U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,695.25
    +7.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,163.00
    +40.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,794.50
    +35.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.90
    +4.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.02
    +0.56 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3550
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9000
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,947.60
    -473.18 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.54
    -7.80 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,297.53
    -190.34 (-0.67%)
     

Automotive Communication Protocols Market to Record 4.21% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Elmos Semiconductor AG Offers Quad CAN Transceiver, LIN RGB Controller, etc | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Communication Protocols Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Communication Protocols Market by Application, Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Communication Protocols Market by Application, Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis NV, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Xilinx Inc among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) & Technology (LIN, CAN, FlexRay, MOST, and Ethernet)

  • Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Automotive Communication Protocols Market is expected to increase by USD 507.12 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.81%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 59% among the other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The Automotive Communication Protocols Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Elmos Semiconductor AG - The company offers automotive communication protocols such as Quad CAN Transceiver, LIN RGB Controller, LIN Transceiver, and System Basis Chip, and others.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Automotive Communication Protocols Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for automotive communication protocols in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high-volume adoption of vehicles will facilitate the automotive communication protocols market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Automotive Communication Protocols Market Driver:

The electrification of vehicles has increased the usage of automotive sensors. Upgradation in automotive electronics and developments in automotive motors have been done with the addition of modern technologies in vehicles. Technological advancements are incorporated in several applications such as infotainment systems, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and several other electronic system applications. Technological advancement and their increasing adoption by end-users will boost the installation of electronic content in cars and commercial vehicles.

  • Automotive Communication Protocols Market Trend:

Address-based messaging is one of the features of Ethernet, which makes it a strong contender to be used for backbone networks of vehicles. In address-based messaging, every data packet is attached to a source and destination address. This is used by switches in an Ethernet network to send data packets to the appropriate recipient in the network. Once switches are installed, they can execute the same process without any upgrade in software in case of an altercation in the network. Any number of devices can be added to the network, as long as there are empty ports in the switches. In fact, many switches can be interconnected, thereby increasing the capacity of the network. This is the main reason for many manufacturers are developing a vehicle backbone network with the help of Ethernet

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports -
Automotive Antenna Module Market -The automotive antenna module market share is expected to increase by USD 525.67 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Audio Speakers Market -The automotive audio speakers market has the potential to grow by USD 6.38 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.29%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Communication Protocols Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 507.12 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.21

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Elmos Semiconductor AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis NV, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Xilinx Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-communication-protocols-market-to-record-4-21-of-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021-elmos-semiconductor-ag-offers-quad-can-transceiver-lin-rgb-controller-etc--technavio-301454634.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Here’s How Exxon Could Go Even Bigger on Its Dividend

    Oil companies used to compete on how much crude they could produce. Truist analyst Neal Dingmann wrote in a report published Thursday that Exxon looks as if it is going to generate more than enough cash to pay off debt and still have enough to raise its dividend and buyback. The idea that Exxon could raise its dividend had seemed unthinkable just a year ago, because the company looked as if it might have to cut the payout.

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • 2022 Auto Industry Outlook

    Tyson Jominy, J.D. Power VP of data and analytics, joins Yahoo Finance to share the company’s outlook on the automotive industry in 2022 and beyond.

  • Viatris ups dividend, weeks after shareholders reject executives' pay package

    Viatris Inc. said Thursday that its Board of Directors earlier this week approved a 9% increase in the pharmaceutical company's quarterly dividend.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were sinking 11.3% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only announcement from Teladoc was that it plans to participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week. Second, the overall stock market has been highly volatile, with the Federal Reserve confirming that interest rate hikes are on the way.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Fizzles; GME Stock, Trump Stock DWAC Spike On News

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. Meme stocks rallied, led by Trump stock DWAC.

  • Oil Gains as North American Freeze, OPEC+ Constraints Hit Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to a seven-week high as supply constraints from OPEC+ to North America offset concerns about the impact of a Covid-19 outbreak in China.Futures in New York rose 2.1% to the highest closing price since Nov. 16, and traded above $80 a barrel earlier in the session. A deep freeze in Canada and the northern U.S. is disrupting oil flows, boosting prices just as American stockpiles decline. Output from OPEC+ member Kazakhstan’s giant Tengiz oil field has been temporarily adj

  • Meta Stock Jumps On Prospects For New Features On Instagram

    Meta stock climbed as UBS raised its price target on the social networking giant based on expected changes coming to Instagram.

  • Trump-Linked Stocks Rally With Truth Social App Debut on the Horizon

    (Bloomberg) -- The blank-check company set to bring Donald Trump’s media company public rallied along with other stocks tied to the former president after news his social media app is close to making its debut.The Truth Social network app, a piece of Trump’s plans for a media and tech empire, is expected to be available starting Feb. 21, according to a posting in Apple’s App Store. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the company set to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, spiked 20%

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to If the Stock Market Crashes

    I generally like all the stocks I own, but these five would be tops on my list for new cash in a market sell-off.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Fell on Thursday

    The stock market was having a fairly strong session on Thursday, but insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was an exception. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Lemonade was down nearly 3%, reaching a fresh 52-week low in the process. An analyst at Barclays who covers Lemonade maintained its "equal-weight" rating (similar to a neutral opinion) but dramatically lowered their price target on the stock from $62 to $43.

  • Three signs you’re ready to retire

    Some people can’t quite bring themselves to retire, often out of fear of the unknown. If you’re struggling with the decision, look for these 3 signs.