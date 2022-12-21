U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Automotive Connectors Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Growth, Share, And Trends Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·3 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Automotive Connectors Market to Flourish Successively; Increasing Product Demand for Safety Features in Vehicles to Aid Market Growth

Pune, India, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive connectors market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the growing demand for safety features in vehicles during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Automotive Connectors Market, 2022-2029.” The utilization of connectors in an automotive-oriented device to connect electrical types of equipment and wires are the primary emerging market trend. The growing share and investments of the dominating industries towards the development of advanced features are likely to prosper the market.

Market Growth Drivers:

Increment in Share of Electronics to Prosper the Market

The automotive connectors market growth is likely to diversify owing to the rising inclination towards automotive components and the growing share of electronic devices. A huge fraction of electric connections gets manufactured using copper cables. Recently manufacturers have shifted towards using plastic optical fiber for the enhancement of data connection, improved flexibility of cables, and reduction of overall vehicle weight. Therefore, the increased usage of plastic optical fibers is likely to aid the automotive connectors market.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-connectors-market-104094

 

What does the Report Offer?

The market research report for automotive connectors offers integrated information on:

  • Key trends

  • Constraints

  • Opportunities driving industry growth

  • Growth drivers

  • Key players

  • Challenges and restrictions

  • Important industrial developments


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Automotive Connectors Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-connectors-market-104094


Regional Insights:

Increasing Automobile Production to Promote Growth in the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is likely to hold the highest automotive connectors market share, owing to the high production of automobiles in countries like China and India and a rapid increase in the volume and production of electric vehicles in Japan and South Korea. The acquisition of the dominant manufacturers of the market for electric components, advanced systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and low-cost labor are likely to prosper the market in this region.

Europe is likely to hold the second-largest market share, owing to an increased inclination towards advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in both passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Major Industry Developments of Automotive Connectors Market Includes:

  • November 2020: BorgWarner, a global pioneer in delivering advanced and sustainable mobility solutions for the automotive industry, is coming up with emerging innovative technologies to the aftermarket with its global power electronics program for electrified vehicles.

Significant Players of the Automotive Connectors Market Include:

  • Delphi Automotive

  • Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.

  • Yazaki Corporation

  • Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Amphenol

  • China Auto Electronics Group Limited

  • ERNI International AG

  • Molex

  • TE Connectivity

  •  

Global Automotive Connectors Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

  • Wire to Wire Connector

  • Wire to Board Connector

  • Board to Board Connector

By Application Type

  • Powertrain

  • Safety & Security

  • Power Distribution & Body Wiring

  • CCE

  • Others


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-connectors-market-104094


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


