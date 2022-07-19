U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market Should Record a CAGR of 29% from 2021-2027 and be Worth US$1.28 Bn by End of Forecast Period

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd
·6 min read
Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd
Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd

Automotive Camera Cleaning Technology Emerges as a Key Component of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

London, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Development of automobile sensors and cameras has emerged as a forerunner to enhanced vehicle safety. The growing number of road accidents across the world has led the automobile industry to develop next-generation driver-assistance systems that include rear and front-view cameras, collision sensors, and obstruction-sensing technologies. The automobile industry is thriving at the pretext of growing safety features in manual and automated cars. The aforementioned trends are expected to reflect in the growth of the global automative camera cleaning system market in the times to follow.

Fairfield Market Research predicts that the global automotive camera cleaning system market would exhibit a towering CAGR of 29% over the forecast term spanning 2021-2027. Furthermore, by 2027, a market value of US$1.28 Bn is foreseen to be pegged to the automated camera cleaning system market.

Looking For a Sample Copy of This Report? Request the Same Here: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-camera-cleaning-system-market/request-sample

Global Automotive Camera Cleaning System Market: Visible Trends and Highlights

  • Advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) are expected to witness a rise in sales by 12-14% during the forecast period. This trend shall power the growth of the automotive camera cleaning system, generating growth ripples for the market players.

  • Amongst the various technologies used for cleaning automotive cameras, fixed nozzle technology is projected to capture the largest share in the market. This technology held a 53% share of the automotive camera cleaning system market in 2019.

Demand for Pressure-Control Cleaning Systems to Continue Soaring

Despite the apparent utility served by camera cleaning systems, their effectiveness can only be gauged by the level of customization and ease they offer to the customers. Therefore, self-adjusting cleaning systems with pressure-controls that regulate water usage are expected to garner greater demand in the times to follow. Furthermore, low water consumption also ensures that the end-use vehicle contributes towards the sustainability agenda of the automobile industry. Roechling Automotive launched its Advanced Active Cleaning System (AACS) that offers premium features such as targeted cleaning and pressure-control.

Europe and North America to Witness Lofted Sales

Safety regulations in the US have evolved to encompass several key specifications for the automotive industry. This has propelled demand within the automotive camera cleaning system market in North America. Besides, the wizardly appeal of the automotive industry in countries such as Germany and France has put Europe in a strong position for market expansion.

Some of the notable companies operating in the global automotive camera cleaning system market are Ficosa Internacional SA, MAGNA ELECTRONICS INC., and Continental AG.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-camera-cleaning-system-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES

DETAILS

Application Coverage

  • Parking

  • Front Safety Monitoring

  • Interjection

  • Night Vision

  • Mirror

  • Central Monitoring System (CMS)

Vehicle Coverage

  • Passenger Vehicles (PV)

    • Entry

    • Mid-Size

    • Premium/ Luxury

  • Commercial Vehicles (CV)

Nozzle Coverage

  • Fixed Type

  • Telescopic Type

  • Nano Type

Sales Channel

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

Geographical Coverage

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World (RoW)

Leading Companies

  • Continental AG

  • Denso Corporation

  • dlhBOWLES

  • Ficosa Internacional SA

  • KAUTEX TEXTRON GMBH & CO. KG

  • MAGNA ELECTRONICS INC.

  • MS FOSTER & ASSOCIATES, INC.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Shenzhen Mingshang Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Valeo SA

Report Highlights

Key Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Sales Channel, Region, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Technological Roadmap, Economic Factor Analysis, Regional Pest Analysis,  Regulatory Analysis, Parent Industry Key Trends

About Us
Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact
Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888   
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746 
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com


