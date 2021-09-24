U.S. markets closed

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market to Record $ 2.93 Bn Growth during 2021-2025 | Stringent Regulations on Emissions to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Catalytic Converter Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The automotive catalytic converter market is poised to grow by $ 2.93 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis.

To Know Exact Growth Variance and the Y-O-Y Growth Rate, Request A Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Continental AG, Eberspacher Group, Faurecia SE, Johnson Matthey Plc, Katcon Global, Klarius Products Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., and Tenneco Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Stringent regulations to control emissions, reduction in emissions by catalytic converters, and increasing global sales (by volume) of passenger vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost associated with replacement, increasing sales (by volume) of all-electric vehicles, and the downsides and drawbacks of using automotive catalytic converters will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on businesses. Download a free sample

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Two-Wheeler Catalytic Converter Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Automotive Torque Converter Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive catalytic converter market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Catalytic Converter Market size

  • Automotive Catalytic Converter Market trends

  • Automotive Catalytic Converter Market industry analysis

This study identifies developments in the field of automotive catalytic converters as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive catalytic converter market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Technavio provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive catalytic converter market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive catalytic converter market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive catalytic converter market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive catalytic converter market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive catalytic converter market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive catalytic converter market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BASF SE

  • CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

  • Continental AG

  • Eberspacher Group

  • Faurecia SE

  • Johnson Matthey Plc

  • Katcon Global

  • Klarius Products Ltd.

  • Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Tenneco Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-catalytic-converter-market-to-record--2-93-bn-growth-during-2021-2025--stringent-regulations-on-emissions-to-boost-growth--technavio-301382820.html

SOURCE Technavio

