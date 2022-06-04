Automotive Center Console Market Size to grow by USD 7.05 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Driven by Increasing SUV Sales | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive center console market size is set to grow by USD 7.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.69% according to the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the automotive center console market as a part of the global auto parts and equipment market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the automotive center console market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Center Console Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a sample report.

Automotive Center Console Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our automotive center console market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Center Console Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The automotive center console market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as emphasizing their unique selling points (USP), diversifying their product portfolios, and adding compelling features to their products to compete in the market. Continental AG, Emerson Electric Co., Faurecia SE, FIT AG, Fritz Draxlmaier GmbH and Co. KG, GRAMMER AG, HASCO Co. Ltd., International Automotive Components Group SA, Leggett and Platt Inc., Lund Motion Products Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Methode Electronics Inc., Novares Group SA, Novem Group SA, and Weber GmbH and Co. KG are some of the major market participants.

Continental AG - The company offers automotive center consoles with different surface materials such as Acella, Acella Eco green, and Acella Go.

To know about the major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Automotive Center Console Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing SUV sales, increasing cabin features and personalization, and the rising demand for premium cabin features will offer immense growth opportunities for Automotive Center Console Market . However, the fluctuation in material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Story continues

Automotive Center Console Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Geography

Automotive Center Console Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The automotive center console market share growth in the SUV segment will be significant for revenue generation. SUVs have a wide scope for center consoles because of the presence of multiple rear rows. The SUV segment includes vehicles like Nissan X-Trail, Honda CR-V, and others. The top-selling markets in the SUV segment are the US and China. Moreover, the higher growth rate toward the end of the forecast period is due to the improving quality of console design and higher penetration of center consoles by the end of the forecast period in the SUV segment.

44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the automotive center console market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of global key players, as well as an increasing number of regional and local players, will facilitate the automotive center console market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Automotive Center Console Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Automotive Center Console Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Automotive Center Console Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive center console market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive center console market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive center console market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive center console market vendors

Related Reports:

The automotive active roll control system market size is predicted to surge to 2979.94 thousand units from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.62%. Download a sample now!

The automotive relay market share in Europe is estimated to reach a value of USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 5.99%. Download a sample now!

Automotive Center Console Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.56 Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Continental AG, Emerson Electric Co., Faurecia SE, FIT AG, Fritz Draxlmaier GmbH and Co. KG, GRAMMER AG, HASCO Co. Ltd., International Automotive Components Group SA, Leggett and Platt Inc., Lund Motion Products Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Methode Electronics Inc., Novares Group SA, Novem Group SA, and Weber GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 SUV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Premium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Standard - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Luxury - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Continental AG

10.4 Emerson Electric Co.

10.5 Faurecia SE

10.6 Fritz Draxlmaier GmbH and Co. KG

10.7 GRAMMER AG

10.8 HASCO Co. Ltd.

10.9 Lund Motion Products Inc.

10.10 Methode Electronics Inc.

10.11 Novares Group SA

10.12 Novem Group SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-center-console-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-05-billion-from-2021-to-2026--driven-by-increasing-suv-sales--technavio-301560195.html

SOURCE Technavio