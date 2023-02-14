U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Automotive central gateway module market to grow at a CAGR of 7.09%: Highlights on COVID-19 analysis, recovery, and latest trends - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive central gateway module market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,152.23 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the automotive central gateway module market was valued at USD 2,366.06 million. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. Discover more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Central Gateway Module Market 2023-2027

Key trends - The development of integrated cybersecurity solutions is a key trend in the market. CGM is crucial for ensuring secure data communication in vehicles. OTA updates are required for cybersecurity solutions such as CGM. For instance, Infineon Technologies AG and Argus Cyber Security offer integrated cybersecurity solutions in the form of CGM. This CGM has an AURIX multicore microcontroller from Infineon Technologies and Intrusion Detection and Prevention System (IDPS), as well as a remote cloud platform from Argus Cyber Security. It has an in-built hardware security module (HSM) that protects in-vehicle software and data communication. Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period. Know more – Buy the report!

Automotive central gateway module market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global automotive central gateway module market is fragmented, with the presence of well-established players that manufacture CGMs. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive central gateway modules in the market are Aptiv Plc, Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co. Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FEV Group GmbH, Flex Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Lear Corp., MarkLines, MRS Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, NXP Semiconductors NV, OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Tata Elxsi Ltd, TDK Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc. and others.

Automotive CGM manufacturers are focusing on developing CGMs that support high bandwidth networks for automotive OEMs. Prominent vendors are also expected to emphasize integrated cybersecurity solutions during the forecast period. Tier-2 and tier-3 suppliers provide components such as PCBs. With the rising number of ECUs in modern vehicles, the revenue of the market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Vendor offerings -

  • Continental AG - The company offers an automotive central gateway module that helps ensure smooth, safe, and correct communication between all ECUs to coordinate the data transfer within the vehicle network system.

  • DENSO Corp. - The company offers an automotive central gateway module that helps detect the environment around the vehicle, such as pedestrians, other vehicles, and roads, thus contributing to advanced safety.

  • FEV Group GmbH - The company offers an automotive central gateway module that can be used to provide safe and accurate communication throughout, including offboard data science and cloud-based development.

  • Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers an automotive central gateway module that recognizes the surrounding environment.

Automotive central gateway module market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Automotive central gateway module market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and type (LIN central gateway module, CAN central gateway module, and Ethernet central gateway module).

  • The passenger cars segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Automakers are focusing on increasing the safety of passenger cars. Such advanced safety functions need secure communications. Hence, the demand for automotive CGM is expected to increase at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global automotive central gateway module market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive central gateway module market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In India and China, the penetration of luxury vehicles has been increasing due to the rising disposable income. In addition, these countries have a cost advantage when compared to developed countries owing to their proximity to manufacturing plants. South Asia has become a manufacturing hub for automotive electronics and other components due to low labor costs, which has reduced the cost of vehicle manufacturing. Hence, the reduced cost of ownership will increase the demand for luxury vehicles. This, in turn, will fuel the adoption of CGM with high networking power. Such factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Automotive central gateway module market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Increasing government support to promote EVs is driving the market growth. Governments of various countries are offering benefits to consumers to increase the adoption of EVs, which is crucial for the growth of the automotive CGM market. This is because CGM is an important component in these vehicles to ensure real-time and secure communication of battery status. In addition, CGM should support various networking technologies. These factors will contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Low consumer awareness about advanced safety technologies is challenging the market growth. The adoption of ADAS is limited to certain variants, as the technology is still being refined. Its high cost also limits it to the premium segment. Such technologies require high computing and flexible CGM that can support various networking technologies and secure external communication. Hence, there is a need to increase awareness about ADAS technologies. These factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this automotive central gateway module market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive central gateway module market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the automotive central gateway module market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the automotive central gateway module market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive central gateway module market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive ultracapacitor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.52% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 165.09 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (double-layered capacitors, pseudo capacitors, and hybrid capacitors), application (brake regeneration, start-stop operation, and active suspension), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The automotive third-party logistics (3PL) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 93.48 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (finished vehicle and auto components), service (transportation, warehousing, distribution, inventory management, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Automotive Central Gateway Module Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

174

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,152.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.45

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Aptiv Plc, Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co. Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FEV Group GmbH, Flex Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Lear Corp., MarkLines, MRS Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, NXP Semiconductors NV, OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Tata Elxsi Ltd, TDK Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global automotive central gateway module market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 LIN central gateway module - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 CAN central gateway module - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Ethernet central gateway module - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aptiv Plc

  • 12.4 Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co. Inc.

  • 12.5 Continental AG

  • 12.6 DENSO Corp.

  • 12.7 FEV Group GmbH

  • 12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 12.9 Infineon Technologies AG

  • 12.10 Lear Corp.

  • 12.11 MarkLines

  • 12.12 MRS Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.13 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 12.14 OMRON Corp.

  • 12.15 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.16 Renesas Electronics Corp.

  • 12.17 Robert Bosch GmbH

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-central-gateway-module-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-09-highlights-on-covid-19-analysis-recovery-and-latest-trends---technavio-301745026.html

SOURCE Technavio

