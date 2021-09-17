Automotive Catalyst Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Vehicle Production to Boost Growth | Technavio
Cummins Inc., & Johnson Matthey Plc to contribute as key vendors for the Automotive Catalyst Market
The automotive catalyst market is poised to grow by $ 1.70 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corning Inc., Cummins Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Solvay SA, and Umicore are some of the major market participants. The increasing vehicle production rising demand for PGMs, and stringent government regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuation in raw material prices might hamper market growth.
Automotive Catalyst Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Catalyst Market is segmented as below:
Product
Application
Geography
Automotive Catalyst Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive catalyst market report covers the following areas:
Automotive Catalyst Market size
Automotive Catalyst Market trends
Automotive Catalyst Market industry analysis
This study identifies recycling automotive catalysts as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive catalyst market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Catalyst Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Catalyst Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Catalyst Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Catalyst Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive catalyst market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive catalyst market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive catalyst market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive catalyst market vendors
