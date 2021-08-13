U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,458.25
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,445.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,090.00
    +11.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.00
    -3.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.61
    -0.48 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.30
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.16 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.60
    -0.46 (-2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3798
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2840
    -0.1380 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,227.99
    +1,109.56 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,161.80
    +8.22 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.44
    +29.21 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Connectivity

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The global automotive chargers and USB data hubs market is expected to grow from US$ 148. 07 million in 2021 to US$ 196. 88 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4. 1% during 2021–2028.

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Connectivity" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128394/?utm_source=GNW

Fast charging is a must-have feature in the modern devices, which helps keep the batteries charged throughout the day.Quick charging allows users to resume the activity withing a few minutes.

Many modern gadgets include some form of quick-charging feature, usually with a changeable current demand.However, different companies have varying standards, and charging speed is frequently determined by connections and chargers.

Consumers tend to carry their PDs such as cellphones, tablets, and media players with them everywhere they go.As a result, companies are concentrating on delivering smart in-vehicle chargers in response to the rising demand from customers.

Molex, LLC, for example, provides In-Vehicle Smart Charging Modules for passenger and commercial vehicles. The product complies with the Battery Charging (BC) 1.2 standards and can charge up to 5V DC / 1.5A with BC 1.2 compatible devices. The company is also offering a customization option in the form of the smart technology that connects with plugged-in mobile devices and ensures optimal battery charging for a variety of device profiles. Therefore, creating sustainable USB modules for various sorts of devices would be a key area of growth for automotive chargers and data USB hubs manufacturers in the near future.

The automotive chargers and USB data hubs market is segmented on the bases of type, connectivity, and geography.Based on type, the market is bifurcated into media hub and charge port.

The charge port segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020.In terms of connectivity, the automotive chargers and USB data hubs market is segmented into wired and wireless.

In 2020, the wired segment accounted for the substantial share of the market.Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the significant share in the global market.

In Europe, the COVID-19 pandemic has a different impact on different countries, as only selective countries have witnessed the rise in the number of cases and subsequently attracted strict, as well as prolonged, lockdown periods or social isolation norms.However, Western European countries such as Germany, France, Russia, and the UK have seen a comparatively modest decrease in their growth activities because of their strong healthcare systems.

These countries have been investing significantly to make the diagnosis and treatment of the disease more effective and less time-consuming.Despite the fact that Europe is in a state of emergency, many nations are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Traditional corporate frameworks have been swiftly replaced by more innovative business concepts. Despite the fact that everything is unlikely to return to normal very soon, the automotive chargers and USB data hubs industry is projected to rebound quickly.

The overall automotive chargers and USB data hubs market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the automotive chargers and USB data hubs market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the automotive chargers and USB data hubs market.

A few major players operating in the global automotive chargers and USB data hubs market are UniMax Electronics Inc.; Jumplux Technology Co., Ltd.; INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG; Harman International.; Molex, LLC; Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.; Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.; Amphenol Tecvox; Aircharge; and Microchip Technologies, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128394/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • China’s Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares.The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a June Covid outbreak at the Yantian port in China, is bracing for another potential decline because of

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • OPEC+ supply boost unlikely despite call from U.S. for more oil, says Goldman

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday urged the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery. "We don't see the recent White House statement as threatening the current market deficit nor the pace of the rebalancing in 2H21," Goldman Sachs said in a note dated Thursday, maintaining their year-end Brent forecast at $80 per barrel. However, Goldman noted an additional hike in OPEC+ production by the year-end is required to counter recent supply disappointments globally and expects OPEC+ spare capacity to be fully normalized by spring 2022.

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Formed Doji Day Following Robust PPI

    The dollar edged higher

  • Natural Gas Daily Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Pull Back Yet Again

    Natural gas markets continue to act as if they are magnetized to the $4.00 level, despite the fact that heat issues are getting worse in the United States.

  • McDonald’s franchise settles case of Covid masks made from ‘dog diapers’ and coffee filters given to staff

    The lawsuit alleges that at least 25 people were infected from an outbreak at the Oakland restaurant

  • Biden takes aim at OPEC and gasoline prices — here’s why analysts are skeptical

    The Biden administration is pressing OPEC and its allies to raise output and calling for a probe into U.S. gasoline prices.

  • Retirement Planning Upgrade Turns Your 401(k) Into A Cash Machine

    Coming soon: annuities in your 401(k) plan. This will add a major power tool to your retirement planning kit. But should you buy one?

  • UK exports to EU return to pre-Brexit levels

    The Office for National Statistics cautioned against over interpreting the numbers, which it said could be influenced by the pandemic.

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • Amazon to increase spending with US-based suppliers by 20% in 2021

    Amazon is on track to spend $120 billion this year with more than 200,000 suppliers in the U.S.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • Sequoia's China Portfolio Hits Speed Bump After Tech Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Sequoia Capital and its Beijing affiliate have spent over a decade scattering more than $10 billion across China's multitude of startups, backing the likes of ByteDance Ltd. and JD.com Inc. while becoming a powerhouse brand among the venture firms aiming to strike it rich there.Now, the prospects for investments in that country are mired in uncertainty, as regulatory actions on both sides of the Pacific squeeze China’s technology industry and create unpredictability for its financ

  • The US used-car bubble has burst

    In July, used-car prices slowed down, after galloping upwards in the spring and early summer. It was part of a more tempered rate of inflation, which should allay fears of an overheating economy.

  • Best Preferred Stock ETFs for Q4 2021

    Preferred stockholders have a higher claim to dividend payouts and the distribution of assets compared to common stockholders. In the event that a company liquidates, holders of preferred stock have a greater chance of getting paid.

  • China Halts Approvals for New Residential Real Estate Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- China is halting private equity funds from raising money to invest in residential property developments, turning off the spigot on one of the last stable funding resorts for the struggling sector.The government-endorsed Asset Management Association of China, or AMAC, has verbally informed private equity firms it would no longer be accepting the required registrations to set up funds to invest in projects, people familiar with the decision said, requesting not to be named because t

  • Duolingo CEO reveals most popular language on app

    DuoLingo CEO Luis von Ahn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the American language-learning platforms’ latest earnings report and break down how COVID is transforming America's education system.