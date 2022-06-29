Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 69.68 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market by Application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, EMEA, and Americas) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The automotive camera-based side mirrors market share is expected to increase by USD 69.68 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 83.09%. The automotive camera-based side mirrors market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant for revenue generation. Luxury automakers are focusing on increasing the safety level of passenger cars and are adopting advanced safety functions such as camera-based side mirrors. Hence, the demand for automotive camera-based side mirrors is increasing steadily in the automotive industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The growing uptake of automotive electronics is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global automotive camera-based side mirrors market . With the advent of technological innovations in automobiles, the uptake of electronic components and sub-systems has increased in vehicles (especially passenger vehicles). In 2018, the penetration of automotive electronics was about three-fifths in an average automobile, which was about two-thirds during 2013-2014.

Market Challenges - The government regulations regarding automotive mirrors are a major challenge for the global automotive camera-based side mirrors market growth. The majority of the states in the US are governed by regulations that require vehicles to have side-view mirrors. The addition of automotive camera-based side mirrors increases production costs. Hence, vehicle manufacturers are inclined to offer automotive camera-based side mirrors only with premium segment vehicles.

Segmentation Analysis:

The automotive camera-based side mirrors market report is segmented by Application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, EMEA, and Americas).

Regional Analysis: 41% of the market's growth will originate from the Americas during the forecast period. The UK is the key market for automotive camera-based side mirrors market in the Americas. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The growing uptake of automotive electronics will facilitate the automotive camera-based side mirrors market growth in the Americas over the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

The automotive camera-based side mirrors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Related Reports:

The automotive dampers market share is expected to increase to USD 6.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%.

The automotive projector headlamps market share is expected to increase to USD 4.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%.

Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 83.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 69.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 35.96 Performing market contribution Americas at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMW Group, Continental AG, Gentex Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Kappa optronics GmbH, Kyocera Corp., Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 Key leading countries

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BMW Group

10.4 Continental AG

10.5 Gentex Corp.

10.6 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

10.7 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

10.8 Kappa optronics GmbH

10.9 Kyocera Corp.

10.10 Magna International Inc.

10.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

10.12 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

