Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market Size to Grow by USD 35,638.36 Million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, and Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market as a part of the automotive components and accessories market, the parent market. The automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers. The global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market size is estimated to increase by USD 35,638.36 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.29%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD) Market 2023-2027

Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global automotive OBD systems market is moderately competitive, marked by the presence of a few international vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) in the market are Autel Intelligent Technology Co., AVL DiTEST GmbH, Bridgestone Corp, Continental AG, General Motors Co, Hearst Communications Inc., Innova Electronics Corp., Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., and others.

The international players in the market are focusing on increasing their customer base and R&D investments. The competition in the market is expected to intensify with advances in technology. The market is also witnessing the entry of many new players that focus on niche technologies. The new players provide innovative systems that have advanced technologies with many features and functionalities, while international players offer standardized systems.

Vendor Offerings -

Autel Intelligent Technology Co.: The company offers automotive OBD such as MaxiSYS ultra EV, MaxiSYS MS909EV, EV diagnostics kit, and MaxiSYS pro model.

AVL DiTEST GmbH: The company offers automotive OBD such as MDS drive 188, MDS 105, and XDS 1000.

Bridgestone Corp: The company offers automotive OBD under the brand of Azuga Fleet, which ensures boarding safety, tracking, and cost management issues.

Continental AG: The company offers an automotive OBD named Continental autodiagnos Pro OBD2 with a scanning system.

Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market.

North America held 32% of the global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market in 2022. Many new companies are innovating in terms of automotive OBD connectivity, embedded display systems, and telematics. Therefore, remote vehicle diagnostics have gained traction. Feature upgrades and newer business models aimed at developing additional revenue streams for OEMs will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

Based on product, the global automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market is segmented into allied services and OBD port.

The market share growth of the allied services segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Passenger cars dominated the global automotive OBD market in 2022, as they have the first-mover advantage. As connected car offerings were introduced initially in the luxury vehicle segment, remote diagnostics achieved maximum penetration in this segment in the form of bundled offerings.

Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The increase in the adoption of usage-based insurance (UBI) using OBD as a measurement parameter is driving the growth of the market. UBI is gaining popularity among insurance providers. In this method, an insurance provider defines the premium for the insurance subscription based on the driving pattern of the driver, which is measured by the data provided by an OBD system. The integration of telematics, along with OBD, enables insurers to procure adequate information, which helps in obtaining accurate data based on usage.

Key Trend - The growing focus on remote diagnostics is a key trend in the market. Remote OBD systems diagnose a potential malfunction in the component of a vehicle and transmit the relevant data to a remote data center. Remote diagnostics helps in preventive maintenance and scheduling vehicle service cycles. The use of remote diagnostics is increasing among OBD system manufacturers owing to the increasing demand for these systems from fleet operators of passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Major Challenge - The increase in the cost of integrating telematics is a major challenge in the market. OEMs have to offer OBD systems along with other connected car offerings. However, the reluctance of customers to pay for such technologies poses a significant challenge. Both the mid-level and mass vehicle segments may offer remote vehicle diagnostics as an optional offering, which may not be preferred by buyers.

Driver, Trends, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences and sustainability of businesses. Find a few insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market vendors

Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 35,638.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Autel Intelligent Technology Co., AVL DiTEST GmbH, Bridgestone Corp, Continental AG, General Motors Co, Hearst Communications Inc., Innova Electronics Corp., Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Moj.io Inc., OBD Solutions LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik GmbH, Verizon Communications Inc., Zubie Inc., Dashboard Labs Corps., Denso Corp., and HELLA GmbH & Co. KG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

