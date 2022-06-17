U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,656.73
    -10.04 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,779.75
    -147.32 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,723.17
    +77.07 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,666.90
    +17.06 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.28
    -6.31 (-5.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0471
    -0.0084 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2240
    -0.0830 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0160 (-1.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1060
    +2.8660 (+2.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,601.10
    -454.57 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.95
    +4.01 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Automotive Brake Shims Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type and Application

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global automotive brake shims market is expected to grow from US$ 540. 78 million in 2021 to US$ 705. 11 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3. 9% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as the rising need for disc brake systems for improving safety & driving experience and increasing demand for passenger vehicles are influencing the market growth.

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Brake Shims Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279421/?utm_source=GNW
However, the high initial & installation cost of automotive disc brake systems in automobiles, rise in prices of vehicles, and high costs incurred in design and testing are restraining automotive brake shims market growth.

Moreover, the new advancements in automotive brake shims and the implementation of noiseless disc brakes in the premium segment vehicles are among the other factors contributing to the market growth. Thus, the increase in the demand for disc brake systems drives the automotive brake shims market.

In APAC, Nations like China and India, together accounted for around 34% of global car manufacturing.Active braking systems are becoming more popular, which is helping luxury and premium car sales.

In addition, India’s growing demand for motorbikes is driving the need for brake shims in a two-wheeler. Protex, a Bapcor subsidiary, has introduced a new product line to meet the market’s growing need for automobile brake shims in Australia.

In Europe, Europe-based automakers, automobile sales are expected to increase in 2022.As the demand for sports vehicles grows, so does the need for disc brakes, resulting in increased OEM and aftermarket sales in the automotive brake shims market.

This aspect will propel the automotive brake shims market forward. Moreover, ACEA reported the rise of passenger vehicles up to 10.5 million units in 2022. As a result, the automakers have a lot of flexibility in adopting cutting-edge solutions that will boost the productivity of various industrial and urban operations. Germany, the UK, Poland, and the Czech Republic are significant countries with growing automobile industries. All the factors mentioned above will help in boosting the automotive brake shims market growth

In Middle East, The Gulf nations are economically developed, but African countries are still catching up to these countries’ economic situations.The automobile sector is predicted to expand faster as it progresses through the stages of technical development.

In 2021, the UAE automotive market bounced back from the previous year’s catastrophe. With 55,461 units sold in the second quarter of 2021, sales increased by 72.1% compared to the previous year. Government projects aimed at making trucks more robust and increasing their life cycle, such as the Dubai Expo 2021, are important growth indicators to boost the automotive aftermarket industry’s sales. The automotive brake shims market in the MEA region is expected to expand as sales of both passenger and commercial cars and the number of companies producing braking systems for next-generation vehicles increase.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on APAC Automotive Brake Shims Market
In 2019, the demand for automotive brake shims was high because of the growing vehicle deliveries to customers. In January 2020, Volkswagen grew deliveries by 0.8%, with 3,312,500 vehicles in 2019 compared to 3,287,100 vehicles in 2018.

The prolonged lockdown periods resulted in a considerable decline in the automotive industry in APAC in 2020 due to the decline in automotive production.China and India are among the leading automotive industries and the most affected countries by COVID-19 in APAC.

According to the article published by Counterpoint Technology in September 2020, vehicles sales in August 2020 crossed 326,000 units in Japan, declining 16% on a Y-o-Y basis.Similarly, in South Korea, the new vehicles sales in the country from the top 5 automakers, such as Hyundai, Kia, SsangYong Motor, Renault, and General Motors, declined close to 6%, reaching around 112,000 units, according to the article published by the Counterpoint Technology in September 2020.

Thus, with the declining vehicle sales in APAC, the demand for automotive brake shims decreased in 2020.

Further, in India, in the fiscal year 2021, total passenger vehicles production reached 22,652,108, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report 2021.Also, in October 2021, the total production volume of passenger vehicles (except for BMW, Mercedes, Tata Motors, and Volvo Auto), three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles reached 2,214,745 units, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report 2021.

The growing number of passenger vehicles production in APAC could be attributed to the positive impact of COVID-19 impact on APAC’s automotive brake shims market during the forecast period.

Based on material type, the automotive brake shims market is segmented into rubber coated, PSA material, thermoset material, and others.In 2021, the others segment led the automotive brake shims market, accounting for the largest share in the market.

Based on application, the automotive brake shims market is segmented into two wheeler, passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle.In 2021, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for the largest market share.

By geography, the automotive brake shims market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, APAC accounted for a significant share in the global automotive brake shims market.

The overall automotive brake shims market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the automotive brake shims market with respect to all the market segments.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the automotive brake shims market.

The key companies operating in the automotive brake shims market include Avery Dennison Corporation, Brembo S.p.A., BOSCH Auto Parts, Trelleborg Group, Meneta, Super Circle, NUCAP, Brake Performance, Delphi Technologies Plc, and TEXTAR Brake Technology.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279421/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Is Furious

    Elon Musk is angry. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers. Musk and Tesla had, however, found an ear at the White House in the person of Barack Obama, newly elected in 2008.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI three-year decrease in earnings delivers investors with a 4.4% loss

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its...

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Oil prices poised to break a string of weekly gains as demand worries linger

    Oil prices are headed for a weekly loss as central bank tightening this week has fueled worries over global demand.

  • Based on history, the next bull market is just months away and could take the S&P 500 to 6000, says BofA

    Investors might take some comfort in crystal-ball gazing by Bank of America, which uses history to plot the next bull market.

  • The guy who accidentally charged 69 cents for gas is trying to repay $20,000 to the station that fired him

    John Szczecina, the now unemployed gas station manager, is trying to right some wrongs.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

    While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. "In stocks and crypto, you will see companies that were sustained by cheap, easy money—but didn't have valid business prospects—will disappear," Cuban said. The most popular cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $20,657.77, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss 10 blue-chip stocks to buy according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our discussion on Gabelli’s investment philosophy and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli is the founder of GAMCO Investors and a billionaire investor. Gabelli […]

  • SpaceX Fires Employees Involved in Letter Critical of Musk, Company

    Several SpaceX employees involved in a letter critical of Chief Executive Elon Musk and the way the company applies internal rules were fired, according to an email to staff from SpaceX’s president.

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • Why Ford Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock slumped this morning and was down 6.6% as of 10:35 a.m. ET. Interest rates are soaring, gas prices are surging, and Ford just halted deliveries of a popular electric vehicle (EV). To top that, gas prices shot up again today.

  • Do Costco's $4.99 Chickens Come With Too Heavy a Price?

    One of Costco Wholesale's most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. Costco willingly loses money on the chickens to maintain customer loyalty and draw visits that result in sales of other profitable products. Concerned with the animal welfare costs of producing such cheap poultry, two shareholders in Washington state recently filed a lawsuit accusing Costco of "illegal neglect and abandonment" when it comes to how it raises poultry at its new Nebraska facility.

  • Revlon Stock Soars on Report of Potential Acquisition Out of Bankruptcy

    The Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is considering buying out Revlon, business channel ET Now reported.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Both Ford and GM Halted Their Dividends During the Pandemic. Why Only One Has Brought It Back.

    Ford reinstated its dividend last fall after suspending it more than two years ago when the pandemic first struck. GM hasn’t restore its payout.