to Grow by USD 35,638.36 Million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, and Market Dynamics - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market as a part of the automotive components and accessories market, the parent market. The automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers. The global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market size is estimated to increase by USD 35,638.36 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.29%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2023-2027

Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global automotive OBD systems market is moderately competitive, marked by the presence of a few international vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) in the market are Autel Intelligent Technology Co., AVL DiTEST GmbH, Bridgestone Corp, Continental AG, General Motors Co, Hearst Communications Inc., Innova Electronics Corp., Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., and others.

The international players in the market are focusing on increasing their customer base and R&D investments. The competition in the market is expected to intensify with advances in technology. The market is also witnessing the entry of many new players that focus on niche technologies. The new players provide innovative systems that have advanced technologies with many features and functionalities, while international players offer standardized systems.

Vendor Offerings -

  • Autel Intelligent Technology Co.: The company offers automotive OBD such as MaxiSYS ultra EV, MaxiSYS MS909EV, EV diagnostics kit, and MaxiSYS pro model.

  • AVL DiTEST GmbH: The company offers automotive OBD such as MDS drive 188, MDS 105, and XDS 1000.

  • Bridgestone Corp: The company offers automotive OBD under the brand of Azuga Fleet, which ensures boarding safety, tracking, and cost management issues.

  • Continental AG: The company offers an automotive OBD named Continental autodiagnos Pro OBD2 with a scanning system.

Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market.

  • North America held 32% of the global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market in 2022. Many new companies are innovating in terms of automotive OBD connectivity, embedded display systems, and telematics. Therefore, remote vehicle diagnostics have gained traction. Feature upgrades and newer business models aimed at developing additional revenue streams for OEMs will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

Based on product, the global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market is segmented into allied services and OBD port.

  • The market share growth of the allied services segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Passenger cars dominated the global automotive OBD market in 2022, as they have the first-mover advantage. As connected car offerings were introduced initially in the luxury vehicle segment, remote diagnostics achieved maximum penetration in this segment in the form of bundled offerings.

Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market – Market Dynamics

  • Impactful Driver - The increase in the adoption of usage-based insurance (UBI) using OBD as a measurement parameter is driving the growth of the market. UBI is gaining popularity among insurance providers. In this method, an insurance provider defines the premium for the insurance subscription based on the driving pattern of the driver, which is measured by the data provided by an OBD system. The integration of telematics, along with OBD, enables insurers to procure adequate information, which helps in obtaining accurate data based on usage.

  • Key Trend - The growing focus on remote diagnostics is a key trend in the market. Remote OBD systems diagnose a potential malfunction in the component of a vehicle and transmit the relevant data to a remote data center. Remote diagnostics helps in preventive maintenance and scheduling vehicle service cycles. The use of remote diagnostics is increasing among OBD system manufacturers owing to the increasing demand for these systems from fleet operators of passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

  • Major Challenge - The increase in the cost of integrating telematics is a major challenge in the market. OEMs have to offer OBD systems along with other connected car offerings. However, the reluctance of customers to pay for such technologies poses a significant challenge. Both the mid-level and mass vehicle segments may offer remote vehicle diagnostics as an optional offering, which may not be preferred by buyers.

What are the key data covered in this automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The automotive e-compressor market size is forecasted to increase by USD 7.45 billion. The market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The automotive paddle shifter system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.74%. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 9.01 billion units. The market is segmented by application (passenger cars and LCVs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast Period

2023 -2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.29%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 35,638.36 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing contribution

North America at 32%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Autel Intelligent Technology Co., AVL DiTEST GmbH, Bridgestone Corp, Continental AG, General Motors Co, Hearst Communications Inc., Innova Electronics Corp., Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Moj.io Inc., OBD Solutions LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik GmbH, Verizon Communications Inc., Zubie Inc., Dashboard Labs Corps., Denso Corp., and HELLA GmbH & Co. KG

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Allied services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 OBD port - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 7.3 IC engine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Autel Intelligent Technology Co.

  • 12.4 AVL DiTEST GmbH

  • 12.5 Bridgestone Corp

  • 12.6 Continental AG

  • 12.7 Dashboard Labs Corps.

  • 12.8 Denso Corp.

  • 12.9 Hearst Communications Inc.

  • 12.10 HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.11 Innova Electronics Corp.

  • 12.12 Intel Corp.

  • 12.13 iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Mercedes Benz Group AG

  • 12.15 Moj.io Inc.

  • 12.16 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 12.17 Zubie Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-on-board-diagnostics-obd-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-35-638-36-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301687804.html

SOURCE Technavio

