U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.17
    +0.61 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.90
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2240
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0730
    +0.1130 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,307.61
    +791.46 (+4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.69
    +3.75 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Automotive Brake Friction Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Disc Materials, Product Type, and Vehicle Type

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global automotive brake friction products market share is expected to grow from US$ 10,387. 3 million in 2021 to US$ 13,203. 7 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3. 5% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Brake Friction Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Disc Materials, Product Type, and Vehicle Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279419/?utm_source=GNW
The vehicle architecture is changing with the evolution of the automobile industry, and many governments are forcing automobile manufacturers to develop safety assurance cars. Thus, many key players, along with governments, are investing a significant amount of capital in developing efficient, reliable automotive products which is anticipated to boost the automotive brake friction products market growth. However, regardless of the future brake systems or vehicle architecture, brakes are the most important driving safety components, positively impacting the automotive brake friction products market. Vehicle architecture is evolving with the increasing automated driving capabilities. The increased use of brakes as a result of traffic congestion led to the changing of brakes; therefore, the demand for brake pads is rising, resulting in the automotive brake friction products market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest automotive brake friction products market during the forecast period.The automotive brake friction products market growth in the region can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in emerging economies, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The increasing vehicle production and upcoming stringent safety norms in China and India would also boost the automotive brake friction products market in the coming years.China is estimated to dominate the Asia Pacific automotive brake friction products market during the forecast period.

China is the world’s largest vehicle manufacturer.Thus, the automotive brake friction products market in China is estimated to grow at a high rate in future.

OEMs based in China are focusing on the adoption of lightweight materials for brake friction products. Also, the presence of global players is driving the adoption of safety features in vehicle models. For instance, Shanghai Automotive Brake Systems Co., Ltd. is a joint venture between Huayu Automotive Systems Company Limited and Continental AG and is one of the largest suppliers of brake friction products in China.

Electric vehicles are projected to play an increasingly important role in North American transportation networks owing to the falling electric vehicle prices and increasing acceptance by the public.Studies claim that electric vehicles would account for at least 65% of overall car purchases in the US by 2050.

As electric cars have regenerative braking in their system, the requirement of hydraulic braking got reduced. Also, in 2020, the automobile industry in the US delivered almost 14.5 million light vehicle units. Europe is one of the largest automotive markets across the world. It is also a home to many global automobile and vehicle part manufacturers. The future of the automotive tire market looks promising in the region owing to the extension of tariff wars, impact of new technologies such as autonomous and electric vehicles, and change in the preferences of millennial and younger generation consumers. The increasing prosperity of the overall automotive industry is expected to boost the automotive brake friction products market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Semi-metallic brake pads, commonly known as "metallic brake pads," are readily available in the market, with metal content ranging from 30% to 65%.Steel, copper, or other metals are used to reinforce the metallic matrix.

Their features such as high strength and thermal conductivity is anticipated to propel the global automotive brake friction products market.The metallic disc has advantages over ceramic in terms of toughness and heat resistance which is also encouraging the segment growth in the automotive brake friction products market.

It is less expensive and lends itself to heavy braking over a long stretch of road or track as it has 60% metal in it. Semi-metallic brake pads are most commonly found on high-performance race cars.

Metallic brakes provide better braking performance in a broader range of temperatures and conditions.They also do not compress as much as organic brakes, so less brake pedal pressure is required to affect stopping ability.

Organic or non-asbestos aramid, kevlar, glass, or ceramic fibers are used to reinforce the organic matrix of ceramic pads.Carbon ceramics are a high-performance material made from a combination of fibers, powders, and expensive resins.

It was previously used in aerospace braking systems.Automobile manufacturers are now employing this technology in personal and sports vehicles which is propelling the automotive brake friction products market growth.

Ceramic brakes are less susceptible to deformation at extreme temperatures and last longer than traditional brakes. Unlike conventional brakes, they do not corrode, even in the winter. Metal brake discs are 50% heavier than ceramic brake discs. As a result, a ceramic brake reduces the load of vehicles. Ceramic brakes are excellent because they absorb heat from even the harshest, most abrupt stops. These pads are cleaner and quieter and last longer than organic pads, outperforming them.

The major stake holder operating automotive brake friction products market eco-system includes hardware & components, automotive brake friction products manufacturers, governmental organizations and end-uses.Components and hardware providers provide various components & parts to automotive brake friction products manufactures providers.

After the automotive brake friction products manufacturers, several peripheral stakeholders in the global automotive brake friction products play a crucial role in enabling the technology advancements and adoption of advanced automotive brake friction products such as ABS (Anti-lock braking system) and Ebd (Electronic brakeforce distribution).System integrators play a vital role in installing the automotive brake friction products.

Some of the stakeholders include government organizations and regulatory bodies among others.

Key companies in the automotive brake friction products market include ABS Friction; Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.; Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake, LLC; Bosch Limited; Carlisle Brake & Friction, Inc.; Delphi Auto Parts; Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd.; Aisin Corporation; Miba AG; and Nisshinbo Brake Inc. among others. The report also comprises secondary research on other companies that hold a significant share of the automotive brake friction products market.

The overall size of the automotive brake friction products market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the automotive brake friction products market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the automotive brake friction products market with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the automotive brake friction products market.

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the automotive brake friction products market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279419/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • Why Chevron Plunged 15% This Week

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) fell 15.4% this week compared to where they closed out last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as economic decline looks increasingly likely. The price of a barrel of oil plunged Friday as recessionary fears grew, outweighing the concerns over supplies from global geopolitical hostilities. The price for West Texas Intermediate crude, Brent, and natural gas all tumbled around 5% for the day for July contracts.

  • Conoco Sees Gas Volatility Lasting Years as it Invests in Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardConocoPhillips said volatility in global gas markets may last years, as it joined other Western energy companies investing in a $29 billion project to boost Qatar’s exports of the f

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • Tesla sued by former workers over Elon Musk staff cuts

    Tesla is being sued by former employees who have accused the electric car company for illegally laying off staff without notice during Elon Musk’s recent cuts.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Tesla Cars Won’t Be Allowed Near China Leadership Meeting: Report

    Tesla cars are equipped with several external cameras. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, has said the cars don't spy in China or anywhere else.

  • Watch: Passengers Wait in Hours-Long Lines Amid Flight Cancellations

    Videos shared online show long lines snaking through U.S. airports as travelers faced flight delays and cancellations due to weather and staffing issues during the busy Juneteenth and Father’s Day holiday weekend. Airports around the world have also faced issues. Photo: Jonathan Pavlinec/Storyful

  • Europe may shift back to coal as Russia turns down gas flows

    Europe's biggest Russian gas buyers raced to find alternative fuel supplies on Monday and could burn more coal to cope with reduced gas flows from Russia that threaten an energy crisis in winter if stores are not refilled. Germany, Italy, Austria and the Netherlands have all signalled that coal-fired power plants could help see the continent through a crisis that has sent gas prices surging and added to the challenge facing policymakers battling inflation. Italy moved closer to declaring a state of alert on energy after oil company Eni said it was told by Russia's Gazprom that it would receive only part of its request for gas supplies on Monday.

  • 3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

    A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement. The Coast Guard and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol posted photos of the flames and thick black smoke pouring from the vessel.

  • Tesla cars barred for 2 months in Beidaihe, site of China leadership meet

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla cars will be prohibited from entering the Chinese coastal district of Beidaihe, site of a secretive annual summer party leadership conclave, for at least two months starting on July 1, a local traffic police official told Reuters on Monday. The decision by the Beidaihe authorities comes just weeks after Tesla cars were also barred from driving on to some roads in the central city of Chengdu in early June, which coincided with a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the city. The official from the Beidaihe Traffic Police Brigade, who declined to give his name, did not provide a reason for the move but said it concerned "national affairs".

  • Here's How to Pay Less in Taxes on Your IRA

    Roth Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) can prove a powerful tool in your retirement plan, so it may come as no surprise that Roth conversions are a popular method of bypassing Roth IRA income limits. However, many retirement savers are unaware … Continue reading → The post A Guide to the Pro-Rata Rule and Roth IRAs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Juneteenth being observed by companies in the Dow industrials? Here’s how some are handling it.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average won't be trading on Monday when the new Juneteenth federal holiday is observed.

  • China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account. The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.

  • Apple workers at Maryland store vote to unionize, a first for the U.S.

    The local workers, forming the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, "have the support of a solid majority of our coworkers," they wrote in a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook. An Apple spokesperson, responding to Reuters request for comment, said by email the company had "nothing to add at this time." Unionization efforts are gaining momentum at some large U.S. corporations, including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp.

  • Electric pickup trucks in the works: Coming soon, on-sale and questionable

    We've finally started to see some electric pickup trucks come to market, and there are more on the way. Here are what we can expect, plus a few we maybe shouldn't hold our breath for.