Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Report 2021-2028: Global Analysis by Type (Media Hub and Charge Port) and Connectivity (Wired and Wireless)

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market is expected to reach US$ 196.88 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2028.

The automobile sales are reaching new heights owing to the growing popularity of trucks and SUVs as well as with the rising demand for compact sedans. For a handful of automakers, sales rose by double digits, with Tesla's total deliveries more than tripling from the first quarter of last year. Toyota, Hyundai, Nissan, Subaru, and Kia all reported sales increases in the double digits. In 2020, 78 million vehicles will be produced globally.

This number reflects a 15 percent decrease from the previous year. In 2020, China, Japan, and Germany were the top automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturers. With such huge vehicle manufacturing volumes, the need for automotive automobile accessories is also rising. The high consumer focus on handy infotainment systems in vehicles and rising popularity of personal devices are boosting the automotive chargers and data USB hubs market growth.

Many countries in the world have set objectives emphasizing on reducing the car emissions. As a part of this, they have begun to promote the production and marketing of electric vehicles as well as related charging infrastructure. In 2017, the US government spent US$ 5 billion for the improvement of electric car infrastructure, including charging stations.

Several governments are offering incentives, including cheap or no registration costs, as well as exemptions from import tax, sales tax, and road tax. Furthermore, Norway and Germany are heavily investing in EV sales promotion. Thus, the surge in automotive production, with the growing focus on electric vehicles, is bolstering the automotive chargers and data USB hubs market growth.

North America is known for the highest rate of adoption of advanced technologies due to favorable government policies to boost innovation and strengthen infrastructure capabilities. As a result, any factor affecting performance of industries in the region hinders its economic growth.

At present, the US is the world's worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has led governments to impose several limitations on industrial, commercial, and public activities in the country, to control the spread of infection. The four megatrends of connected, autonomous, electrified and shared driving produce significant technological and business model changes in the automotive sector.

Furthermore, OEMs shut down production across North America after an American electric car company was forced to close its manufacturing due to a shelter-in-place order. The 'Detroit 3' automakers (and other OEMs) followed suit and halted production in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The industry recovered after the first two shocks, and business as usual resumed.


Key Findings of Study:

In 2020, APAC led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major economies in North America that have witnessed growth in their automotive industry. The region has the largest vehicle industry due to the presence of many car manufacturers. Increased supply of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles is expected to increase the demand of car accessories.

North America is witnessing an exponential rise in the vehicle production in past a few years owing to favorable economic conditions and government initiatives to promote safety while driving and reducing road accidents. These factors have helped in improving the economy and increasing disposable income of consumers. Therefore, with the boosted demand for improved performance and luxury cars in North America, the demand for different USB ports and car chargers will grow in coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Automotive Chargers and Data USB Hubs Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Popularity of Automotive Infotainment
5.1.2 Surge in Automotive Production
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Concerns Regarding Current Requirements of Portable Devices
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Incorporation of In-Vehicle Smart Chargers Following Device Standards
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Faster In-Car Wireless Charging
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Overview
6.2 Global Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning

7. Global Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Breakdown, by Type, 2020 & 2028
7.3 Media Hub
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Global Media Hub Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.3.2.1 USB 2.0 Overview
7.3.2.2 USB type-C Overview
7.4 Charge Port

8. Global Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Analysis - By Connectivity
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market Breakdown, by Connectivity, 2020 & 2028
8.3 Wired
8.4 Wireless

9. Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Automotive Chargers and USB Data Hubs Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 Merger and Acquisition

12. Company Profiles

  • UniMax Electronics Inc.

  • Jumplux Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Harman International

  • Molex, LLC

  • Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

  • Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

  • Amphenol Tecvox

  • Aircharge

  • Microchip Technologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/va5vxn



CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


