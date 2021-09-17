U.S. markets open in 7 hours

Automotive Catalyst Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Vehicle Production to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

Cummins Inc., & Johnson Matthey Plc to contribute as key vendors for the Automotive Catalyst Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Catalyst Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Catalyst Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automotive catalyst market is poised to grow by $ 1.70 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corning Inc., Cummins Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Solvay SA, and Umicore are some of the major market participants. The increasing vehicle production rising demand for PGMs, and stringent government regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuation in raw material prices might hamper market growth.

Automotive Catalyst Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Catalyst Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44073

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market Report -The hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market has the potential to grow by USD 11.86 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 57.94%. Download a free sample report now!

Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars Market Report -The gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars has the potential to grow by 5578.90 thousand units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.48%. Download a free sample report now!

Automotive Catalyst Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive catalyst market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Catalyst Market size

  • Automotive Catalyst Market trends

  • Automotive Catalyst Market industry analysis

This study identifies recycling automotive catalysts as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive catalyst market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Catalyst Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Catalyst Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Catalyst Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Catalyst Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive catalyst market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive catalyst market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive catalyst market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive catalyst market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Palladium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Platinum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rhodium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Light-duty vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Heavy-duty vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BASF SE

  • CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

  • Clariant International Ltd.

  • Corning Inc.

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Ibiden Co. Ltd.

  • Johnson Matthey Plc

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc

  • Solvay SA

  • Umicore

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-catalyst-market-2021-2025--increasing-vehicle-production-to-boost-growth--technavio-301378760.html

SOURCE Technavio

