Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market to Grow by 5.57% between 2022 and 2023; Insights on Top Countries such as Germany, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany's auto parts and equipment industry has the highest productivity for engineering and technical personnel in the European Region. Demand will continue to grow in Germany in the future as current market developments demonstrate a significant increase in demand for technology-based advanced auto parts and types of equipment. Germany boasts unparalleled world-leading manufacturers and suppliers of auto parts and equipment, electrical and electronic materials, components, and equipment across the value chain. These range from microelectronic components to electrical household appliances, automation systems, electronic medical equipment, and automotive electronics. To know more, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2023-2027

The COVID-19 outbreak had a severely negative effect on the global automotive components and accessories market's growth in 2020. Additionally, trade operations were negatively impacted in the first half of 2020 as a result of the rigorous social distance and travel limitations that were put into place. This impacted the expansion of the market for automotive components globally. Worldwide, non-essential goods and services, as well as vehicle parts and accessories, saw a fall in sales. However, vehicle parts and accessories sales soared in 2021 due to the relaxation of the ban on trade and the removal of lockdowns. This is anticipated to result in a rise in demand for automotive parts and accessories throughout the forecast period, which would favorably affect the market expansion of the global automotive components and accessories market. For more insights, Request a PDF Sample!

Germany is one of the top key country contributors to the automotive brake wear sensors market. The global automotive brake wear sensors market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), product (electronic brake wear sensors and disc brake wear sensors), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The automotive brake wear sensors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,091.42 million.

The major vendors for the global automotive brake wear sensors market report include Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Beck Arnley Holdings LLC, BorgWarner Inc., Brembo SpA, CARiD.com, Carlisle Companies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FMP Group (Australia) Pty Ltd., General Motors Co, Herth Buss Fahrzeugteile GmbH and Co. KG, Holstein Automotive Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otto Zimmermann Maschinen und Apparatebau GmbH, PEX German O.E. Parts LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, SADECA SYSTEMS SLU, Sensata Technologies Inc, Standard Motor Products Inc., and Shandong Frontech Auto Parts Co. Ltd.

The increased end-user concern for vehicle security is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as improper tuning of sensors may impede the market growth.

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 1091.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Beck Arnley Holdings LLC, BorgWarner Inc., Brembo SpA, CARiD.com, Carlisle Companies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FMP Group (Australia) Pty Ltd., General Motors Co, Herth Buss Fahrzeugteile GmbH and Co. KG, Holstein Automotive Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otto Zimmermann Maschinen und Apparatebau GmbH, PEX German O.E. Parts LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, SADECA SYSTEMS SLU, Sensata Technologies Inc, Standard Motor Products Inc., and Shandong Frontech Auto Parts Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

