Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $758.8 Million by 2030 at a 10.2% CAGR

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

 

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

Rapid increase in level of air pollution and Stringent Government environmental policies across the globe to drive the automotive cabin air quality sensors market

The global automotive cabin air quality sensors market is poised to reach US$ 758.8 Mn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Growing exposure to hazardous amount of pollution, increasing number of passenger cars and electric vehicles, adoption of new technology such as autonomous vehicles by automakers is expected to drive the market for global automotive cabin air quality sensors.

Pricing pressure for sensor manufacturers, market convergence, increase in number of diversified consumers, modified product portfolio and fluctuation in raw material price are few factors may hinder the market growth of automotive cabin air quality sensors.

Increasing Demand from the Passenger Cars segment to Drive Growth Prospects

Increasing number of passenger cars is majorly driven by newly introduced micro digital sensors and technology like automotive real time PM2.5 sensors, CMOSens technology. In addition, growing joint ventures and agreement between sensor manufacturers like Hella Fahrzeugkomponenten GmbH and Senseair, Government of the U.S. and Senseair, is projected to fuel the market for automotive cabin air quality sensors. Moreover, rising penetration towards automation, electric vehicles, autonomous driving and innovative business model in automotive industry have made a worldwide sales of more than 90 million in 2019. For instance, Volkswagen has recently developed a new car Tiguan with the integration of anti-allergy filters and cabin air quality sensors for reducing the intrusion of pollutants which includes allergens and fungal spores.

Increasing demand and sales of passenger cars especially in developed countries and growing consumer demand towards comfort, air quality, and health safety are predictable to upsurge the overall demand for automotive cabin air quality sensors on a global scale. In addition, the foreseeable trend on autonomous and shared mobility for passenger cars rise the new car sales by 30% in the U.S., Europe, and China, owing to expand market growth.

North America to Dominate, Europe to Witness Strong Growth

Over the past few years, the U.S. has closed the production gap with Japan for domestically produced passenger cars, light trucks, utility vehicles, and minivans. Moreover, the U.S. surpassed Japan in the increasingly important sector of Trucks, Buses and others. The increasing popularity of light trucks in the American automotive market with around 50% market share is projected to drive the market for automotive cabin air quality sensors. Furthermore, consumer preference plays an active role in increasing the demand for automobiles, which in turn will expand the market growth.

Market Segmentation
Product

  • Semiconducting Metal Oxide (SMO)

  • Non-Dispersive Infrared Sensors (NDIR)

Vehicle

  • Passenger Cars

  • Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel

  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

  • After Market

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market: Competitive Analysis

4. Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

5. Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market: By Vehicle, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market: By Sales Channel, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. North America Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. UK and European Union Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Asia Pacific Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Latin America Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Middle East and Africa Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensors Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

13. Company Profile

Companies Mentioned

  • Amphenol Corporation

  • AMS AG

  • Axetris AG

  • Figaro Engineering Inc.

  • Nissha FIS, Inc.

  • Prodrive Technologies BV

  • SENSEAIR

  • Sensirion Holding AG

  • SGX Sensortech

  • Valeo SA. .

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqqbfp

