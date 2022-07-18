Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.70% by 2025, Evolving Opportunities with Amphenol Corp & Hanon Systems - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive cabin air quality sensor market share is expected to increase by 2.70 million units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.70% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The automotive cabin AQS market is fragmented and the vendors are developing more efficient sensor solutions for vehicle cabins to compete in the market. Amphenol Corp., Hanon Systems, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, Prodrive Technologies BV, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Sensirion AG, and Valeo SA are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market 2021-2025: Scope

The automotive cabin air quality sensor market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Major Driver:

Before users came to know about the benefits of cabin air filters, they were simply an extra accessory. Customers with pollen allergy soon understood its benefits and started to spread the word. Later, with the advancement of filter technology, the filter was capable of filtering even odor and small pollutants. With the increase in health advantages, users soon started buying vehicles with HVAC. This demand has made HVAC a common feature in all vehicles. Globally, governments have played a crucial role in spreading awareness and restricting vehicular pollution by enforcing emission norms. These emission norms deal with the levels of carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, hydrocarbons+nitrogen oxides, and atmospheric particulate matter in the air. Pressure from the government caused the vehicle manufacturers to make changes in engine design for low emissions and include cabin air filters for passenger safety. It is easier for people to get exposed to air pollution in an open environment than in an enclosed area. Therefore, the adoption of automotive cabin AQS is growing in modern vehicles as the vehicle vulnerability to air pollution remains high while driving.

Major Challenges:

The high economic growth in the past made China the leading market for automotive production and sales. Thus, China accounted for the majority of the incremental demand for automotive components such as ADAS. However, the ongoing slowdown and the risk of a further slowdown of the economy in China can severely impact the adoption of automobiles and their components such as ADAS during the forecast period. This decline in GDP growth in China will impact the market, as the country is a major revenue contributor to the market. In addition, the prolonged trade war with the US has been impacting the economy in China considerably in recent years. Businesses remain skeptical about whether the two countries will reach a broader trade agreement, and the trade tension may escalate again. This is a challenge to the growth of the market focus.

Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Revenue Generating Segment: The automotive cabin air quality sensor market share growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant for revenue generation. The automotive cabin AQS is becoming an integral component of the HVAC system adopted in luxury cars. Thus, the increasing demand for luxury cars will create a proportional growth opportunity for the global automotive cabin AQS market.

Geography

Regional Highlight: 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for automotive cabin air quality sensors in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high volume adoption of luxury cars will facilitate the automotive cabin air quality sensor market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive cabin air quality sensor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive cabin air quality sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive cabin air quality sensor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive cabin air quality sensor market, and vendors.

Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.70% Market growth 2021-2025 2.70 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.58 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Hanon Systems, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, Prodrive Technologies BV, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Sensirion AG, and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

