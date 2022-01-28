U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

Automotive Camera Market worth $11.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Camera Market by Application (ADAS, Park Assist), View Type (Mono, Surround & Rear View), Technology (Thermal, Infrared & Digital), Level of Autonomy (L1, L2&3, L4, L5), Vehicle type & Class, Electric Vehicle & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Automotive Camera Market is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2026 from USD 6.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The rising demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous driving, focus on advanced safety systems, increasing adoption of driving assistance features, and increasing consumer disposable income will fuel the demand for automotive cameras. Moreover, increasing adoption of ADAS & safety features, focus on vehicle safety, government safety regulations, and focus on reducing accidents are going to play a pivotal role in the adoption of automotive cameras in the future.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Camera Market"
317– Tables
70 – Figures
313 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 125124333

Park assist segment, by application, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The park assist segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the Automotive Camera Market. The government mandates and increasing penetration of camera-based features are some of the major factors driving this segment. Currently, park assist features are most commonly used in vehicles. The majority of vehicles are equipped with the digital rearview camera that assists the driver while parking a vehicle. Moreover, the US and Canadian governments have mandated the rearview camera because of its safety benefits. Canada has made rearview camera systems mandatory in new cars since May 2018.

Passenger Car segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market, by vehicle type, from 2021 to 2026

The passenger car segment makes a major contribution to the Automotive Camera Market. The increased demand for safety systems in emerging markets can be attributed to improving road safety standards, supporting legislation, and consumer awareness. Additionally, several countries in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific have introduced regulations that mandate the incorporation of various types of ADAS in the passenger car segment. The standard of living is also improving in several countries, which results in increased demand for luxury vehicles. ADAS and park assist are installed widely in luxury vehicles as a standard package than in mid and lower segment vehicles, where they are offered as optional or not available in specific variants. Hence, provide opportunities for the growth of the Automotive Camera Market in passenger car.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 125124333

Asia Pacific to be the largest market for automotive camera in 2026

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share by 2026, followed by Europe and North America. Increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience; rising disposable income in emerging economies; and stringent safety regulations across the globe are the drivers of the Automotive Camera Market in Asia Pacific. Low automobile market penetration and increased vehicle production in this region offer attractive market opportunities to automobile manufacturers and tier-1 suppliers. With an increase in the production of vehicles, the demand for driver assist features is expected to increase. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Camera Market in the region. Further, steady growth in the demand for semiautonomous vehicles in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific has also created an opportunity for the growth of the Automotive Camera Market

Key Market Players:

The Automotive Camera Market is dominated by globally established players such as Continental (Germany), Robert Bosch (Germany), Valeo (France), Aptiv (Ireland), and Magna (Canada).

Browse Related Reports:

ADAS Market by System (ACC, DMS, IPA, PDS, TJA, FCW, CTA, RSR, LDW, AEB, & BSD), Component (Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic, & Camera Unit), Vehicle (PC, LCV, Bus, & Truck), Level of Autonomy (L1, L2&3, L4, L5), Offering, EV, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Truck Market By Level of Automation (Level 1, Level 2 & 3, Level 4, and Level 5), Propulsion (Diesel, Electric, and Hybrid), Application, Truck Class, ADAS Features, Sensor, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-camera-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-camera.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-camera-market-worth-11-3-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301470510.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

