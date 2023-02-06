U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market to Grow by 5.57% between 2022 and 2023; Insights on Top Countries such as Germany, among others - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany's auto parts and equipment industry has the highest productivity for engineering and technical personnel in the European Region.  Demand will continue to grow in Germany in the future as current market developments demonstrate a significant increase in demand for technology-based advanced auto parts and types of equipment. Germany boasts unparalleled world-leading manufacturers and suppliers of auto parts and equipment, electrical and electronic materials, components, and equipment across the value chain. These range from microelectronic components to electrical household appliances, automation systems, electronic medical equipment, and automotive electronics. To know more, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2023-2027

The COVID-19 outbreak had a severely negative effect on the global automotive components and accessories market's growth in 2020. Additionally, trade operations were negatively impacted in the first half of 2020 as a result of the rigorous social distance and travel limitations that were put into place. This impacted the expansion of the market for automotive components globally. Worldwide, non-essential goods and services, as well as vehicle parts and accessories, saw a fall in sales. However, vehicle parts and accessories sales soared in 2021 due to the relaxation of the ban on trade and the removal of lockdowns. This is anticipated to result in a rise in demand for automotive parts and accessories throughout the forecast period, which would favorably affect the market expansion of the global automotive components and accessories market. For more insights, Request a PDF Sample!

Germany is one of the top key country contributors to the automotive brake wear sensors market. The global automotive brake wear sensors market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), product (electronic brake wear sensors and disc brake wear sensors), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The automotive brake wear sensors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,091.42 million.

The major vendors for the global automotive brake wear sensors market report include Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Beck Arnley Holdings LLC, BorgWarner Inc., Brembo SpA, CARiD.com, Carlisle Companies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FMP Group (Australia) Pty Ltd., General Motors Co, Herth Buss Fahrzeugteile GmbH and Co. KG, Holstein Automotive Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otto Zimmermann Maschinen und Apparatebau GmbH, PEX German O.E. Parts LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, SADECA SYSTEMS SLU, Sensata Technologies Inc, Standard Motor Products Inc., and Shandong Frontech Auto Parts Co. Ltd.

The increased end-user concern for vehicle security is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as improper tuning of sensors may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

  • The automotive sunroof market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,143.38 million.  The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including the growing popularity of SUVs, the adoption of smart glass technology, and the adoption of wind deflectors.

  • The automotive exhaust gas sensors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,392.13 million. The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including an increase in demand for automobiles, the development of new sensor designs and technology, and the adoption of strict emission norms.

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive brake wear sensors market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive brake wear sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive brake wear sensors market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive brake wear sensors market vendors

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

171

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%

Market growth 2023-2027

$ 1091.42 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.57

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Beck Arnley Holdings LLC, BorgWarner Inc., Brembo SpA, CARiD.com, Carlisle Companies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FMP Group (Australia) Pty Ltd., General Motors Co, Herth Buss Fahrzeugteile GmbH and Co. KG, Holstein Automotive Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otto Zimmermann Maschinen und Apparatebau GmbH, PEX German O.E. Parts LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, SADECA SYSTEMS SLU, Sensata Technologies Inc, Standard Motor Products Inc., and Shandong Frontech Auto Parts Co. Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global automotive brake wear sensors market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Electronic brake wear sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Disc brake wear sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 12.4 BorgWarner Inc.

  • 12.5 Brembo SpA

  • 12.6 CARiD.com

  • 12.7 Carlisle Companies Inc.

  • 12.8 Continental AG

  • 12.9 DENSO Corp.

  • 12.10 General Motors Co

  • 12.11 Holstein Automotive Group

  • 12.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 12.13 Otto Zimmermann Maschinen und Apparatebau GmbH

  • 12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 12.15 Sensata Technologies Inc

  • 12.16 Shandong Frontech Auto Parts Co. Ltd

  • 12.17 Standard Motor Products Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations


About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2023-2027
Global Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-brake-wear-sensors-market-to-grow-by-5-57-between-2022-and-2023-insights-on-top-countries-such-as-germany-among-others--technavio-301738290.html

SOURCE Technavio

