Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Market Size to Grow by USD 1.69 Bn, BorgWarner Inc. and Codan Rubber AS Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Market by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) and Application (Passenger vehicles and Commercial vehicles) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The potential growth difference for the automotive brake hoses and lines market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.69 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Market 2022-2026

Company Profiles

The automotive brake hoses and lines market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Avon Hydraulics and Eng. Pvt. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., BrakeQuip LLC, Codan Rubber AS, Continental AG, Cooper Standard Holdings Inc., Dana Inc., Dayco IP Holdings LLC, EDELBROCK LLC, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, JAGWIRE, Hitachi Ltd., Meritor Inc., KST Technology Inc., NICHIRIN Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., TotalEnergies SE, TI Fluid Systems Plc, and Valeo SA. The key offerings of a few vendors are listed below:

  • BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers automotive brake hoses and lines that are compatible with all major brake fluids, including model-specific LHM.

  • Codan Rubber AS - The company offers automotive brake hoses and lines such as Type 4002, Type 4004, Type 4006, Type 4025, and Type 4205.

  • Continental AG - The company offers automotive brake hoses and lines such as Type 11, Type 12, and molded parts.

  • Cooper Standard Holdings Inc. - The company offers automotive brake hoses and lines such as high pressure, double walls, brazed steel tubes, and threaded lines.

  • Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers automotive brake hoses and lines that feature low volumetric expansion and high durability.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Key Market Dynamics

The low cost of automotive brake hoses or lines with a minimal recurring cost are driving the automotive brake hoses and lines market growth. However, factors such as constant wear and tear reducing the product life cycle may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive brake hoses and lines market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market has been classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market has been classified into APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

View our FREE PDF sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Auto Parts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The auto parts market size is projected to grow by USD 324.52 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive wheel market size is projected to grow by USD 11.20 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.53%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.69 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.86

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, Mexico, China, Japan, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Avon Hydraulics and Eng. Pvt. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., BrakeQuip LLC, Codan Rubber AS, Continental AG, Cooper Standard Holdings Inc., Dana Inc., Dayco IP Holdings LLC, EDELBROCK LLC, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Hitachi Ltd., JAGWIRE, KST Technology Inc., Meritor Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., NICHIRIN Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, TI Fluid Systems Plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Valeo SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BorgWarner Inc.

  • 10.4 Codan Rubber AS

  • 10.5 Continental AG

  • 10.6 Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.

  • 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.8 KST Technology Inc.

  • 10.9 Mitsubishi Corp.

  • 10.10 NICHIRIN Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.12 Valeo SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Market 2022-2026
Global Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-brake-hoses-and-lines-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-69-bn-borgwarner-inc-and-codan-rubber-as-among-key-vendors---technavio-301635787.html

SOURCE Technavio

