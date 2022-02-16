U.S. markets closed

Automotive Composites Market in Japan | Market Size to Grow by 187.22 Thousand Units | Growth, Trends, Major Companies, Value Chain Analysis, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

·7 min read

Passenger Vehicles Segment to Offer Maximum Business Opportunities | Growing Use of Carbon Fiber Materials in the Automotive Industry to Boost the Growth, Although High Costs Associated with Carbon Fiber may Impede the Market Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Composites Market Share in Japan is expected to increase by 187.22 Thousand Units from 2021 to 2026, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Composites Market in Japan by Application and Vehicle Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Composites Market in Japan by Application and Vehicle Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The Automotive Composites Market vendors in Japan should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Passenger Vehicles Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Segmentation by Vehicle Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The automotive composites market share growth in Japan by the passenger vehicle segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in the disposable income of individuals belonging to the middle-class population. As per the data provided by the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), the total number of passenger cars manufactured in Japan in 2020 was 6,960,025. Furthermore, Japan is one of the highest contributors to passenger car sales and production in APAC.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Automotive Composites Market in Japan includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Vehicle Type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Application (structural assembly, power train components, and other parts)

  • Key Companies- 3B-the fiberglass Co., BASF SE, BMW AG, General Motors Co., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. among others

  • Driver- Growing use of carbon fiber materials in the automotive industry to drive the market.

  • Challenge- High costs associated with carbon fiber to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Automotive Composites Market in Japan

Vendor Insights-

The automotive composites market in Japan is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • 3B-the fiberglass Co.- The company offers automotive composites such as chopped strand, direct roving, continuous filament mat, wet chopped strand, choppable roving, chopped strand mat.

  • BASF SE- The company offers automotive composites which provide products to chemical, automotive, construction, agriculture, oil, plastics, electrical, electronics, furniture, and paper industries, and provides a range of system solutions and services.

  • General Motors Co.- The company offers automotive composites provides automobiles and trucks, automotive components, engines, vehicle parts, distributes vehicles.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Automotive Composites Market in Japan Driver:

The growing competition among automotive OEMs and automakers is fueling the adoption of advanced materials, including aluminum, carbon fibers, and magnesium, for automotive applications. Carbon fibers are highly preferred materials for automotive applications owing to their high strength-to-weight ratio when compared to metals, which makes them 20% lighter than conventional materials, such as aluminum and titanium. The rise in demand for supercars and the growing popularity of hypercars are fueling sales in the global automotive carbon fiber components market, which are thereby expected to boost the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

  • Automotive Composites Market in Japan Challenge:

Carbon fibers account for more than 35% of the polymer matrix and are considered a significant raw material in the defense and automobile industries. The costs of manufacturing and R&D associated with carbon fiber are very high, which can reduce the demand for carbon fiber in automotive composites and increase the demand for substitute products. The cost of production and R&D of carbon fiber composites is eight times that of steel, which is expected to challenge the growth of the automotive composites market in Japan during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Cast Acrylic Sheets Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cast acrylic sheets market share is expected to increase by USD 614.23 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 3.59%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Polymer Matrix Composites Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The polymer matrix composites market share is expected to increase by USD 3.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.50%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Automotive Composites Market in Japan Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.98%

Market growth 2022-2026

187.22 th units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.16

Regional analysis

Japan

Performing market contribution

Japan at 100%

Key consumer countries

Japan and Rest of APAC

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3B-the fiberglass Co., BASF SE, BMW AG, General Motors Co., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Structural assembly - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Power train components - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Other parts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Vehicle type

  • Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3B-the fiberglass Co.

  • BASF SE

  • BMW AG

  • General Motors Co.

  • Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

  • Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.

  • SGL Carbon SE

  • Solvay SA

  • Teijin Ltd.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-composites-market-in-japan--market-size-to-grow-by-187-22-thousand-units--growth-trends-major-companies-value-chain-analysis-and-forecasts-2022---2026-301480807.html

SOURCE Technavio

