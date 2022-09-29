Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Market Size to Grow by USD 1.69 Bn, BorgWarner Inc. and Codan Rubber AS Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Market by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) and Application (Passenger vehicles and Commercial vehicles) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The potential growth difference for the automotive brake hoses and lines market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.69 billion. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Market 2022-2026

Company Profiles

The automotive brake hoses and lines market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Avon Hydraulics and Eng. Pvt. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., BrakeQuip LLC, Codan Rubber AS, Continental AG, Cooper Standard Holdings Inc., Dana Inc., Dayco IP Holdings LLC, EDELBROCK LLC, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, JAGWIRE, Hitachi Ltd., Meritor Inc., KST Technology Inc., NICHIRIN Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp., TotalEnergies SE, TI Fluid Systems Plc, and Valeo SA. The key offerings of a few vendors are listed below:

BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers automotive brake hoses and lines that are compatible with all major brake fluids, including model-specific LHM.

Codan Rubber AS - The company offers automotive brake hoses and lines such as Type 4002, Type 4004, Type 4006, Type 4025, and Type 4205.

Continental AG - The company offers automotive brake hoses and lines such as Type 11, Type 12, and molded parts.

Cooper Standard Holdings Inc. - The company offers automotive brake hoses and lines such as high pressure, double walls, brazed steel tubes, and threaded lines.

Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers automotive brake hoses and lines that feature low volumetric expansion and high durability.

Key Market Dynamics

The low cost of automotive brake hoses or lines with a minimal recurring cost are driving the automotive brake hoses and lines market growth. However, factors such as constant wear and tear reducing the product life cycle may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive brake hoses and lines market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market has been classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been classified into APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Automotive Brake Hoses and Lines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.86 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avon Hydraulics and Eng. Pvt. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., BrakeQuip LLC, Codan Rubber AS, Continental AG, Cooper Standard Holdings Inc., Dana Inc., Dayco IP Holdings LLC, EDELBROCK LLC, Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, Hitachi Ltd., JAGWIRE, KST Technology Inc., Meritor Inc., Mitsubishi Corp., NICHIRIN Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, TI Fluid Systems Plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BorgWarner Inc.

10.4 Codan Rubber AS

10.5 Continental AG

10.6 Cooper Standard Holdings Inc.

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

10.8 KST Technology Inc.

10.9 Mitsubishi Corp.

10.10 NICHIRIN Co. Ltd.

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.12 Valeo SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

