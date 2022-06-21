U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.55
    +1.99 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.70
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0600
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,625.93
    +498.01 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.08
    +10.15 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,139.96
    +368.74 (+1.43%)
     

Automotive Camera Module Market Recorded 5.65% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Driven by Increased Popularity of CMOS Sensors due to Improved Performance|Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive camera module market size is set to grow by 29527.61 thousand units from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.88%. Technavio categorizes the automotive camera module market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the automotive camera module market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Camera Module Market by Application, Functionality, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Camera Module Market by Application, Functionality, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a sample report.

Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our automotive camera module market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The automotive camera module market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Autoliv Inc., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Kappa optronics GmbH, LG Innotek, Magna International Inc., Mycronic AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., and Stonkam Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

  • LG Innotek - The company offers an automotive camera module for analyzing or transmitting the information.

Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

  • Drivers: The increased popularity of CMOS sensors due to improved performance, the steady growth of the ADAS market creating demand for camera modules, and the stringent safety regulations leading to increasing adoption of camera modules will offer immense growth opportunities.

  • Challenges: The high replacement costs associated with camera modules, the behavioral adaptation of drivers, and the decline in performance during bad weather and low-light conditions will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The automotive camera module market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Application

  • Geography

  • Functionality

To know about the market contribution of each segment -Grab a sample report now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Automotive Camera Module Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Automotive Camera Module Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Automotive Camera Module Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

 

Automotive Camera Module Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.88%

Market growth 2021-2025

29527.61 thousand units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.65

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Autoliv Inc., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Kappa optronics GmbH, LG Innotek, Magna International Inc., Mycronic AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., and Stonkam Co. Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

 

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Functionality

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Functionality

  • 6.3 Driver assistance camera - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Driver support camera - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Functionality

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Autoliv Inc.

  • 11.4 Clarion Co. Ltd.

  • 11.5 Continental AG

  • 11.6 Kappa optronics GmbH

  • 11.7 LG Innotek

  • 11.8 Magna International Inc.

  • 11.9 Mycronic AB

  • 11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 11.11 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 Stonkam Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-camera-module-market-recorded-5-65-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021driven-by-increased-popularity-of-cmos-sensors-due-to-improved-performancetechnavio-301570809.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • US Sanctions Helped China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin Gets Unexpected

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • 'I trusted them with my savings:' Crypto investors scramble after accounts frozen

    Investors are rethinking their trust in some crypto firms, including Celsius Network, after the companies took drastic steps in the face of a liquidity crisis.

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day – here are the main reasons why

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 – the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Conoco Sees Gas Volatility Lasting Years as it Invests in Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineConocoPhillips said volatility in global gas markets may last years, as it joined other Western energy companies investing in a $29 billion project to boost

  • Russia leapfrogs Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil supplier—with some help from massive discounts

    Russia became China's biggest oil supplier in May, despite Western efforts to curb purchases of Russian energy in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Has Crude Oil Made an Interim High?

    Everyone is watching the price of crude oil. This issue is a global phenomenon and if crude oil prices weaken a bit it should have a positive effect on stock prices. On Thursday on Real Money we wrote about price weakness in two widely followed energy ETFs - the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and the VanEck Oil Services ETF .

  • Disney Wish arrives at Port Canaveral

    Disney's new cruise ship the Disney Dream arrives at Port Canaveral Monday.

  • Yellen Says ‘Stay Tuned’ for Word on Russian Oil Price-Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said talks are continuing on how the US and its allies might cap the price of Russian oil exports, possibly through a plan that offers exceptions to the European ban on insuring Russian oil shipments.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Se

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • Watch: Passengers Wait in Hours-Long Lines Amid Flight Cancellations

    Videos shared online show long lines snaking through U.S. airports as travelers faced flight delays and cancellations due to weather and staffing issues during the busy Juneteenth and Father’s Day holiday weekend. Airports around the world have also faced issues. Photo: Jonathan Pavlinec/Storyful

  • Airbus CEO says in discussion with Qatar on A350 dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Airbus is in discussions with Qatar Airways to try to resolve a bitter legal and safety dispute over the A350 passenger jet, the planemaker's chief executive said on Sunday. "There's progress in the sense that we are communicating; we are working with each other," Guillaume Faury told Reuters on the sidelines of an airlines meeting in Doha. Qatar Airways was not immediately available for comment.

  • Here's How to Pay Less in Taxes on Your IRA

    Roth Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) can prove a powerful tool in your retirement plan, so it may come as no surprise that Roth conversions are a popular method of bypassing Roth IRA income limits. However, many retirement savers are unaware … Continue reading → The post A Guide to the Pro-Rata Rule and Roth IRAs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.