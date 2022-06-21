Automotive Camera Module Market Recorded 5.65% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Driven by Increased Popularity of CMOS Sensors due to Improved Performance|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive camera module market size is set to grow by 29527.61 thousand units from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.88%. Technavio categorizes the automotive camera module market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the automotive camera module market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Camera Module Market by Application, Functionality, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a sample report .

Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our automotive camera module market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The automotive camera module market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Autoliv Inc., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Kappa optronics GmbH, LG Innotek, Magna International Inc., Mycronic AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., and Stonkam Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

LG Innotek - The company offers an automotive camera module for analyzing or transmitting the information.

Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The increased popularity of CMOS sensors due to improved performance, the steady growth of the ADAS market creating demand for camera modules, and the stringent safety regulations leading to increasing adoption of camera modules will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges: The high replacement costs associated with camera modules, the behavioral adaptation of drivers, and the decline in performance during bad weather and low-light conditions will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Story continues

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The automotive camera module market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Geography

Functionality

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a sample report now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Automotive Camera Module Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Automotive Camera Module Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Automotive Camera Module Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The automotive smart antenna market share is expected to increase to 40.03 million units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5%.

The automotive refrigerant market share is expected to surge by 486.36 thousand units by 2026 at a progressive CAGR of 5.57%

Automotive Camera Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.88% Market growth 2021-2025 29527.61 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.65 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Autoliv Inc., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Kappa optronics GmbH, LG Innotek, Magna International Inc., Mycronic AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., and Stonkam Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Functionality

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Functionality

6.3 Driver assistance camera - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Driver support camera - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Functionality

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Autoliv Inc.

11.4 Clarion Co. Ltd.

11.5 Continental AG

11.6 Kappa optronics GmbH

11.7 LG Innotek

11.8 Magna International Inc.

11.9 Mycronic AB

11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.11 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

11.12 Stonkam Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-camera-module-market-recorded-5-65-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021driven-by-increased-popularity-of-cmos-sensors-due-to-improved-performancetechnavio-301570809.html

SOURCE Technavio